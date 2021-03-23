Brief Thesis

Several months back, I completed an analytical post on SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) as part of my renewable energy ETF series. With widespread interest in new energy, the sector remains primed for lasting change. In all likelihood, the end result will be a net positive with changes in how we consume energy, growing consideration for the environment and advancement in technology all positively contributing to social awareness and long-run government policy.

Where climate change once was a fanciful brand ideal oft used to strengthen corporate image, it has now become the bedrock of meaningful change in multiple facets of the economy. And rightly so.

No longer can governments or corporations just patch over gaping holes in lopsided energy policies. Expectations run high that change is on the way. Acknowledging a requirement for change is the first step in a long societal journey. Increasingly, it appears evident that we have franked this step and a long, challenging pathway to mutations in the global energy mix is clearer than ever.

Unequivocally, the subject draws passionate opinions from multiple angles. Personally, I believe enduring technological and societal change is on the way - without detracting from the importance that more traditional forms of energy will play as we move forward.

Possibly unlike other more progressive energy buffs, the energy mix will change structurally without implying that the need for a multi-source energy is no longer valid. Oil, natural gas, nuclear, coal, wind, hydro, solar, biomass and rare earths will all have a role to play based on varying technological, societal, and economic requirements.

Some of these energy forms will radically diminish [coal] while others exponentially grow (rare earths) without generating a "turn-on/ turn-off" energy scenario. Infrastructure to support critical change in the global energy mix must accompany evolving demand too.

Which leads me to a growing family of thematic ETFs which cleverly position themselves for growing investor interest in the space. At the forefront lies SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power which markets itself as an all-in play on US-listed firms whose products and services are driving the clean power revolution. I completed a detailed initial study into the package which you can find here, my suggestion being that you familiarize yourself with this work to strengthen your understanding in the comparative analysis which follows.

I remain neutral on SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power. Not because I do not embrace the idea of change to new energy. To the contrary. The issue here remains fundamental traits common to most of the underlying firms, matched with changes to the macro-economic environment.

While government policy provides strong tailwinds to packages like this one - undisputedly, bond yields are rising and, in hand, causing high priced all-in growth stories with strong narratives to wobble. This can be witnessed in the price action abundantly.

Overview

As mentioned earlier, State Street Advisors SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power is an exchange traded fund wholly focusing on clean energy. Its prime focus remains US-listed equities (some Chinese firms are expressed as ADRs) which provides exposure to industrial aspects (manufacturing of components) and service economy aspects of clean energy.

Source: Market Chameleon

Assets under management have grown considerably lately - with around $150M in funds flowing into the package of the past 3 months. Assets under management now total around $350M which still position this offering in the mid-range in comparison to its competitors, Invesco Global Clean Energy (PBD) and ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES).

1-year total return profile - CNRG v PBD v ACES

Source: TradingView

The 1-year total return performance of all clean energy focused ETFs has been comparably staggering with gains well outpacing any widely followed index. Over that period, CNRG has led the way, posting +242.09%, followed by PBD Invesco Global Clean Energy +210.90% and ALPS Clean Energy ETF +191.13%. Difficult to fault any of these numbers.

But a closer more recent look at returns does lay grounds for concern - as yields on US 10-year bonds have increased, high octane growth stocks characterized by the Nasdaq have started to nosedive. Evidence of this is also manifested in the price action of the 3 new energy ETFs in the chart above.

US 10-year yield - 1-year historical data

Source: Tradingeconomics

Yields on US 10-year treasuries have come down from last week (+1.72%) and are now registering around +1.68%. The evolution to the upside is meaningful for growth stocks which have little front-end earnings but instead a bigger long-term story. US credit markets play a critical role in price action of equity markets.

As treasuries move to the upside, the future (predicted) earnings of story stocks become less valuable as they are discounted at a higher rate. Most recently, this has created a rotation into value plays and short duration bonds consequently. Irrespective of the green energy story, current macro-economic data is suggesting valuations will come closer into scrutiny as investors realize that risk-free rates are becoming increasingly appealing.

As the US government persists on a planned yet onerous path of fiscal stimulus, inflationary pressures are likely to arise. While the Federal Reserve has highlighted its reluctance to front run those inflationary pressures with more aggressive raises in interest rates, any lasting move to cool an overheating economy could radically impact high octane, big story growth stocks with lofty valuations.

