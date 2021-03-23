Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (ENGMF) CEO Adrian Montgomery on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (ENGMF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Greetings. Welcome to the Enthusiast Gaming Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year end 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Enthusiast Gaming's fourth quarter and year-end earnings call.

We’ll start with commentary from our Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Montgomery, and will be followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Alex Macdonald, who’ll recap the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results before opening the floor to questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that today’s presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. These statements should not be read as assurances of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appear in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the 3 and 12-month periods ending December 31, 2020, which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR as well as on the Company’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law to update and revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Now, I will turn the call over to Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. Adrian?

Adrian Montgomery

Thank you, Eric, and good afternoon and welcome to our fourth quarter and 2020 year-end financial earnings call. I’m very pleased to share with you today the details of our record fourth quarter and year ended 2020 financial and operating results. It was exactly 12 months ago in the second half of March 2020, when advertising rates plummeted as one of the worst -- as one of the first economic impacts of COVID-19.

We closed both Q1 and Q2 of 2020 with about $7 million each in revenue. Fast forward just two quarters, and we delivered $42.5 million in revenue in Q4, 6x higher than in Q2 and almost 5x to just more than $9 million in comparable revenue in Q4 of 2019 when factoring in seasonality. Alex will talk in more detail about our record financial performance later in the call.

Enthusiastic Gaming is the home for Gen Z and millennial video game and esports fans. We build communities for these fans that are powered by content, eSports and Entertainment. We connect with over 300 million gamers around the world on a monthly basis across our portfolio of websites, YouTube channels, social media followers of our players and our talent and viewers of our various entertainment offerings.

In the United States, our biggest market, we reach between upwards of 65 million unique visitors on the web alone as measured by Comscore, which is a third-party measurement. In fact, we're proud to be recognized earlier this year as a top 100 Internet Property in the United States, and only one of two in the gaming information category along with the Amazon live streaming platform Twitch, and we were enthusiasts that is the largest in the mobile web category. This verified audience means that we reach approximately one in every two Gen Z and millennials in the United States in a given month on one or more of our assets.

This is the demographic that our business is built on and it underpins our go-to-market strategy with large brands and advertisers trying to connect with this coveted yet increasingly elusive demographic. Every day more and more Gen Z and millennials are leaving traditional social media like Facebook. Where are they going? They're flocking to our video game communities to maintain social connections with friends, to make new friends. They are also consuming more and more hours of content on YouTube and Twitch. Enthusiasts Gaming's fan flywheel provides Gen Zs and millennials with the content, the esports and the entertainment that they crave.

Enthusiast today has built one of the most complete video game and esports fan experiences as evidenced by the hundreds of millions of fans engaging with our content, and in our communities on a monthly basis. Our strategy is to own the video game and esports fan experience from the moment the video game controller is put down and the fan journey begins.

Gaming is not just a hobby, but a lifestyle. Gen Zs and millennials spend more time consuming gaming content than any other form of entertainment. In fact, gaming is now bigger than the movie and music industries combined. Two thirds of Gen Z males say that gaming is a core part of who they are. It is how they consume media, how they spend money, and it forms the backbone of their social interactions. So for brands and advertisers looking to connect with this audience, they need a video game strategy. And by virtue of our reach and broad collection of assets, we can offer more touch points to the gamer than any other media company.

Enthusiast has built an unmatched ecosystem. For the video game and esports fan, offering more points of contact, more points of connection and a deeper cross platform relationship than any other company. This creates tremendous loyalty. This creates stickiness, and this creates a better fan experience. So our vision, which has already been validated by a number of new corporate partners is to build a horizontal approach across the fan experience, which today is unmatched by any other. We want to spend more time with the video game fan than anyone else.

So now that I've provided some color on our market, I'll take you through our growth strategy which is built upon a proprietary flywheel that we believe is the right formula to drive meaningful improvements in RPV, or revenue per viewer. Phase 1 was about building scale. Over the last 5 years, our buy and build strategy has focused on building scale both in audience and the experiences we are able to deliver. Combined, we believe we have among the most valuable assets that target Gen Zs and millennials today.

These assets include over 1,000 YouTube channels with over 500 YouTube content creators and influencers. Over 100 websites, an internal production engine and ownership of 30 unique gaming content shows which we package each and every week on YouTube, Snapchat and other over the top streaming platforms like Samsung TV plus. Our Luminosity Gaming esports organization competes in Fortnite, Valorant, Madden and others, while we also own significant interests in the two major franchise leagues owned by Activision, the Seattle Surge of the Call of Duty league and the Vancouver Titans of the Overwatch league.

In addition, our Luminosity Gaming talent roster is home to some of the largest gaming influencers and content creators in the world today, including xQc, Muselk, Fresh, Chica, Nick Eh 30 and Anomaly. These are the celebrities. These are the tastemakers. This is the site guys for the Gen Z generation. And finally, our entertainment events around the world, EGLX in Canada, Pocket Gamer Connects, both live and of course a very successful pivot to virtual in the past year. This scale and breadth are what differentiates Enthusiast Gaming by allowing us to engage fans across multiple channels. So that's Phase 1.

Phase 2 focuses on the rapid acceleration of revenue per viewer, achieved through direct sales and optimization within our programmatic ad technology. We began these efforts in the early part of 2020 while many media companies were forced to scale back due to the initial impacts of COVID-19, and the relative impact in the advertising markets. But we took a different approach and we started building.

