Introduction

We think CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) ("CKH") is a misunderstood gem hiding in plain sight. We typically focus on smaller companies as there usually is a better probability of finding below-the-radar-screen opportunities. Sometimes we don't need to go there and stay on the fairway for larger market capitalizations.

It seems you can hardly miss a sprawling enterprise with a market capitalization of ~HKD 232.7bn (~$30bn), let alone a ticker that sits at the top of the list (0001.HK) on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The main issue with CKH is that it is has a sprawling set of activities and a wide range of investments held as subsidiaries, listed investments, equity investments or joint ventures. It is just complicated.

As a spoiler alert: we like the stock. A lot.

Business Overview

On a high level, CKH activities span the following divisions.

1- Ports and Related Services

This division is the world's leading port network and has interests in 52 ports comprising 283 operational berths in 26 countries end of FY20. It operates container terminals in 6 of the 10 busiest container ports in the world. The division comprises CKH's 80% interest in the Hutchison Ports group of companies and its 30.07% interest in the Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust).

2- Retail

The retail division consists of the A. S. Watson (ASW) group of companies, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer with a 139 million loyalty member base. ASW operates 12 retail brands with 16,167 stores in 27 markets worldwide as of the end of FY20.

3- Infrastructure

The Infrastructure division comprises the CKH's 75.67% interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI), a listed subsidiary, as well as 10% of the economic benefits derived from CKH's direct holdings in six infrastructure investments co-owned with CKI comprising of interests in Northumbrian Water, Park'N Fly, UK Rails, Australian Gas Networks, Dutch Enviro Energy and Wales & West Utilities.

4- Energy

CKH has a 15.71% interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). CVE is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States.

5- Telecommunications

CKH's telecommunications division consists of CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings (CKHGT) and Hutchison Asia Telecommunications (HAT). In July 2019, CKH formed a new wholly-owned telecommunication holding company, CKHGT, to consolidate the 3 Group businesses in Europe (3 Group Europe) and a 66.09% interest in listed Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH). In November 2020, CKH entered into agreements to dispose interests in its European telecommunications tower assets in six countries for an aggregate consideration of EUR 10bn. Transactions in respect of three countries were completed in December 2020.

6- Finance & Investments and Others

This segment covers the activities of other areas of CKH that are not presented separately and include an 87.87% interest in the Australian Securities Exchange listed Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) (HTAL), which has a 25.05% interest in a listed associated company TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) (formerly known as Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA)), Hutchison Whampoa (China), Hutchison E-Commerce, the Marionnaud business, listed associated company Hutchison China MediTech (HutchMed), TOM Group and CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc.

Investment Case

We believe there are a few compelling reasons to consider CKH as an investment opportunity.

1- Significantly undervalued at <6x EV/EBITDA FY20 with upside of ~30%

Types of investments. CKH has a very diverse set of businesses with an equal diversity level in its investment structures. For the purpose of getting a baseline valuation of CKH we make the distinction between (i) the activities or subsidiaries in which it exercises control (as defined under applicable accounting rules) and that are consolidated in CKH's financial statements, and (ii) the minority investments or jointly controlled entities in which it does not have control and that are equity accounted in CKH's financial statements.

This usually requires some adjustments as we need to compare apples-to-apples for a proper use of the key valuation multiple EV/EBITDA. CKH reports some of its financials on a proportional ownership basis for these minority investments that are otherwise not consolidated in the financial statements.

The FY20 EBITDA based on this proportional ownership is ~HKD 96.9bn and reflects the economic entitlement of CKH on the EBITDA performance of each investment.

Source: CKH (FY20 results presentation, amounts in HKD)

Enterprise value. To the market capitalization of CKH as of writing - ~HKD 232.7bn - we add the following items from its FY20 balance sheet: (i) net debt position, (ii) non-controlling interests and (iii) perpetual securities, to get CKH's enterprise value (EV) of ~HKD 562.4bn. We add the full non-controlling interests as they represent claims of other shareholders in businesses that have been consolidated fully (incl. EBITDA) by CKH in their financial statements.

Source: Author

Proportional EBITDA. For EBITDA FY20 we use the proportional EBITDA disclosed by CKH that we adjust for one-off items in FY20 (e.g. non-recurring gain from telecom tower sale, derecognition gain in Australia telecom business unit and impairment in Canadian energy business) shown in the table below. This is the best way of comparing apples to apples between EBITDA (including the proportional EBITDA CKH is entitled to based on its investments) and EV (as the proportional EBITDA is also reflected in the market capitalization of CKH). Another way of doing this apples-to-apples comparison would be to fully deduct the value of all CKH's minority investments from EV and use reported EBITDA.

