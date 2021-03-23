My bullish thesis on Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in August of 2020 was basically a macro-econ call – as the global economy got back underway, steel utilization would pick up (driving demand in Environmental), hazardous waste streams would recover (driving Clean Earth), and deferred transit rail maintenance would eventually get done.

That all worked pretty well up until the fourth quarter earnings report, as the shares were actually outperforming Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Kennametal (KMT) since my last update. Now, these are very different companies, but they tend to do well as early-cycle recovery plays, so that’s why I mention them. After earnings, though, and management’s weak guide for ’21, the stock got beaten down and the return since my last article has more or less tracked the broader industrial space – not bad (up 28%), and definitely better than the S&P 500 (up 13%), but not quite what I hoped to see.

I believe this story can still provide some delayed gratification, and I think the long-term potential of the Environmental and Clean Earth businesses is attractive. I think Rail would be better in somebody else’s hands, but I would expect management to hold on until better performance can support a better sale multiple.

Environmental Should Ride The Metal Cycle

With recent multiyear highs for steel in the U.S. and stronger pricing for aluminum as well, metal producers should have the incentive they need to increase capacity utilization. That, in turn, feeds directly into Harsco’s Environmental business, as this is a volume-driven business that processes slag, reclaims valuable metals, and provides other associated services to mills in the steel and aluminum markets.

U.S. steel mill capacity mill utilization fell as far as 55% in the second quarter of 2020 before recovering to around 65% in Q3’20, a little shy of 70% in Q4’20, and 77% for the week ended March 20, 2021. Current data on the EU is harder to find, but capacity utilization for January was closer to 68%, but still improving from the second half of 2020.

While nickel prices have dropped sharply since mid-February (down about 20%), prices are still pretty good relative to the norms of the last two years – relevant to Harsco, as nickel sales have traditionally been about half of segment revenue. At the same time, LME prices for aluminum are near their highest level in three years, which should bode well for the ALTEK aluminum services business.

I don’t expect recent prices for steel to last, largely because customers will eventually have the inventory they need and idled plants will continue to come back online, with new-built supply also hitting the market in the second half of the year. Still, the volume outlook for the market is healthy now, and that is positive for Harsco.

Longer term, I still see upside potential in the ALTEK business. “Green” aluminum is getting more and more attention, and while it remains to be seen whether customers will actually pay premiums for aluminum produced by more sustainable means, the recovery and reprocessing of dross and salt slag is less optional, as many countries are no longer allowing aluminum smelters to put salt slag in landfills.

Clean Earth Leveraged To Business Getting Back To Normal

Harsco’s Clean Earth business is in some respects pretty simple at this point. The business has been hit hard by decreased activity across a range of customer sites/markets, with lower output from aerospace, chemical, healthcare, industrial, retail, and utility customers.

Some of these markets, like retail, could face a longer path back to normal (and/or a “new normal), as consumer behavior may have permanently changed in favor of e-commerce. Likewise, aerospace is probably not going to be back to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest. On the other side, chemical production is recovering, pushed by strong prices, and I do expect increased waste output from industrial customers as the economy recovers. Likewise with healthcare, as procedure counts normalize in the post-pandemic world.

I do also see some potential upside here from government-led actions. I’m not bullish on new-build non-residential construction in the near term, but I do believe that a meaningful federal stimulus program for infrastructure could drive meaningful contaminated dredge volumes. Likewise, more strenuous environmental regulations (including requiring remediation for PFAS-contaminated soil) could drive additional volume for what is a highly volume-sensitive business.

Still Waiting For Rail’s Train To Arrive

Harsco’s Rail business has been a disappointment for quite some time, and the decreased activity in 2020 (pandemic-related lockdowns/restrictions, work from home, and so on) certainly did not help as operators pushed off maintenance.

While the comparability of the businesses is limited, I’d note that Wabtec (WAB) has likewise seen more challenging recent trends in its Transit segment, with high single-digit revenue declines in the last two quarters. Wabtec did see its Transit backlog grow for the first time in nine quarters, though, and I believe Harsco will likewise see improved demand as 2021 develops.

This business has periodically produced some worthwhile margins, but I don’t believe it is, or should be, core to Harsco’s future. I believe Harsco makes sense as a focused metal waste manager/processor and hazardous/contaminated waste treatment provider, and I expect Rail will eventually be a candidate for sale.

The Outlook

Management’s guidance for 2021 was disappointing, but at the midpoint management’s EBITDA guidance still works out to 20% growth, and I believe another 20%-plus year of growth will follow in 2022 as steel production normalizes and more normal economic activity in the U.S. drives more hazardous waste/contaminated soil streams for the Clean Earth business.

Longer term, I expect mid-single-digit revenue growth from Harsco, driven by increased steel production, increased share-of-wallet with metal service customers (providing more services), and higher waste volumes for Clean Earth, as well as catch-up spending on maintenance in the Rail business.

As volumes improve Harsco should see a disproportionate improvement in margins, and particularly in the Clean Earth and Rail businesses gave current sub-scale volumes. With those improvements, I expect EBITDA margins to reach the mid-teens in 2022, and I expect long-term FCF margins to average out in the mid-to-high single-digits, driving normalized double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and margin/return-driven, Harsco shares look meaningfully undervalued below the low-$20s. Given how hard it is to find recovery-leveraged stocks trading at meaningful discounts, that does make me a little suspicious, but I think the market is overlooking Harsco’s leverage to improving steel and aluminum capacity utilization, expanded service utilization (particularly in aluminum), and the volume/margin leverage in Clean Earth as economic activity improves picks up through the year. As that develops, I think these shares can outperform from here.