We were confident that the flywheel we were building would have value to brands and advertisers, and we needed to scale our ability to bring that to market. So we began hiring advertising sales and fulfillment professionals in New York, in Los Angeles and in Toronto, and later in the year Chicago and now London in the United Kingdom.

Direct Sales generates revenue at a 10% to 20% -- 10 to 20x higher rate than programmatic advertising. To capture this opportunity, we hired much more aggressively in the fourth quarter than we had initially planned, including entering a third U.S geography in the Midwest to compliment our East and West coast teams, which I mentioned earlier. We pulled these hires in due to the strong initial success, we've had ramping direct sales.

To help you understand the types of returns we're seeing on these hires, a year ago, our sales people were pitching for 4 and 5 year figure deals and just one or two a week. In Q1 of 2020, we pitched 21 direct deals. That number grew to over 100 in Q4. The volume continues to rise as does the size of deals we are pitching on and winning. We are closing more six figure deals exiting the year than we pitched on just a few quarters ago. We were responding to RFPs of over seven figures. And we just closed our largest deal, a healthy seven figure deal in Q1 of this year.

So what has changed, you ask. Well, the flywheel strategy is working. A year ago Enthusiast was a small player that very few advertisers have heard of. While today we have scaled the business and demonstrated proof-of-concept and performance as evidenced by the trajectory in the growth of direct sales from less than $100,000 in Q1 to $500,000 in Q2, $1 million in Q3 and more than tripling that to $3.3 million in Q4. As of earlier today, we have already nearly matched our 2020 direct sales total with bookings so far in 2021.

In 2020, we activated a number of multi platform content sponsorship and media deals with the likes of Activision, Amazon, Disney, Gillette, G Fuel, TikTok, Facebook Gaming, Microsoft, Unity, the National Hockey League, SpiderTech, Honey [ph], State Farm Insurance, Grubhub, Burger King, Cartoon Network, Doritos, Lego, Lenovo, [indiscernible], Samsung, Sony PlayStation, Spin Master, Square Enix, Telus, the United States Air Force and Ubisoft as well as the transformational deal with the Biden-Harris Presidential Campaign, which we've talked at length about that happened in October and November of last year.

Last quarter, we talked about how the Biden-Harris campaign came to Enthusiast to engage our user base and to get out the vote campaign, targeting Gen Zs and millennials. This quarter, I want to highlight our recently announced deal with Samsung earlier in the quarter as well as our partnership with TikTok we announced this morning, which serves as further proof points that our strategy is working.

In mid January, we announced a multi platform sponsorship deal with Samsung to promote its gaming related products. Why did Samsung choose us? Because we were able to offer them something no one else could, access to over a heavily concentrated targeted audience of Gen Zs millennials across a suite of integrated media, eSports and Entertainment assets, including product placement with team influencers and brand ambassadors, including during live stream content, Luminosity Gaming team sponsorship, including logo placements on Team jerseys and at various entertainment activations, custom content integrations with Enthusiast media, web and YouTube properties, media advertising across Enthusiast's media channels and sponsorship of the 2021 EGLX event. Again, no one can offer that menu and that integration of assets to Samsung, other than us.

Today, we announced a new partnership with TikTok. We're leveraging our leadership position on mobile to help drive adoption and bridge the integration of TikTok within the gaming and esports industry. It's pretty cool that a company like TikTok chose us, Enthusiast Gaming, to help create awareness and engagement for kids platform. Again, we believe this horizontal strategy is building across the fan experience is resonating extremely well among advertisers and sponsors and there's not a competitor who can offer that integrated package as we speak today. As we look at 2021, we will continue to move more deeply into Phase 2 of our growth strategy. I already mentioned optimizing our CPMs and our direct sales efforts, which will derive that higher revenue per viewer.

So next I'll talk about paid subscriptions and content licensing. Paid subscriptions grew by about 60% in the year and ended the year at 122,000 subscribers. In Q4, we invested in resources dedicated to developing our paid subscription strategy, including pricing and retention specialists and are evaluating broader subscription offerings across multiple content channels. These efforts are contributing to enhancing value for subscribers. We've also dedicated effort to reducing churn by transitioning subscribers to annual plans from monthly plans. And this investment is already beginning to bear fruit with subscriptions rising to 135,000 as we sit today.

We plan to continue to invest in this high growth, high margin recurring revenue business and leverage our influencers and other assets to create new unique premium subscription content. On the licensing and distribution side, we talked last quarter about the launch of our Fortnite theme to BCC gaming as a new over-the-top channel on Samsung TV Plus. We also release new mobile programming, Luminosity Plays on Snap's platform. Complementing our organic strategy -- growth strategy is our focused M&A strategy.

Subsequent to the year end, we closed an upsize Bought Deal, delivering $42 million in gross proceeds to the company as well as eliminating more than $9 million in debt, and close to a $1 million in annual interest with conversion of our outstanding debentures into equity. This significant strengthening of our balance sheet has allowed us to accelerate our M&A plans. As such, I want to demonstrate how we will put that capital work -- to work through a creative M&A.

The first part of our strategy is to acquire affiliated properties that we currently monetize, but do not own. The thinking on this is that as we monetize, we learn more about the properties and we believe it's the best possible due diligence machine. We have deployed this strategy for nearly 5 years, and it has produced some of our best owned and operated assets that we have today, including our largest own property, the Sims Resource. Acquiring these properties is immediately accretive and unlocks the ability to start monetizing through the company's differentiated flywheel mentioned earlier, think subscriptions, think eCommerce, think merchandise.