Source: Author

Attractive EV/EBITDA multiple. CKH currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~5.9x based on FY20 proportional EBITDA (~5.1x based on CKH's FY19 EBITDA level). We think this valuation effectively implies that CKH as a whole trades as a European telecom operator. These currently trade in the range of ~5.0-6.0x EV/EBITDA.

This however omits the fact that a large part of CKH is non-telecom. In the slide below we focus on the columns CKHGT and HAT that together represent the telecommunications division of CKH. This is the bulk of the proportional adjusted EBITDA FY20 (~HKD 34.0bn out of the ~HKD 95.2bn).

Source: CKH (FY20 results presentation)

Difference EV/EBITDA and valuation of underlying divisions of CKH. We believe that the world-class port assets, a leading retail franchiser, infrastructure assets and various mix of other investments should trade at a higher multiple than the 5.9x implied EV/EBITDA level.

To test this we look at one of the core listed assets of CKH: Infrastructure (CKI). We apply the same EV/EBITDA methodology as above to CKI. We get an EV/EBITDA of ~17.1x based on FY20 EBITDA (and ~12.8x based on FY19 EBITDA).

Source: Author

Simplistically we see CKH has a negative multiple arbitrage to a listed asset of which it owns 75.67%. It gets valued at 5.9x within CKH for something that is trading stand-alone at a 17.1x multiple. This is an indication that the sum-of-the-parts (SotP) could be materially higher than the stand-alone CKH valuation.

Listed assets make up 2/3 of CKH's market capitalization. If we take just CKH's material directly owned investments from its disclosures we get a total market value of these stakes which is roughly 2/3 of CKH's market capitalisation. This is excluding the value of its private investments and subsidiaries such as ASW, most of the telecommunications businesses.

Source: CKH (website)

Source: Author

As it is complicated to unwind these listed investments from the reported proportional EBITDA's disclosed by CKH, and then back in the valuation for the remaining pieces of CKH, we used the following valuation approach.

Valuation approach. We took a range of EV/EBITDA multiples for each underlying division of CKH, using the proportional EBITDA disclosed by CKH to get to a valuation on an EV basis, then backing out the various items to get to CKH's equity value.

In this approach, we built in a safety margin, to improve our odds of being on the right side of the valuation (meaning conservative), before we consider taking a position.

We have applied two levels of adjustments: (i) on a forward FY21E basis we downward adjusted CKH's proportional EBITDA figures, and (ii) we used a low and high point of EV/EBITDA multiple per division for CKH. With this approach, we took a conservative outlook: no recovery in FY21E versus FY20, and a 'glass-half-empty' approach to applicable EV/EBITDA trading multiples.

Valuation inputs. In the table below we have shown a ~18% reduction in CKH's proportional EBITDA for FY21E versus FY20, and the range of EV/EBITDA multiples used for each division of CKH resulting in a range of low and high points for CKH's EV.

Source: Author

Valuation outcome. If we link this back to our base valuation using a walk from EV to equity value for CKH, we get the following low and high end target price points for CKH.

Source: Author

Knowing we work with significant uncertainty we focus on the directional impact from our conservative approach. We are very likely to be on the right side of the valuation fence in taking this type of thinking. There is no recovery and/or growth, nor valuation multiple normalization baked into our assumptions. Based on this there is substantial upside in the near term of ~30% on a conservative basis and very minimal downside in our view.

Sensitivities. As part of our work, we look at sensitivities of inputs to the valuation. Based on the risk factors (see below) we could see some headwinds (already embedded in the -25% YoY EBITDA growth in the model per above) in the infrastructure business. Below is how our target price on the upside would move with different growth rates in EBITDA and EV/EBITDA multiples applied to the infrastructure business.

Source: Author

2- Attractive levered free cash flow yield of ~12%, forward dividend yield of 3.6% and potential for further capital returns to shareholders

CKH's operating cash flow (OCF) is defined as a mix of the EBITDA from its subsidiaries (so not the proportional EBITDA we have previously used), plus the dividends from its associates & joint ventures, minus the investments in associates & joint ventures, minus capital expenditures.

Source: CKH (FY20 results presentation)

Then free cash flow (FCF) backs out the interests and taxes paid, movements in working capital and investments in telecom licenses. The FCF is available for CKH to use for debt repayments and capital distributions to shareholders.

Source: CKH (FY20 results presentation)

We assume CKH can refinance its maturing debt obligations coming due at similar terms. Based on its solid liquidity, cash flow generation and track record we believe CKH can roll-over either existing loans or refinance.

