Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was already trading below its 2020 high closing price of $152.46 (on 12/1/2021) when the company reported earnings for Q4 FY 2021 before market open on February 18. The company missed EPS expectations and the stock fell almost 7% on February 18 and has dropped substantially since then. At the current price of $132, the stock is 13.5% below its December 2020 high close.

Price chart and basic statistics for WMT (Source: Seeking Alpha)

For those who have been around for a while, forward P/E ratios of 20+ for retail chains feel high but WMT's forward P/E of 24 is between Costco's (COST) (33.2) and Target's (TGT) (21.6). As the big retail chains build out their e-commerce platforms, the expected earnings growth and higher forward P/E ratios are rationalized in light of Amazon's (AMZN) forward P/E of 64.7. While e-commerce growth at WMT has been impressive, the quarterly growth rate dropped in the most recent earnings reports. The concern going forward is that an economic recovery without further stimulus checks, as well as consumers having more options for spending discretionary income (restaurants, travel, etc.) will be headwinds for retail commerce.

Source: CNBC

The suggestion that Walmart is not making the necessary progress in competing in e-commerce and other related initiatives is reinforced by poor grades from Seeking Alpha on growth (D+) and momentum (D-). The latter, of course, is partly a reflection of the market's concerns about the former.

In looking at Walmart, I am reminded of the big market delusion, which I discussed recently in a post on PayPal (PYPL). Everyone agrees that digital retail commerce is huge and growing fast (the big market), but not all companies will be winners in this space. As such, it does not make sense for every company competing as an e-commerce superstore to see its valuation go up. Amazon grows largely by taking market share from traditional retailers.

Walmart may hold on to customers and even win over those who currently shop on Amazon, but it may not be rational to expect that all of the competitors in this space can thrive. Walmart and Amazon may have a way to break this zero sum situation through their efforts to expand beyond retail commerce into health and financial services, for example.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

The Wall Street view on Walmart is optimistic. The consensus of 21 ranked analysts surveyed by eTrade is bullish, with a 12-month price target of $161.83, about 23% above the current price. The lowest price target in this survey is $131 which is less than 1% below the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for WMT (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha has 38 analysts in its Wall Street cohort. Their consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is very slightly lower than that calculated by eTrade. Of this group, only one analyst is bearish and 18 are very bullish.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for WMT (Source: Seeking Alpha)

On the basis of the Wall Street analysts, one might conclude that nobody sees headwinds to growth for WMT.

Outlook from the Options Market

I like to compare the analysts' price targets to the consensus outlook implied by the prices of call and put options on a stock. Option-implied outlooks are well-established in institutional finance. For an overview, with references to research by the Fed and others, see this post.

I have analyzed options trading on WMT that expire on January 21, 2022, providing a probabilistic price return outlook between now and that date (the next ten months). I chart the probabilities with the negative side of the distribution rotated to lie on top of the positive side (see my explanatory post if this is not clear). This makes it easier to see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude.

Option-implied price return probabilities between now and January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The option-implied outlook between now and January 21, 2022, is moderately bearish, with the single most-probable price return equal to -9.4% (the highest probability on the chart above has Negative Return = 9.4%). The probabilities of negative returns are consistently higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude for a wide range of the most likely outcomes (the red dashed line is above the solid blue line).

Overall, there is an elevated probability of loss vs. gains. The option-implied price return probability distribution yields a 54% chance of losses vs. a 46% chance of gains between now and January 21, 2022.

The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 26%, which is low for an individual stock. For context, this is the same level of option-implied annualized volatility I recently calculated for Southern Company (SO), a stable low-beta utility stock.

Summary

Walmart stock is more than 13% below its 52-week high. The forward P/E is in line with the other big retailers that are racing to build out their e-commerce solutions. Predicting winners in this effort is challenging not least because it is hard to estimate how quickly new business lines will grow. Walmart has launched Walmart+, competing with Amazon Prime, as well as new efforts such as Walmart Health. And, of course, in the near term there is the question of how much of recent earnings variability is in response to government stimulus during COVID.

The consensus view of the Wall Street analysts is almost uniformly bullish. The outlook implied by the options market is moderately bearish. Considering the disagreement between the analysts and the options market, along with the prevailing negative momentum which suggests a loss of investor confidence, my financial rating is neutral.