In line with this strategy is the recently announced binding term sheet we entered into last week to acquire Icy Veins for €7 million, the largest affiliated property on the Enthusiast platform. We expect this deal to close in Q2. We have a robust pipeline of similar opportunities that we are excited about that we know intimately, and that will significantly enhance the margin profile of the company. The next part of our strategy is adding more communities. Video game fan communities are highly fragmented, that we will continue to look to further consolidate this market.

Finally, a topic of considerable interest for us and for our investors is the company continues to advance its NASDAQ listing application, which we understand is in its final stages. And accordingly, we plan on filing a Form 40-F registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming weeks.

As you see, we have accomplished a lot in 2020. But we honestly believe we are just getting started. There are a lot of exciting opportunities ahead and we are focused on staying on strategy to achieve our goals in 2021 and beyond. I am excited for our future and I believe we have the team and the assets to deliver long-term shareholder value.

And I would be remiss if I didn't speak about our secret asset, which really powers Enthusiast Gaming, which is the men and women that I and the management team are privileged to work with each and every day. I want to congratulate the Enthusiast employees on a transformational year. I want to thank them for their hard work and their dedication. And I can honestly tell you, perhaps it's hard for investors to measure this or analysts to measure this, but if people really understood as we do, how passionate our employee bases and our management team is, it gives me great confidence that we're going to continue to achieve boldly and creatively in the months and years to come.

So I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Alex Macdonald for further commentary on our financial results. Alex?

Alex Macdonald

Thank you very much, Adrian. I am once again delighted to be here to provide commentary on a tremendous Q4, which closes off a transformative 2020 year for Enthusiast Gaming.

I would like to start by reminding listeners that the acquisition of Omnia Media occurred on August 30, 2020. Enthusiast Gaming was the acquirer in the transaction and accordingly the financial statements are a continuation of those of Enthusiast Gaming with approximately 4 months of Omnia results being included in our annual numbers. Any the references to pro forma figures in our commentary will assume that the acquisition of Omnia Media occurred on the first day of the respective period. Pro forma adjustments for the acquisition of Omnia Media are not required for Q4 2020. For convenience, and for future comparison, we have provided pro forma metrics and a supplemental table in today's press release.

I would also like to remind our analysts and investors that we changed our segmented reporting in Q3, and on this call, I will be providing revenue information segmented under both the new and old reporting segments. However, beginning in Q1 2021, we will cease providing segmented information under the former segments. I also wish to note that our business is affected by seasonal trends in digital advertising for sequential increases each quarter throughout the year, driven by increasing ad prices and demand, which peaks in Q4. Also, I know that our results are presented in Canadian dollars.

With that said, let's talk about the financial results. Q4 revenue was $42.5 million, which is up 34% sequentially from the pro forma Q3 revenue of $31.7 million. Annual pro forma revenue for 2020 was $127.6 million and reported revenue for 2024 $72.8 million. Q4 revenue under the new segment was as follows. Media and Content $39.6 million, subscription $1.7 million and eSports and Entertainment $1.2 million.

Under the old segmenting, these amounts were media $41.2 million, esports $0.7 million and entertainment $0.5 million. This substantial increase was driven by our Media and Content segment. Both our web and video networks independently set all time highs reportedly revenue. These highs were driven by robust engagement and views which was coupled with seasonal high CPMs in the ad market. I note we continue to take steps to optimize our programmatic selling.

We achieved a Q4 blended CPM on our web programmatic networks equal to that of Q4 2019, despite the continued disruption of COVID-19 in the ad market. This, coupled with the significant and growing contributions of direct sales meant that Media and Content revenue attributable to our web platforms, which represents our web properties and partners prior to the Omnia acquisition are up 69% Q4 2020 over Q4 2019.

Direct Sales included in Media and Content for Q4 2020 was $3.3 million as compared to approximately $1 million in Q3; $0.6 million in Q2 and $0.1 million in Q1. I'd like to reiterate that we only began our direct sales efforts in Q1 of 2020. We did not have a sales team in 2019. Subscription revenue was $1.7 million for Q4, up from $1.6 million in Q3 and up 85% year-over-year from $0.9 million in Q4 2019. As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately 122,000 paid subscribers, which has since increased to approximately 135,000 as of today.

eSports and Entertainment revenue was $1.2 million in Q4, up from $1.1 million in Q3. eSports and Entertainment revenue was down from $2.9 million in Q4 2019. Public Health restrictions and the necessity to ensure the safety of our audience meant the company was unable to host the live version of the EGLX Gaming Expo typically held annually in Q4 in Toronto. In 2019, the Expo attracted over 30,000 visitors and we are hopeful for the return of the live portion of EGLX in 2021 and the return of the associated revenues.

Gross profit was $8.1 million for Q4, a 53% from the pro forma gross profit of Q3, the growth in gross profit in Q4 of 53% significantly outpaced the growth and revenue of 34%. Gross margin was 19.1% in Q4 compared to pro forma gross margin of 16.8 in Q3. What is notable about this is that earlier I mentioned that the increase in quarterly revenues was driven by our Media and Content segment. Historically, of our three segments, Media and Content has been the lowest margin. But despite it driving the revenue increase, gross margin as a percentage also increased. This is a demonstration of the importance and influence of direct sales in our media model and on our income statement profile.

Operating expenses were $12.5 million in Q4, up from $9.3 million pro forma for Q3 I note that Q4 operating expenses include $1.6 million of amortization, which significantly increased in Q4 and Q3 due to the initial recognition of intangible assets relating to the acquisition of Omnia Media, and the increase is also partly driven by integration costs also relating to the Omnia Media acquisition.

