Investment thesis

Those that follow me here on SA may know that I mostly write articles about companies in which I am invested, or have on my list of potential companies to buy. That is true.

Source: Golden Ocean Group Investor Relation

However, there are some exceptions. In the case of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL), I neither own shares in it nor have plans to buy its shares. I still do follow how they are doing. The reason for that is that I am invested in SFL Corporation (SFL) which has eight Capesize ships on long-term charters to GOGL.

There is even profit-sharing involved if GOGL does well, which is another reason to track their development.

But is GOGL a good investment on its own? In this article, I shall endeavor to answer that question.

Background

Some companies hardly grow in size, as there could be limitations that keep them small. However, GOGL has had tremendous growth since it went public in 2004.

Source: GOGL 4th Quarter 2020 Presentation

As of 31st December 2020, GOGL owned 67 dry bulk vessels and had 11 vessels chartered in on a period time charter. On top of this, another 18 vessels are set to join the fleet. It brings the fleet to 96 vessels.

Those that follow the maritime industry in general, and the bulk sector in particular, will know the high volatility in earnings. It goes from feast to famine quite regularly, and it does not have to take a long time doing this.

To illustrate this, the earnings for a VLCC tanker doing a spot cargo of crude from MEG to Singapore in March of 2020 would get a WS rate of 224 which translated to $250,000 per day on a round voyage basis. Last week they could only get WS 29 for the same voyage, and with much higher bunker fuel costs, this translates to a negative earnings of $4,200 per day. On top of that negative number, owners still have to pay operating costs and finance costs.

But GOGL, fortunately, doesn’t own any VLCCs. But the large dry bulk ships like Capesize are also experiencing high fluctuations in their earnings, although not as extreme as the tankers.

Bear in mind, the larger the ship, the larger the volatility in earnings too.

This extreme volatility makes it difficult for those that are left with the task of making investment decisions. Shipowners like GOGL need to commit several hundred million dollars to acquire ships. GOGL is in the process of paying $752 million to Hemen (their main shareholder’s private holding company) to acquire 10 Newcastlemax ships (the largest vessel that can enter Newcastle in Australia), and 8 Kamsarmax vessels (the largest vessel that can enter Kamsar in Guinea, West Africa).

Why does it make it difficult?

You could be buying in ships in a high market only to experience less than a year later that the market has totally collapsed. What do you do then?

Ideally, you can fix your ships out on a period time charter where you transfer the risk of a market decline to your customer. But they are not stupid. They read the same graphs and know how volatile the market is. Why should they take the risk? When the market is down, all the end-users of their commodities are also looking for cheap freight. That is why the market is low.

You can find period charters. But more often these days they are index-linked. What that means is that you get paid whatever the market is. On the bright side, at least you get paid. You could have a fleet of ships lying at anchorage with not much employment around.

Here is what the market had to offer the last six years.

Source: Author compilation of data.

Ships are not Real Estate

If you own a ship, you own an asset that has to be depreciated. Just like a car.

If you don’t depreciate it, you are just fooling yourself. Ships are not real estate, which generally increases in value over time.

Exactly how much they are worth from year to year may vary considerably based on what a ship is perceived to be able to earn in its remaining life. But be sure, old ships eventually die. The average lifespan is about 20 to 25 years.

Let me take you through the numbers with regard to depreciation and what are the real break-even rates.

GOGL acquired the Capesize “KSL Salvador” in 2015 and from their annual report that year we can see that the book value went down by $2.4 million from $69.3 million to $66.9 million. This equates to $6,573 per day. Interest expenses are not high per vessel. On the assumption that equity makes up 50% of the ship’s value, the total interest expenses per Capesize come out to just $91,100 a year, which is just $249 per day. Last but not least is the Operating expenses, often referred to as just Opex. This we can also find in GOGL 2015 presentation. It is $5,400 per day excluding drydocking. For this, you can set aside $250,000 every four years, which is $170 per day.

GOGL operates with somewhat higher numbers than my estimates. They use $12,860/day for Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels, and $8,560 for Kamsarmax and Panamax vessels.

If you look at the previous graph, you can see that there were some periods, especially for Panamax vessels from 2015 to 2017 where break-even was higher than what you could get on period time charter. Capesize has done better. That is also why most dry bulk owners want to have larger ships as opposed to smaller ships.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

The spot market, which GOGL is highly dependent upon, did go down in the last quarter, which caused their revenue to drop by $18 million QoQ from $143 million in the third quarter to $125 in the fourth quarter.

GOGL’s net profit in the last quarter of 2020 was $25.4 million, which translated to an EPS of $0.18.

However, when we take a look at the full year, operating revenue came in at $607.9 million which was down 13.8% from $705.8 million in 2019. With total operating expenses exceeding the revenue, GOGL had an operating loss for the year of $61.6 million. They include depreciation and impairments in the operating results, but not finance costs, such as interest expense and gains or losses on derivatives and marketable equities. This post was quite considerable at $75.9 million. After adding this to the loss, the total loss for the year was $137,7 million. This equates to a loss per share of $0.96.

Things look brighter if we look at the cash flow statement for the year. Since depreciation was as much as $111 million and they took an impairment loss on rights of use of assets amounting to $94 million, they had positive cash from operating activities of $140.6 million.