Comparative Analysis - Valuation Ratios (SOL) (DQ) (FCEL) (SPWR) (PLUG) (MAXN) (AES) (BLDP) (NJR) (ENPH)

Source: Data compiled by author from Gurufocus.com & Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks are typically challenging to value by looking at one metric - forward P/E ratios often indicate little, either because the expected earnings multiple is too ambitious, the firm is not generating meaningful earnings, or those earnings are not core business related.

Alternatively, price to sales ratios can provide a more representative picture of growth stock valuations. Sales information is ultimately harder to engineer than net income making it an appropriate ratio for the growth stock segment. For the top 10 holdings of CNRG, price to sales ratios average 20x with a median figure of ~9x.

There is a degree of disparity in the data set but comparably speaking, these numbers are significantly higher than the Nasdaq (growth/technology) which tops out at about ~6x. These lofty price to sales ratios reflect the consequential future growth expectations equity markets are pricing in.

Little has fundamentally changed in terms of underlying holdings, save some rebalancing among the top 10.

Source: ETF.com

Debt levels are also worth noting with the top 10 holdings possessing a median debt to cash ratio of 1.7x and an average of 14x. The level of extension of some firms in terms of indebtedness - specifically ReneSola Ltd. (SOL), AES Corp. (AES), and New Jersey Resources (NJR) is considerable. Any interest rate increase used to overcome an inflationary environment would directly impact over-levered firms, increasing interest expense on debt and pressuring net income (if any) While leverage provides a platform for improved return on equity, it can also put a stranglehold on earnings growth should interest rate profiles rapidly change.

While the United States is the main country component of the ETF, US-listed Chinese ADRs do play an important role. This is material given the Biden administration's continued assertive stance towards China which possibly increases country risk prevalent in the ETF.

Source: ETF.com

Structure

The entire segment appears to have attracted increased investor funds, with all 3 ETFs growing commensurately. Specifically, State Street Advisors' clean energy ETF has attracted around $150M which is notable given the relatively newish profile of the thematic offering. PBD has had an even more prominent level of cash inflows, more than doubling assets under management, despite boasting the highest expenses in the category.

Comparative analysis - CNRG v PBD v ACES

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with data from ETF.com

This would suggest that investors are brand loyal - preferring investment in a vehicle which has a significantly longer track record rather than looking at management costs. This is noteworthy because Invesco Global Clean Energy is not only more expensive from an annual management cost, but daily churn is lower and spreads for position entry and exit are wider.

Regardless, the whole segment has grown exponentially with investors flooding into a thematic part of the market touted to be the next strategic axe in a broad government spending free-for-all. Undoubtedly, this is a positive for all the ETFs in the category.

What is less positive is the country risk particularly linked to China as the new administration has shown a somewhat similar line to the previous GOP government. Increasingly, Sino-American geopolitical relations remain a sticking point for any ETF carrying considerable country risk. As for CNRG, Chinese ADRs make up the second most important part of the package, representing around 15% of assets under management. We are already starting to see increased tension, with the Chinese government recently banning use of Tesla's electric vehicles by military citing security concerns.

Key Takeaways

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power is an alternative energy ETF which focuses on both the industrial side of the energy revolution and the service economy side.

The ETF is comprised of circa 40 underlying stocks with a mix of US equity, US-listed Chinese ADRs and other European, Latin American, and Asian securities.

Performance of the thematic ETF has been superlative with the fund returning > 200% over a 1-year period

The underlying equities are however more speculative growth plays, most boasting high valuation metrics and a level of indebtedness characteristic of growth firms which have gorged on cheap debt to fuel expansion.

This formula works in a low-rate, accommodative environment - but the economy is starting to show signs of a marked rebound with price increases prevalent throughout large swathes of the economy. Should this inflation be officially recognized, it could spell a purposeful reversal for high octane growth plays like CNRG.

While the administrative environment looks like it will continue to be supportive to the green energy sector, macro-economic headwinds could swiftly pressure the sector.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power has delivered superlative returns since I last completed an analytical review. Difficult to fault any investor enthusiasm given the level of explosive returns, growing cash inflows into the ETF and an administration putting green energy at the heart of its manifesto.

Yet headwinds do exist and may not be fully appreciated - an economic rebound which is persistently pushing prices North, a Federal Reserve perchance unwilling to admit officially the ominous signs of rising inflation and a category most prone to damage should interest rates rise. Following a +200% return, now may be the time to lock in some profits should that reversal fully materialize.