With that said, we are actively expanding our operations. Our staffing levels grew in Q4 and in Q1, which we have done to support anticipated growth. In addition, we have expanded our global contents and editorial teams in order to develop new products which are not yet in the market, such as Upcomer and others to be announced. And we grew our eSports teams under the Luminosity banner, expanding into Valorant in the second half of 2020 and signing some of the world's most popular gamers such as xQc, Muselk, and Nick Eh 30 to the Luminosity roster.

Net loss and comprehensive loss decreased to $6.9 million in Q4 from $8 million in Q3, resulting in a net and comprehensive loss per share both basic and diluted of $0.06 in Q4.

Subsequent to the year end, the company conducted a public offering of common shares issuing approximately 7.4 million shares for net proceeds of approximately $40 million. The company used a portion of the proceeds to pay down revolving lines of credit reducing long-term debt by $13.8 million. The company now has unused available credit of $14 million. The company also announced in Q1 this year the completion of the conversion of $9 million principal amount convertible debentures between the conversion of the debentures and the pay down of the long-term debt. The company expects to save approximately $2.5 million in annual interest expense.

In addition, between the offering and the conversion of the debentures, the balance sheet has strengthened by approximately $50 million. We are certainly of the opinion that the results of operations and the financial condition of the company have never been stronger.

As we look into 2021, I'd like to make a few observations. We have previously stated that we are a growth company and we are investing and making operational decisions accordingly. We will continue to expand our operations to support anticipated growth. And we reiterate our growth oriented outlook and business plan. We expect no less than a 20% increase in 2021 revenue versus 2020 pro forma revenue. We will see the impact of seasonality in Q1 2021 in our Media and Content segment.

I also note that Q1 2020 pro forma revenue was $26.2 million, including $2.5 million of eSports and Entertainment revenue. The eSports and Entertainment revenue in Q1 2020, largely related to the annual Pocket Gamer Connects conference held in London, England in January. Pocket Gamer Connects London was our highest grossing event in 2020. And this event was not able to run in 2021 due to public health restrictions.

As for 2021 direct sales, we are at a significant advantage in '21 over '20. The majority of our direct sales when signed are for revenue to be recognized in future periods. We've already signed dozens of customers for services to be delivered throughout 2021, and we are only in March. The impact of this will build and become evident throughout the year.

And similar to the impact direct sales had on our Q4, 2020 results, we expect to see discernible impact from continued growth in subscription and 2021. As I noted earlier, as at the end of 2020, we had 122,000 paid subscribers, which we have already grown by over 10% to 135,000 in less than 3 months since year-end. Finally, one more observation I want to note that the majority of our revenues are measured in U.S dollars. And the exchange rate between that and our presentation currency of Canadian dollars should be monitored and considered when analyzing or forecasting results.

And to the hundreds of people who contribute across the Enthusiast Gaming ecosystem, I want to congratulate you all on a very successful 2020 year. And I want to thank our analysts, shareholders and members, members of the public for their time today and say that from management's point of view, we trust that this Q4 illustrates that we are again one step forward on our path to demonstrating the earnings power of our ecosystem of 300 million gamers monthly. We will continue to go forth and advance our business. And ladies and gentlemen, our businesses is the business of gaming.

Thank you. Operator, I turn it back to you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Neal Gilmer with Haywood Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Neal Gilmer

Yes, good afternoon and congrats on a great quarter. Maybe I just you know start with the I guess the main question I have is, in your prepared comments with respect to your growth strategy, where you are with that sort of focus in this year of Phase 2 and sort of Phase 3, both in the direct selling and optimizing of the CPMs as well as the subscriptions. I think I take away from Adrian, your comments, extremely bullish outlook on where you are, you've already accomplished obviously a significant growth in the sub so far, with what you announced today in reconciling that with your outlook on the 20% revenue growth. From my perspective, my takeaway is that's a fairly conservative outlook and obviously I think that there's plenty of opportunity in front of you to try it out. Probably accelerate that a little bit. But just wondering if you can provide a little bit more commentary on that? Because I think that my initial reaction is that you're well on into the Phase 2 and Phase 3. And you're only sort of not even quite 3 months into the year.

Adrian Montgomery

Well, thanks for the question, Neal. And I would agree with that assessment. I think that -- again, what we see apart from our hard work and positioning this business, certainly the -- one of the most encouraging signs that we see and we believe we have an incredibly accurate data set here is that the recognition among the corporate world that you have to have a good video game strategy to engage meaningfully with young people is becoming more widely adopted quicker than we ever could have imagined. And so, again, anecdotally, and I -- so I think there's a great macro trend happening. And I also think that the hard working men and women here have done a strong job in the past year of inserting ourselves into the conversation.

In Q1 of 2020, if you went to WPP in New York City, they probably had never heard of Enthusiast Gaming. I doubt that's the case today. And in fact, they know it's not the case. So one data point would be, in Q2 or Q3 of '2020, our sales team -- our model sales team was probably fielding about one, maybe two RFPs a week in Q1. And remember the seasonality of this business in Q1 of 2020, we're fielding on average 11 or 12, sometimes 20. So the pipeline is strong. The conversations with existing customers about expanding our commercial relationships with them are what have us really excited.

