Pricing Can Stall NINE’s Growth

I think Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) will underperform in the near term because of the continued pricing depression and lower average revenue in wireline and cementing jobs. The adverse effect of pricing can even protract the operating margin deflation. Despite the short-term pressure, I think the company does have an upside over the medium-term. Because of lower prices, its sales of dissolvable plugs in the high-pressure, high-temperature environment can win market share and drive revenue growth.

On top of that, a steady natural gas price can lead to an improved operating result in some of the key Basin shales in 2021. The company will continue to face financial risks due to a leveraged balance sheet and negative cash flows. I think returns from the stock can undermine investors' expectations in the short term. Nonetheless, investors with a medium-to-long-term horizon can hold on to the stock for improved returns.

Short-Term Challenges

Due to the continued weaknesses in the completion job, NINE's management expects completion tool pricing to stay depressed, especially after the recent downturn. This, however, will not deter energy companies' adoption of dissolvable, which can see sales go up because of lower prices. Overall, I think the total demand will still be lower compared to the pre-pandemic level. Recent rig additions have been through the private operators, which is not a stable indicator. On top of that, the pricing declines in the tools and wireline business due to excess supply will keep oilfield service companies' margins low. Until the rig count and frac count increase and tool pricing improve, it will be challenging for NINE to become profitable at the operating level.

Wireline remains NINE's most challenging business vertical in the near term. With only about 40% of the total units remaining active in the Permian in Q4, the scope for increasing pricing is limited. The industry features low capital intensity, which leads to relatively easy entry for new players, thus, keeping pricing low. So, the company is careful about raising prices while it tries to protect its market share. Read more on the company's strategies in my previous article here.

Q1 Outlook

With the above strategies in mind, NINE has had a shaky start in Q1 2021. In February, Texas's drilling shut down due to the weather condition negatively affected all of its service lines. However, the incident will not have any long-term effect. The company's revenues, adjusted for the loss in February, are likely to go up in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020. However, the management expects to incur a net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2021.

Natural Gas Price Movement

The natural gas price was down by ~2% from the start of the year until the middle of March. In February, the price shot up because of the higher demand for natural gas in colder-than-normal temperatures. The EIA expects natural gas prices will stay elevated in 2021 due to higher liquefied natural gas (or LNG) exports and flat production. Higher prices should benefit NINE's operations in Haynesville and Northeast.

The Market Outlook And Opportunities

In 2021, some signs of the energy sector were taken, while some indicators look to offset the revival. The US rig count has gone up by 16% from where it started in Q4. The US frac spread count, too, has zoomed during this period (37% up). On the other hand, the US completion well count decreased by 19% in the past couple of months until February.

As a result, the company's Q1 financial results may not fare much better, except that higher energy activity will induce many oilfield services players to reactivate, driving down prices through intensified competition. In the medium-term, depending on the upstream companies' energy production, the company can potentially see a rise in the wireline and coiled tubing business, plus growth in some of its other service lines.

What Are The Current Drivers?

Continuing with the earlier strategy, NINE has established its cementing service line in Haynesville. In 2020, Haynesville's total energy production remained unchanged despite its fall in other key shales. It will also boost the cementing service line's revenue potential in a high-pressure, high-temperature environment. From Q1 to Q4, the percentage of dissolvable plugs sold compared to composite plugs increased by 700 basis points. However, the recent inclement weather will take a toll, as the number of completed wells declined in February after rising in the previous few months.

In Q4, it streamlined the completion tools portfolio. In the process, it discontinued some legacy product lines and adopted new technologies like the Stinger dissolvable frac plugs. Due to improved technologies and fracking techniques, the percentage of stages completed increased to ~23% in 2020 from ~17% in 2019. The rise in US completion wells count in Q4 was reflected in a 29% growth in its completion revenues. Despite stacking seven coiled tubing units, its revenues in this operation increased by 63% in Q4.

However, the pricing degradation continued in Q4, resulting in a sequential 6% fall in the average blended revenue per stage. In cementing, the average blended revenue per job decreased by approximately 12%. During Q4, it stacked 22 wireline units.

Analyzing The Q4 Financial Results

In Q4 2020, Nine Energy Service's top line increased by 25% compared to Q3 2020, while its net adjusted loss improved to -$0.38 compared to -$1.13 a quarter earlier. On a year-over-year basis, however, sales continued to bleed (down 62%) in Q4. The negative gross profit margin deteriorated from 6.1% to 8.1% between Q3 and Q4, while the loss margin at the EBITDA level recovered partially in Q4.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of December 31, 2020, NINE had $107 million in liquidity. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 16.9x is significantly higher than many of its peers. Since FY2019, shareholders' equity has depleted immensely, particularly following the $296 million goodwill impairment charge in FY2020, leveraging the balance sheet. The company is addressing the issue by repurchasing bonds but has only managed to lower debt by only 13% in the past year.

In FY2020, NINE's cash flow from operations was negative, which was a considerable decline compared to a year ago, led by lower revenues. To alleviate the pressure on cash flows, the management plans to generate cash from accounts receivable and inventory monetization. In FY2021, its planned capex is $15 million-$20 million, which would be higher than FY2020. In the medium-term, it intends to draw a balance between its liquidity need and debt repurchase. With a leveraged balance sheet that can put it at significant financial risks, the management might want to reduce the pressure by improving free cash flows.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between crude oil price, completions wells count, drilled wells count, and NINE's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to remain decrease moderately in the next twelve months (or NTM). It can recover in 2022, and the recovery rate can accelerate in 2023 after which, the growth will stabilize.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect its EBITDA to decline sharply in NTM 2021. The model suggests the loss can reduce in 2022, while EBITDA can increase dramatically in 2023 before stabilizing in 2024.

It is difficult to arrive at a reasonable valuation for NINE because the company is incurring losses at the operating level, limiting the possibility of applying the regular EV/EBITDA multiple-based valuation. The sell-side analysts expect significantly negative returns (21% downside) at the current level. However, the analysts are overly pessimistic given the current recovery, and the stock is reasonably placed. In the medium-to-long-term, I think it will offer positive returns.

What's The Take On NINE?

Higher sales of plugs in the high-pressure, high-temperature environment will help NINE win market share and drive revenue growth. The recovery of the natural gas-heavy Basins like Haynesville and Eagle Ford and the expected rise in natural gas prices will brighten its growth potential. So, the stock has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

The continued pricing depression in Q4 resulted in a fall in the average blended revenue per stage, and the average blended revenue per job decreased. It also stacked wireline units in Q4. The EBITDA margin, therefore, will stay low because of the lag with pricing. NINE's weak balance sheet and negative free cash flows point to increased financial risks in the medium-term. Despite that, I think the industry recovery leaves room for potentially higher returns in the medium term.