Source: CKH (FY20 results presentation)

In this way, we can calculate the levered free cash flow yield as the free cash flow given by CKH (~HKD 28.0bn) divided by its market capitalization of ~HKD 232.7bn. The levered free cash flow yield of ~12.0% thus obtained in our view is very healthy, a testament of the stability of CKH even in a tumultuous year like FY20.

3- Recent value unlocking transactions and strong family ownership model

Family ownership. Mr. Li Ka Shing founded CKH and is currently special advisor to CKH. He and his family hold a material ownership in CKH as well as various direct equity stakes in multiple CKH subsidiaries and investments. We note the interests between the family and CKH are very much aligned.

Recently, CKH entered into two significant portfolio moves. Firstly, CKH contributed their Canadian oil & gas investment in a merger with CVE. In exchange, CKH got a minority stake of 15.71% in the third-largest Canadian oil and natural gas producer and the second-largest Canadian-based refiner and upgrader. The transaction is already closed. Below a view of the combined CVE's ability to generate free funds flow on various commodity price points.

Source: Cenovus

Secondly, the recently announced sale of the European telecom tower asset to Cellnex Telecom S.A. (Cellnex) has now partly closed. Below a status update provided by CKH.

Potential for additional capital return. The important thing to remember here is that ~EUR 7.8bn (or ~HKD 71.3bn) in a combination of potential cash proceeds and a 5% equity stake in Cellnex are still to be received from the sale of the telecom tower assets.

This allows for further potential to increase dividends, buy back shares or make additional growth investments. CKH on the recent earnings call for the FY20 results puts it like this:

I think our priorities would be opening some new retail stores, stores that have a quick payback. And the other one would be we will engage in-market consolidation within the telecom market. And activities, which are earnings and cash flow accretive. So we will do those. Also, part of the capital will be allocated to some share buyback.

Dividend. This comes in addition to a forward dividend yield currently at 3.8% based on the FY20 dividend per share of HKD 2.31 and the share price of CKH as of writing of HKD 60.35.

Risks

With any investment, CKH does not come without risks. Below is a non-exhaustive list of risk factors we have taken into account when forming our investment decision.

Slower pick-up of global vaccination programs. This may keep some of CKH's activities under pressure, for example the opening of the ASW stores which to some extent remain closed to date (where we are located at least). To us this looks like a temporary effect but we obviously do not know how temporary.

Less global trade between large economic blocks. Potential bifurcation of supply chains, as countries/regions around the world seek to establish more control over their supply chains and removing dependencies on particularly China, may impact the Ports division. Less global trade would negatively impact port volumes. The impact of Covid-19 has been maximum 20% less throughput in ports and has recovered in the latter half of FY20 above levels seen in FY19 in comparable periods.

Source: CKH (FY20 results presentation)

The infrastructure division - CKI - may face some headwinds on revenue generation in the coming years due to regulatory resets.

Source: CKI (FY20 results presentation)

In its annual report for FY20, CKH puts it like this:

A number of CKI's regulated businesses have gone through or will go through challenging regulatory resets. This was evident in Northumbrian Water's new determination as set by the regulator in 2020 which was more stringent than in previous periods. In 2021, a number of regulated business in the UK and Australia are scheduled to enter new regulatory regimes. Anticipated lower allowable returns given the current low interest rate environment and the stringent stance taken by regulators are expected to result in lower revenues for these operations. Depending on outcomes, declining revenue outlooks and recent transaction multiples may affect the Group's valuations in relation to CKI and some or all of its businesses.

Hong Kong's geopolitical placement is sub-optimal. The unrest in 2019 has not helped to cement Hong Kong a place of stability. Nonetheless, we view Hong Kong as torn between an independent western oriented financial on the one hand and a strong gravitational pull from the Chinese more technocratic and authoritarian regime. There is a risk that this plays out in the wrong way for CKH. We looked at the exposure CKH has to Hong Kong and China which is ~17% of the total revenues of CKH and believe this is manageable. We think this is the most uncontrollable factor in sentiment and stability of CKH.

Source: CKH (2020 annual report)

Conclusion

CKH is an undervalued conglomerate that has significant upside with a low downside. We like those type of investments. CKH has solid businesses that are managed for value and smart growth, strong track record and is family-owned.

Eventually, we expect mean reversion of CKH to the sum of the valuations of its component parts. If not, we are left with a good set of businesses that generate substantial cash flows and a dividend-paying capacity.

We see potential catalysts in additional capital returns in the form of share buybacks, the more obvious tailwind of further easing of global restrictions allowing the ports and retail divisions to get an additional kicker in the stock, as well as more comprehensive portfolio actions that are now more likely considering the recent transactions CKH has embarked on.