And then as we said on the last call, we are really excited about subscription and content licensing. And on the subscription side, look, we have brought in professionals who get up every day and go to bed at night thinking about acquisition, retention, churn numbers, pricing packaging, a lot of them come from the Telco world. And we're seeing the results not only in the net add subscribers, but in the increase in the long-term value in the migration of more and more of our subscribers to annual subscriptions as opposed to monthly that strengthens the quality of the revenue, demonstrably, and our content licensing team is having a lot of initial success. We expect that to become more of an exciting revenue stream, we are talking to the Netflix's, we're talking to the OTT providers around the world.

We're talking about long form short form content. And again, we have a warehouse of talent of channels and proprietary sites. So we can be a content platforms best friend. So yes, we're as we sit here, we see the industry, or the broader corporate industry, realizing the essential nature of video games in a young person's life. And we're also seeing the benefits of a lot of hard work of making Enthusiast Gaming, a company that's on the short list of a lot of people who buy media for a living.

Neal Gilmer

That's great. Thanks, [indiscernible]. I appreciate that. If I could take in a follow-up and maybe this is strictly towards Alex. You commented on Q1 on the pro forma basis of last year. And obviously, we're aware of the seasonality in the business to make sure that we recognize, where the main impacts of COVID were in 2020. They sort of get that year-over-year comparison. So fair to say Q2 of 2020 was the -- had the most significant impact on the business on a pro forma basis. And so, if we're looking at this year in a more normalized environment, we might see a little bit of outperformance on a year-over-year growth rate in that quarter?

Alex Macdonald

Hi. Hey, Neal, good to talk to you. The things look for our Q2 is certainly where we saw the impact of COVID in 2020. So normally you would expect a bit more of a rise Q1 to Q2 on seasonality effects. If you're looking at the table, and I know that we Media and Content we did 24.4 versus 22.5. That's a little bit of a stunted rise issue. In a typical year, you'd see a lot more. So that's the effect of COVID. The other thing to watch out for is the eSports and Entertainment revenue. Just keep in mind that last year, our biggest grossing event happened in January, that's pre-COVID and we were able to run the in person where we've had tremendous success this year. And to be honest, it's one of the things I'm most proud of on the team is our events division, turned virtual and they defended a lot of their gross profit, which I can't imagine there's many events, CFOs, with events divisions out there that are able to say that right now, I'm incredibly proud to say it, I can't take any credit for it. But that revenue, though, will be substantially -- that revenue from that event is it won't be included obviously, the events did not happen. There were virtual versions, which recovered a lot of their gross profit associated, but virtual events don't have the same much lower cost, but they don't have the same revenue as live events. So that's -- those are the two. So those would be your benchmark.

Neal Gilmer

Okay. Thanks very much, Alex. Appreciate it. And congrats again, guys. Excellent.

Adrian Montgomery

Thank you. Thank you, Neal.

Alex Macdonald

Thanks, Neal.

Thank you. Our next question is from Brian Kinstlinger with Alliance Global Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks so much. You've hit so many targets to help improve the margin profile of company. In terms of direct advertising sales, so I hear -- Adrian correctly that the bookings thus far in 1Q, or equal to all of 2020, and then can you talk about the evolution of a branded advertises on your site, and what I mean by that is, to start with a small campaign for a month or a quarter. And then generally, second, and third, you see larger campaigns, maybe take us through that evolution.

Alex Macdonald

Thanks, Brian, and good to talk to you. Yes, the statistic is correct that as we sit here today, we've booked more at this point in the year than we have -- than we did in direct sales and all of 2020, which is a pretty impressive stat and hats off to the team led by Bill Drolet for us to be able to say that to you. Now recognize that doesn't mean that all those activations and all those relationships are going to be performed within Q1. It certainly does bode well for Q1. But for example, some of those significant deals I referenced in the prepared remarks, those won't show impact on the on the income statement until Q2 as an example, or Q3 and beyond.

So the lead time that we're getting on our revenue visibility is encouraging too from a management perspective. And yes, you're correct. But when we started again, yes, we have incredible Comscore data, and yes, we have a sticky audience. But when we started as a Canadian company going to New York and going to the Hollywood studios, there the initial reaction is why do I need to meet with you? The follow-up reaction is, okay, that sounds really compelling. I need to verify it, let me get back to you. Then the third meeting is why don't I just continue to spend with IGN or GameSpot? Why do I need you? The fourth meeting is I'm going to give you guys a $10,000 test. And that's how this whole story starts and started.

And so what we've managed to do is grow these relationships beyond those tests, to the healthy, six, and now seven figure range. And that's, again, that that's where you get rewarded for showing your clients that you can deliver for them in a way that your competitors can't. And so that is the greatest card that we're playing right now. Now, again, certainly we've spent a lot of time talking about the Biden campaign. We ended up doing three or four separate activations with the Biden campaign, that in and of itself, even in a compressed timeline started modestly, and ended up being our biggest deal in 2020. So proof of performance proof that we could micro target to Gen Z voters and swing states according to zip code delivering on that got us more and more business, even within that one client.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. And then can you tell us, you said your small direct sales force. Obviously, you've just started this year or last year 2020. Can you talk about the size today? Well, besides at the end of December 2020, and where you hope will exit 2020 in terms of the recruits and how big that size of the sales force might be?

Adrian Montgomery

Well, I can tell you that at this time last year, we had one direct sales person, maybe two. I go to the direct sales meetings every Monday to get inspired, because every time I think I might be misleading you all by saying we've just started, I go to the direct sales meeting and I just -- I'm blown away by the level and the texture of the conversations the companies that we are engaged with. The direct sales meeting, which happened today, there were more than 30 people on it. So we've expanded pretty rapidly. We continue to expand, we've got new people starting in the U.K next week.

