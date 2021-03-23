March Madness: PagerDuty, Just Eat Takeaway, And GoPro Or Go Home (Podcast)

Summary

  • We're running an inside-out game for this week's The Razor's Edge.
  • First, we break down the big PagerDuty call and consider what it means that management sounds so confident entering the new fiscal year.
  • Then I pitch Just Eat Takeaway and Grubhub as a COVID winner that never got any respect and is in it to win it.
  • Akram then makes the GoPro bull pitch based on a shift to subscriptions that is well-timed for the reopening environment.
  • We run a man-to-man defense on one another's calls to see where the weak points are and whether there's a real chance of scoring.

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

This week’s the Razor’s Edge takes a March Madness theme, as we break down a bracket of ideas.

We start off with PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), breaking down their very solid Q4 report and FY 2022 guidance, as well as the swagger management had on the call. Then we each pitch a new idea. I talk up the favorable economics of Just Eat Takeaway (TKWY.AS) (OTCPK:TKAYF) (TKAYY) (in the process of buying out Grubhub (GRUB)), and Akram's Razor pitches GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) as a growing subscription business positioned perfectly for a reopening tailwind. We quiz each other on the theses and try to boil down what truly matters for each pitch.

I think what's useful about this exercise is to hear how we came to the ideas - Akram looking for reopening themes, me looking at stocks that should have done better in the last year than they did - and how we each stress-tested them. I'd argue Akram drilled into the key point of the Takeaway thesis, which is there's a founder-led story that seems to be trading cheaply, pretty easily. And I'd like to say the same about the GoPro thesis as far as focusing on the subscription energy and the timing, since churn for this new cohort will be unknowable for nearly a year, which makes for a good sentiment driver amidst solid fundamentals. Anyway, have a listen and let us know what you think.

Topics Covered

  • 3:00 minute mark – PagerDuty Earnings review – confidence, use case expansion, bundling, valuation, the point product vs. platform elements, and when is it worth talking to management

Just Eat Takeaway Ready For Pick Up

  • 20:00 – The basic bull argument
  • 27:00 - The value proposition for customers and thinking through customer behavior
  • 36:00 – The founder-led angle
  • 46:00 – Working through the competition
  • 51:00 – Distinction in our investing styles

GoPro or Go Home

  • 54:30 – The GoPro case
  • 1:03:45 – Subscription economics for GPRO
  • 1:09:00 - How big of a post-COVID play is this and what about this over-extrapolating?
  • 1:15:00 -The Gamestonk context and why it helps or hurts the case
  • 1:17:30 – Time horizon for the GoPro trade

Some related items to read:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB, TKWY.AS, DBX, FFIV, PD, BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Just Eat Takeaway (TKWY.AS), GRUB, DBX, FFIV, PD, and BKNG.
Akram's Razor is long BKNG, WDAY, and PD.
Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

