Rates Spark: Onwards And Upwards

By Antoine Bouvet, Senior Rates Strategist, Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Padhraic Garvey, CFA

(Source: Shutterstock)

The US curve should continue to stretch

Pre-released comments from Chair Powell yesterday ahead of testimony to the House Financial Services Committee highlight quite a different reaction function compared with previous recoveries from recession. There is an acknowledgement that things are improving, but the target of policy is very much the worse off as a result of Covid.

Hence, the maintenance of exceptionally loose policy for considerably longer than would be typical.

For Treasuries, it means that long yields can and should re-test higher. The dip in the past day or so is likely to prove temporary. And every time Treasuries have an up day, equities do too, in part justifying their move by the pause and/or dip in Treasury yields. Well, the baton is now being handed back to the Treasury market to resume its uptrend in long yields, and see again how much pain risk assets can take in the guise of higher core yields.

It is instructive as an aside that US high yield moved into negative total returns for the year to date yesterday, signaling that the wider fixed-income complex remains stressed, now showing negative returns across the board. High yield had been bucking the negative total returns trend. No more.

As USTs take a breather, Bunds refocus on domestic risks

US Treasuries saw a further recovery from last Friday's push higher in yields that had followed the Fed's announcement of ending the exemption of banks' reserve and Treasury holdings from capital requirement calculations. Even though comments from the Fed suggest it is not the end of the discussion surrounding this issue, having had the announcement at least brought clarity. And markets also appear to take some relief from the fact that the next longer-dated Treasury supply after this week's 2Y, 5Y and 7Y auctions will only happen in the second week of April. That said, for us, the Fed has made its priorities very clear, and they do not include the long end of the bond curve. For the longer run, that still implies higher yields ahead.

With Treasuries taking a breather, however, especially EUR rates have more room to focus on other risk themes, like the EU's vaccines spat with the UK and the still-increasing infection numbers. Germany announced the extension of the lockdown until April 18 yesterday, which pulled Bund yields further back from their session highs.

In the opposite direction we have the weight of upcoming supply. While well flagged, the up to €13 billion across a 5Y and 25Y bond from the EU is still a good chunk to digest, and other sovereign deals still remain a possibility. This is making itself felt in the 10s30s curve in particular, which has tested higher again yesterday to above 43bp in swaps.

ECB step up in weekly purchases in line with expectations

EUR markets received their much-anticipated first taste of what the ECB had in mind when it announced that purchases under the pandemic emergency programme (PEPP) would be increased "significantly" over the next three months. Yesterday's weekly data update covers the days after the announcement of faster buying. And net purchases did increase, amounting to €21.1 billion after €14.1 billion in the week before. This was marginally higher than what markets seemed to anticipate, and also closer to the upper end of what could realistically be expected after media reports had suggested buying would be "well above €60 billion, but below €100 billion" on a monthly basis. Still, the immediate market reaction was muted, and only eurozone government bond spreads over Bunds saw some tightening on the news.

What we will learn today from the ECB's financial statement is how the €21.1 billion net buying translates into gross buying. Large redemptions can mask the ECB's actual activity in the market, such as the week before where €18.7 billion in gross purchases stood behind the reported €14.1 billion net buying. In the latest reporting week, redemptions will likely have been a bit lower, so that the actual step up in terms of gross purchases since the ECB made the announcement might not be that large. The takeaway is that one should not read too much into the weekly volumes and let the market impact speak for itself.

How "significant" is the step up in weekly PEPP buying?

(Source: ECB, ING)

Today's events and market view

Data-wise, the calendar has not much to offer today apart from the Richmond Fed index and new home sales. But that is more than made up for by a busy slate of Fed speakers. That includes a joint hearing of Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen before the House Financial Services Committee on the CARES Act. A text has been pre-released, and we do not expect any change to the narrative that inflation risks are overblown, however, and as such no new impetus for market rates. That said, Friday's decision on the supplementary reserve ratio (SLR) has made clear to us that a rise in bond yields is not a particular concern to the Fed as of yet.

In EUR rates, the focus is on supply today with the EU launching a dual-tranche 5Y and 25Y deal. The EU expects to raise up to €13 billion for the SURE programme, according to the investor presentation. Elsewhere, the Netherlands reopens the 2033 maturity DSL for up to €2.5 billion.

Original Post

Content Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more