Look, we don't target a number as you can appreciate. Certainly, the expansion of the opportunities really is the major catalysts to how we hire, but if it's working -- and the other thing I should say is, as we started hiring more and more sales people, the area that we're hiring the most in right now is an adjunct to sales, and that's client fulfillment. Because we're winning all this business, we have to perform at a high level, so didn't have a credit fulfillment department at this time last year, and now it's our fastest growing part of our business. So we consider that part of the direct sales side. And look, again, I don't want to get too crazy bullish here. But if we're filling out 10, 15, 20 RFPs a week in Q1, we better have an awful lot of client fulfillment people in Q4.

Brian Kinstlinger

Right. Lastly, a quick one. How many sites today?

Mike Crawford

Hi. Mike Crawford from B. Riley Securities. Adrian, could you help to reset the timeline for when Enthusiast might move through these five phases of growth where you're in Phase 2 now, while you're moving from $0.40 or $0.50 ARPUs, maybe $2 of revenue per these 300 million monthly gamers over the course of a year. And what -- other than selling more content or merchandising and whatnot as you move through these additional phases, but what the timeline might be as that happens for you.

Adrian Montgomery

Well, Mike, thanks for the question. It's certainly I believe on our presentation that's referenced as a 5-year growth plan as we move through the different phases of ARPU generation or RPV generation. Certainly, as we sit here today, it feels like we have to compress those timelines. It feels like more of a 3-year timeline than a 5-year timeline. I mean, I'll let Alex speak more specifically as the keeper of the Enthusiast model. And I'll also say sorry, Mike, that, Brian, I know you're cut off, I guess there was a two question limit. But, again, we've got all the time in the world. So we'll hang on, and you can circle back around and ask us whatever you need to. Alex?

Alex Macdonald

Yes. Hey, Mike, how are you doing? So, I mean, I think he's breaking down right, like the first one -- one of the initial ones apart from the growth phase is obviously the move to direct sales and the optimization of the ad units. That one, I think is on that, like, we’ve fully done in this 3 -- 3 to 4-year period. I'll tell you where the difficulty comes into play. The mountain of impressions to monetize will continue to grow. So when we say -- when I say complete, I initially I remember, when we first came out with a direct sales model, we used to say, 10% of the inventory at 10x a CPM produces essentially a mathematical double on the media content revenue. And that is very true. In fact, that's very understated for most mature media companies.

The difference we face is, we actually now look and say, well, that -- like that mountain of inventory is going to grow significantly every single year, both organically and because of our M&A strategy. So, that will kind of be -- I look at direct sales on $1 value as opposed to necessarily on a percent rate now that can be extrapolated, because it's going to be difficult to judge that against M&A and organic growth. Selling content. So licensing, a subscription, I would think of those where we were at a year ago with direct sales. I would say we're kind of there with licensing and subscription right now.

Subscription already has some fantastic returns for us. The very, very high margin stuff. For licensing a subscription, we were pointing to direct sales a year ago, and now we're starting to deliver substantially on it. We then started to point a subscription as a major opportunity. And we gave you the up-to-date subscriber number. We're going to deliver on that content licensing is new, you've seen some deals trickle in through press releases, and in some of our financial results. But I would think of that as where direct sales was a year-ago.

As far as the other phases, the marketplace and the social network, those are certainly midterm to long-term goals, which for us long-term is a 3 to 5-year period. I would expect to see products that point towards that and support those, maybe an H2 of this year. But in for example, in my models, I do not have significant revenue attributed to them, certainly not in 2021. That will be more of you'll -- will be at that stage in 2022 and that's when you're going to start to see it appear and grow.

Mike Crawford

All right. Thanks, Alex. And then just my final question is how do you differentiate between so-called Talent in so called players with talent contracts. You amortize every 3 years, players over the life of their contract subset -- subject to options. I mean, you have xQc right now playing Grand Theft Auto on Twitch, LG loyal Twitch with over 100,000 concurrent viewers right now as we're speaking. And what's the difference for your Luminosity stable between Talent players.

Adrian Montgomery

Sure. I mean, he's -- so he's beating us probably. But maybe I could take some time just shift his audience over here, but she should -- Mike, maybe sorry, I know I'm going off topic. But do you -- would you maybe actually you should simulcasts the earnings call? So, Talent contracts are typically in reference to the video networks, video, talent player contracts are players signed to the Luminosity roster. So we're starting to -- that's going to get complicated for you, Mike, and I'll help you guys through them, don't worry. But now, obviously, now that we've merged and we've acquired Omnia and the video networks, we are onboarding almost all the Luminosity players onto the video networks. So those are going to start to kind of be a bit muddier, but that's the core distinction, telling contracts is for video network purposes, a player contract is for the Luminosity roster, purpose.

Mike Crawford

Okay, thanks. That's all for, I'll let you guys move on. Thank you.

Adrian Montgomery

Thanks, Mike.

Alex Macdonald

Thanks, Mike, yes.

Thank you. Our next question is from Robert Young with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question. Hi, good evening. Maybe I'll ask a question on the gross margins expansion you talked about a little better than I was expecting. And you hinted last quarter that the Omnia business could actually be a source of margin expansion as well. So it seems like we're really building models here for 2021. Should we expect gross margins to continue to expand? You'd said you're adding sales and headcount. But are there areas where you've got to invest? That might pressure, gross margins, or should we expect that to continue to expand?