One could be tempted to distribute this positive cash flow. That is what many shipping companies have done in the past, but we cannot ignore depreciation.

GOGL, like most capital-intensive companies, has benefited from lower LIBOR rates. Their total interest expenses in 2020 were $47.5 million compared to $59.5 million in 2019.

Now let us look at their balance sheet, as of the end of 2020.

GOGL has never been afraid to take on debt to grow. This has been the modus operandi for all of Fredriksen’s companies. Leverage can be a great way to boost profits, but it does not come without its risks. Other companies related to him are Frontline (FRO), Seadrill (OTCQX:SDRLF), Seadrill Partners (OTC:SDLPF), and now-defunct North Atlantic Drilling.

As of the end of 2020, GOGL had a debt and lease liability of $1.2 billion. With total assets of $2.7 billion, that brings their equity ratio to 50%. This is quite comfortable. Especially in view of a very modern fleet.

Here is their debt payment schedule.

Source: GOGL 2020 Annual Report

Their cash position increased by $12 million over the year, leaving it at $175 million as of the end of the year 2020.

Returning capital to shareholders

One positive aspect of GOGL is that its largest shareholder Mr. Fredriksen has always shown a willingness to share free cash flow with all the shareholders. He has done this since the beginning of going public with his various businesses.

This willingness to share is quite different from some other shipowners, like Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which I am glad to report that I now have exited, which in my personal opinion is less willing to share with all the so-called partners.

Here is GOGL’s dividend history:

Source: Data from GOGL Investor Relation. Graph by author.

Although no dividend was paid out in 2020, we can expect that this will come back in 2021.

Market condition (and what everybody expects)

Every shipowner will highlight the fact that there is not much supply of new ships. This is true. With so much uncertainty in regulations coming out of IMO, few owners want to commit capital before there is more clarity surrounding engines/fuels/emissions.

According to GOGL, we see the lowest net growth in the fleet in more than 30 years. They claim that for any shipowner that wishes to order a bulk carrier today, they would only get the vessels delivered at the end of 2022.

Source: GOGL 4th Quarter 2020 Presentation

It is fairly easy to predict the supply side, as we know the present fleet and what can be delivered in the next 12 months. It is the demand side that is more difficult to predict.

Many analysts use data of GDP growth to extrapolate what the growth rate will be for the dry bulk trade. This is not quite accurate. On one hand, the service sectors in the economies are growing in many of the developing countries and they will rely less on manufacturing. On the other hand, they will increase purchasing power which also increases the importation of coal to power plants and agriculture products for food.

The two most important countries for dry bulk commodities are still China and India. We saw a contraction in GDP last year of 7.1% in India and very subdued growth of 2.3% in 2020 in China’s GDP. However, they are expected to bounce back this year with estimates of the growth of 8% and 12%, respectively.

Source: GOGL 4th Quarter Results Presentation

This does bode well for international seaborne trade. Not only the shipping of commodities but of finished goods in containerized forms.

With this very positive supply and demand situation it is reasonable to conclude that we will see very good earnings for dry bulk shipping in the next 12 months.

This was also communicated during the presentations to analysts during the last quarter by GOGL's CEO.

We feel that the stars are aligning supporting the prospects for Golden Ocean” – CEO Ulrik Andersen

Source: Unsplash

GOGL has some coverage going into the first quarter of 2021 with 60% of their Capesize fleet at about $18,800 per day and 77% of our Panamax fleet at approximately $13,100 per day.

However, they have also very little real coverage should these stars not align. Out of the 73 vessels present in the fleet, here is their chartering strategy as of the end of last year.

SPOT market = 57 vessels

Period TC @ Index linked rates = 15 vessels

Fixed Period TC = 6 vessels.

It is great with 98% getting spot rates when the spot market is as hot as it is these days. It’s not so great if the market were to go back below your break-even level.

Conclusion

I do agree with GOGL’s CEO that the stars, indeed, seem to be perfectly aligned. They should make great money this year.

They have made some estimates based on current levels of around $21,000 per day for Capesize and with that, they expect to generate $280 million over and above their cash breakeven rates, something which according to them correspond to a cash yield of 22%.

If that happens, the dividend could potentially increase to roughly $1.17 per share for the year. This is based on the assumption that they would pay out 60% of the $280 million and with 143.3 million common shares outstanding. But the $280 million is just dart throwing. Nobody knows what it is going to be.

However, the price of GOGL’s share has gone up from $2.50 to $7.50 this year.

Source: SA

I always try to challenge those that have strong convictions, whether that is positive or negative outcomes. Friedrich Nietzsche once said that “convictions are more dangerous enemies of truth than lies”. I am not sure if he is right, but just because something looks like a “sure thing”, we should keep a very keen eye on historical data.

History has told me that good times don’t go on for very long in shipping markets. You could jump on this party whilst the party is on, but my contrarian nature tells me that now is not the time to bet that the music will keep playing. It would have been a good Buy a year ago but if it were to go up considerably more this year, that is more luck than I usually possess.

I will just stick to my SFL. They will not hit a home run if dry bulk stays elevated like it now is. They will make some more money, but they are certainly less reliant on stars aligning.