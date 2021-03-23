Introduction

When last discussing Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) they were fighting for survival and they were still facing the prospects of a wasted decade even if they managed to survive, as my previous article explained. Since then operating conditions have largely improved and thus this article provides a follow-up analysis that reviews their fundamental situation following their subsequently released financial results that include their various debt repurchases, term loan restructuring and General Partner buy-in transaction.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When reviewing their cash flow performance, it might initially appear that they saw their operating cash flow increase by a solid 8.91% year on year to $199m during 2020 versus only $182m during 2019. Sadly the situation is nowhere nearly this simple since their General Partner buy-in transaction has given rise to a situation whereby their financial results from 2019 need to be adjusted and restated in order to make them comparable.

Essentially this transaction saw their partnership acquire Summit Investments, which owned their General Partner and thus their General Partner became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the partnership. If interested in further technical details regarding this quite uncommon and obscure transaction, please search for “GP Buy-In” within their latest SEC filings. Even after their cash flow statement was restated, it still shows their operating cash flow increased by an even more impressive 22.78% year on year to $199m from its previous comparable result of $162m, as the financial statement extract included below displays.

Image Source: Summit Midstream Partners 2020 10-K.

Sadly there is one final and very common caveat that completely changes the picture, which similar to many other analyses is their working capital movements that saw a material draw during 2020 versus a material build during 2019. Once both these impacts are removed, their underlying operating cash flow suffered a significant decrease of 20.02% year on year, which is the last thing an organization fighting for its survival needs.

This already disappointing performance is particularly concerning since their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements was only down 3.76% year on year during the first half of 2020. Given the even larger annual decrease, it thereby indicates that their cash flow performance deteriorated further during the second half of 2020 despite operating conditions mostly firming for the majority of the midstream industry.

When looking ahead into the entirety of 2021 and sadly it seems once again that the pain of this latest downturn is yet to relent with their guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $220m at the midpoint being down 12.70% year on year versus their result of $252m during 2020, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement. There should be a positive correlation between changes in adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow and thus naturally this indicates further weak cash flow performance. Admittedly, their previously linked guidance also forecasts that they will reduce their net debt by $140m at the midpoint, which largely comes on the back of capital expenditure reductions to only $27.5m at the midpoint.

Whilst their cash flow performance was less than stellar under the surface, the bigger issue impacting their ability to survive has been their financial position. The prospects to repay approximately $140m of net debt is certainly heading in a positive direction, but it could easily prove insufficient given the gravity of their current situation.

Image Source: Author.

Overall there have been initially positive signs within their capital structure since the previous analysis with their net debt having decreased by a solid 11.72% during the second half of 2020 to $1.332b from its previous $1.509b, whilst their equity has increased in tandem. If they reduce their net debt by the previously mentioned $140m, it would reduce it by another 10.51% and whilst this would help, it does not necessarily guarantee to fix their situation given its severity.

Image Source: Author.

Sadly, despite seeing their net debt decrease during the second half of 2020, their leverage has still marched ever so slightly higher with their net debt-to-EBITDA increasing to 6.81 from its previous result of 6.54 and thus remains well above the threshold for the very high territory of 5.01. This is further supported by their interest coverage dropping to crisis levels of only 0.98 versus its previous already stressed level of 1.22. Since they are expecting their adjusted EBITDA for 2021 to decrease 12.70% at the midpoint versus 2020, it will likely completely wipe out the 10.51% decrease to their net debt and thus see their leverage trend sideways, if not even increase slightly.

Image Source: Author.

On the surface, their liquidity appears to be strong with current and cash ratios of 1.20 and 0.23, respectively, but sadly this is simply not the case with their liquidity actually being weak. After reviewing their debt maturity profile, it can be seen that they face almost the entirety of their debt maturing as soon as 2022, as the table included below displays. Whilst they were able to restructure their term loans maturing in 2021 and 2022, they are still left with a further massive $1.091b of debt maturities.

Image Source: Summit Midstream Partners 2020 10-K (previously linked).

Normally this would not be too concerning since $857m of it relates to their credit facility, but this could prove more difficult than normal to refinance given their very high leverage and disappointing earnings guidance. Thankfully if nothing else, even though these are slightly more than one year away, management is already being proactive and assessing their options, as per the quote included below.

“I also like to note that while addressing our debt maturities in 2022 matures is the focus, you know, we will still continue to look for opportunities to capture further value throughout our entire capital structure, which we believe will even further enhance our financial flexibility on down the road.”

-Summit Midstream Partners Q4 2020 Conference Call.

Conclusion

Whilst they seem to be trying to walk the right path, based upon their guidance for 2021 it seems that their net debt repayments will be insufficient and thus the financial pressure endangering their ability to remain a going concern will persist. Given this situation, it should be of little surprise that my rating will be remaining as neutral because they could offer potential upside if they survive but the outlook is simply too murky.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Summit Midstream Partners’ 2020 10-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.