Alex Macdonald

So, I would -- so I'll say that some tourism. We expect continued improvement, certainly. Our -- what we're pushing right now, we're very bullish on direct sales, I think we'd have to date the results to support that. And we are bullish on subscription. And the beautiful thing about subscription, the number looks a lot smaller, but it's such high margin business, that it doesn't take a lot to move the needle, every incremental gain quarterly, it's healthy, MRR, it's Healthy ARR.

With that said, the only reason that we would not on a percent basis, not see margin improvement is because just the it could be situations where all of those metrics are healthy. But we're really outperforming revenue on the lower margin streams, which just by views by nature of views and explosion and organic content, we are in an industry where the same video that gets posted this year gets a million views is going to get $1.25 million views next year. That's just the growth and the organic consumption of gaming media.

So with that said, that would be what could cause -- what would work against the margin improvement. But at the same time, that would only mean because the revenue was higher. So we're talking about areas like the MZ and the Weblog. Yes, so Rob, like an example of that would be and that's why, again, we're pretty disciplined on margin growth. And we were focused on taking that up to 45% before the merger of Omnia, or the acquisition of Omnia. I guess, in a very specific instance, right, we're trying to build this flywheel. We want to control access to as much talent as we possibly can. The MCN is an incredible attraction to bring talent in and then forge relationship and move them through the flywheel on the strength of that relationship, do merge deals with them, perhaps do some talent management, create content with them, have them creating animated content that we then repackage for OTT. The reason I say that is because if Mr. Beast tomorrow said, Man oh man, you Enthusiast Gaming guys are all that in the bag of chips. I want to join the MCN. That would be a great idea. We would sign off on that according to the terms, but that would in the short-term, negatively impact the margin, which is why we don't look at it as an MCN. We look at it as an entry point to a relationship that we can then monetize through the flywheel. So if Mr. B's phones are after this call and want us to join our MCN, that will have downward pressure on margin. But it be just about the most exciting thing we could that could happen to us. And while certainly today.

Mike Crawford

Okay, great. That's a big seller. Yep, makes perfect sense.

Mike Crawford

Second question would be around the sort of integrated data opportunity to talk about how you've got this horizontal opportunity, but you probably have a unique data set across all those horizontal pieces. And I was wondering, as you think about the future, what's the value of that data? And is there anything you're thinking about there, and then I'll pass one.

Adrian Montgomery

Hey, sure. Robin. This is Alex, again. There's an immediate value in front of us that there's multiple ways that value can be extracted from data. One that there's two ways to think about is one is, is you're enriching the data that's attached to our ad offerings. This is essentially called a lift on identity in the ad market. The very large players do this. What that means is right now, when our ads go-to-market, they may -- they are certainly accompanied with good data points, it may be a zip code, it may be a device that you're on, or this person is using Windows or you're on an iPhone or things like that.

There are so many data points that we can extract to enrich that data. So a difference would be something like what an advertiser is willing to pay for a zip code, versus what an advertiser is willing to pay for a GPS location, that's precise. And that's that actually has an impact on your CPMs. So there's a data value play right there in front of us that as we segment our database, and we build out our data mining, and we feed more data points into our programmatic networks, and our ad selling technology, that that's something we can immediately relies on.

And then of course, there's other future data opportunities, when like, it already exists, but I believe about $20 billion were spent last year in the United States on data, like large companies purchasing pure data. There's a huge market for pure data. Sensitivities, of course, around privacy, and making sure that nothing personal is included when they buy this data. But even something like where else are you going to find somebody who can study the habits and preferences of millennials and Gen Zs, the way that we can. Read there is no, there is no place where they congregate, like the way they congregate with us. And on our $40 billion plus views and 2020. That's is a statistically relevant sample, that's for sure.

So the data could be packaged and sold in mind that way as well. And then there's other tertiary ways that I won't go into too much detail of bore you. But even things like survey marketing is quite popular now. And the CPMs, you can get on survey marketing, can well exceed what you think you can get on much of the programmatic. For people who use YouTube, you may notice maybe one in four or five times, you get an survey question and seven add to Google's smart. That's because they made more money on that survey than they did on the ad that were going to show you. So that can help raise things like floor pricing, right? We can -- we easily program that in where we are -- we don't get a good bid on an ad.

We should we do a survey marketing instead and that's something that users are used to right now. We're all used to seeing surveys on YouTube. It's a growing, it's a growing piece of kind of advertising and data. So that's a bit of a long answer. But the long answer to the -- long answer to the short answer is there's immediate opportunities. And there's midterm opportunities and there's long-term opportunities on data and they all have value. And it's one of the main reasons why we do the Icy Veins deals, right? Even though they stand up as credible margin accretion and flywheel expansion, we know that there's something underneath that too, that will rise in value, particularly as third-party data becomes harder and harder to access.

Mike Crawford

Right. Okay, I'll go hop back in the queue, so I don't get the hook [ph] here.

Adrian Montgomery

Thanks, Rob.

Thank you. Our next question is from Derek Soderberg with Colliers Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Derek Soderberg

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Alex, I wanted to start with a quick question on operating expenses. You're at about a $50 million annual run rate. It looks like exiting 2020. I mean, you're obviously adding headcount, but you also have might have some one-time expenses coming out soon. Where should we expect OpEx to trend from here in 2021? And then I have a follow up.

Alex Macdonald

Sure. So I'm using the word trending, obviously, you're extrapolating Q4, which is the way to do it. I can briefly on Q4, without -- we don't provide adjusted EBITDA. I do point out before I say anything on this question that there's no replacement for financial metrics calculated in accordance with IFRS, for example, net and comprehensive loss provided for on the financial statements. However, with that said, I can't speak to a couple expense lines and provide commentary on them.

Some of this is also found in the MD&A commentary. Amortization obviously is high, that's a normal thing, I'm sure catches attention. We did have integration costs, like I mentioned for the Omnia, a lot of those costs come post transaction, you find most of those and professional fees, things like tax and valuation work, we did complete our purchase price allocation already with this year-end, so all of those costs are in there.

So professional fees are in my opinion substantially and almost entirely related to things that are maybe not in the normal course of operations. I want to also point out that in our consulting and in our advertising promotion, the scope in the past, we have certain arrangements that were struck with some of the legacy companies that were for shares, which bests over time. The shares are already included. They issued an astounding number. But because some people may have noticed the share price has increased, which can have an impact on some of the expense valuations in those lines, I would pick that close to 600,000 or 700,000 in Q4.

We also have new product initiatives, things that aren't capitalized, but new product initiatives and marketing initiatives. We didn't announce Upcomer and we have other products that are not yet in the market and not yet announced that we are working on. For us like that those costs come in the form of content, web support, and also, of course, salaries and wages and consulting. Those tend to be totaled about 900,000. So yes, their expenses, but they're nothing related to revenue generating activities in the quarter. As far as next year, after considering those, it would be appropriate to trend out. This is a business that is growing.

We have significant opportunity in front of us, and we are not going to let an opportunity pass us. We are going to grow our business and our operations as needed to capitalize on the -- as many opportunities as we can. We're not going to turn anything down this gaming is the dominant form of entertainment in this world. We are positioned to be the Tier player in the space and define what gaming media means. And we need to expand our operations to do that. We're going to continue to do so.

Derek Soderberg

Got it. And then as my follow-up. I'm curious how you're prioritizing acquisitions today. It seems like you have -- no really large audience with a massive inventory, are you prioritizing acquisitions based more on profitability or audience growth today, and sort of how do you balance the two? And when you say acquisitions are accretive, are you referring to EBITDA?

Adrian Montgomery

So how we prioritize acquisitions is, look, we want to own more and more fan communities. We believe that we're building an eco system and a flywheel. And we want to own as much of it as we can. So, if we saw a site or a cluster of YouTube channels that had a lot of page views, a decent RPM, but based on the content had zero chance of becoming accretive as a subscription offering, or we couldn't do other things with it. We couldn't repurpose that content on OTT, we would look at it, but we would look at it less favorably than an icy veins, which is tailor made for some subscription if we pay attention to it, which is tailor made for content licensing.

And so we look at these assets in the context of where can we grow them beyond just programmatic ads, direct ads, and that's, we have our own proprietary way of looking at these things. But that's certainly how we prioritize it. And again, yes, sites can be accretive from an EBITDA perspective, from a cash flow perspective. And also, again, in the example of Icy Veins we were monetizing the Icy Veins revenue, taking 25 and giving 75 back to the owners. Now that we're going to be buying it, we're going to be keeping that 75%. And that it's going to have a meaningful lift on margin and gross profit. And that's where the real accretion comes from.

Derek Soderberg

That's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Adrian Montgomery

Thanks, Brent. Derek, sorry to …

Thank you. Our final question is from Kevin Mackey, a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Kevin Mackey

Hi. Yes. My question has to do with return on ad spend, and it's along the lines of data analytics question that came previous. Are you partnering with any of these companies to calculate return on ad spend, so that in future conquest, you can dangle the carrot in front of other companies and say, hey, we can give you $10 for every dollar spent on these ads? What kind of numbers are you seeing for return on ad spend? Or are you tracking that at all?

Alex Macdonald

It's nice to meet you, Kevin. So, Neal, no, this was, yes.

Adrian Montgomery

Thank you, Kevin for the question. So we track it in kind of two ways. Yes, we do case studies, the best place to track that is in our -- it's difficult on the programmatic. It's where it has to be done on the direct sales. We are fairly new to direct sales. But we do, we have case studies, our clients also back in the month, they set expectations for us and we monitor along the way jointly.

As far as return on ad spend, we're looking at that we're also looking at the -- I believe you’re actually [indiscernible] return on data, the which, coupled with that, and you know in the end, we track it. It's an important KPI for us. In the end our KPI -- our most important KPI in direct sales is repeat business. And we're doing whatever we can to ensure that. But we are been new to direct sales, and we are gathering with data we can and we retract as much as we can and we make case studies and so far, so good.

Kevin Mackey

And as a follow-up, and this is unrelated, but I'm pretty involved in getting myself and League of Legends is to me, the biggest name in eSports or video game, it's just exceptionally popular. And if I look at Enthusiast assets, I think there's a bit of a -- I don't want to call it a lack, but I'm just wondering if you guys are thinking about League of Legends communities and kind of getting more assets related to that powerhouse of a title.

Adrian Montgomery

The short answer is yes, we know the power of League of Legends. We also know that, I think and this is anecdotal, but probably north of half of that fan base is from Asia. We've been focused in terms of our internet properties on English speaking countries and stuff like that. But we want to add [indiscernible] legends fan communities. We definitely agree with you about the size and popularity and longevity of that game title. And so we're actively looking at a few.

Kevin Mackey

Great, thank you. Appreciate your work.

Alex Macdonald

Thank you. Thanks, Kevin.

