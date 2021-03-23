Photo by David Shao/iStock via Getty Images

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

This week’s the Razor’s Edge takes a March Madness theme, as we break down a bracket of ideas.

We start off with PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), breaking down their very solid Q4 report and FY 2022 guidance, as well as the swagger management had on the call. Then we each pitch a new idea. I talk up the favorable economics of Just Eat Takeaway (TKWY.AS) (OTCPK:TKAYF) (TKAYY) (in the process of buying out Grubhub (GRUB)), and Akram's Razor pitches GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) as a growing subscription business positioned perfectly for a reopening tailwind. We quiz each other on the theses and try to boil down what truly matters for each pitch.

I think what's useful about this exercise is to hear how we came to the ideas - Akram looking for reopening themes, me looking at stocks that should have done better in the last year than they did - and how we each stress-tested them. I'd argue Akram drilled into the key point of the Takeaway thesis, which is there's a founder-led story that seems to be trading cheaply, pretty easily. And I'd like to say the same about the GoPro thesis as far as focusing on the subscription energy and the timing, since churn for this new cohort will be unknowable for nearly a year, which makes for a good sentiment driver amidst solid fundamentals. Anyway, have a listen and let us know what you think.

Topics Covered

3:00 minute mark – PagerDuty Earnings review – confidence, use case expansion, bundling, valuation, the point product vs. platform elements, and when is it worth talking to management

Just Eat Takeaway Ready For Pick Up

20:00 – The basic bull argument

– The basic bull argument 27:00 - The value proposition for customers and thinking through customer behavior

- The value proposition for customers and thinking through customer behavior 36:00 – The founder-led angle

– The founder-led angle 46:00 – Working through the competition

– Working through the competition 51:00 – Distinction in our investing styles

GoPro or Go Home

54:30 – The GoPro case

– The GoPro case 1:03:45 – Subscription economics for GPRO

– Subscription economics for GPRO 1:09:00 - How big of a post-COVID play is this and what about this over-extrapolating?

- How big of a post-COVID play is this and what about this over-extrapolating? 1:15:00 -The Gamestonk context and why it helps or hurts the case

-The Gamestonk context and why it helps or hurts the case 1:17:30 – Time horizon for the GoPro trade

Some related items to read: