Top Semiconductor Stocks In Europe

European Semiconductor Industry

The European semiconductor industry is the third largest in terms of sales and was valued at $37 bln in 2020, representing 9% of the total global sales. Major European companies such as Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), NXP (NXPI) and STMicroelectronics (STM) specialize in mixed signal and analog chips used in a wide range of products such as radar sensors, power amplifier and radio chips. These companies have significant exposure to the automotive industry. Combined, the three companies account for 32% of the global auto chip industry market share. Infineon is more focused on power electronics while NXP is geared towards in-car communications.

These companies took a hit in 2020 due to the decline in car sales globally, but are set to make a recovery as consumer confidence improves. According to IHS Markit, global auto sales is forecasted to reach 83.4 mln vehicles compared to 76.5 mln vehicles in 2020, representing a growth rate of 9% as seen in the chart below. In addition, the trend towards EV and AV vehicles provides significant opportunities to the industry with the increased semiconductor content per vehicle.

Moreover, the global automotive LED is led by European LED specialist Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF). Increasing automotive production coupled with the adoption of energy efficient LED lighting is driving the growth of the automotive lighting industry.

The sensor market is another segment where European company ams (OTCPK:AMSSY) has a firm leadership with a market share of 42%. The company is a leader in innovation for 3D sensing technologies driving the advancements in sensor technology for growth in IoT and AI applications.

The industry is also seeing support from the European Union seeking to implement an initiative to provide the industry with a boost by pledging EUR 145 bln in support to enhance cooperation and increase investment in equipment and materials, design, and advanced manufacturing and packaging

STMicroelectronics

The largest European IDM by sales, Swiss firm STMicroelectronics designs and manufactures analog ICs, MCUs, Logic ICs, and discrete components for a wide range of industries including automotive, telecommunications, industrial, and consumer electronics. Traditionally, the automotive segment represents its largest segment but has slipped in 2020 and accounts for 31% of revenues compared to 38% in the previous year. Still, the company is placing strong emphasis on this segment and expects it to be its fastest growing segment at a 13% CAGR to 2023. It is extending its commitment to support its massive customer base of 100,000 customers with microcontrollers deployed in powertrain, chassis and body-electronics.

An area of particular focus is electronification programs such as the development of Silicon Carbide ('SiC') technology which provides significant benefits compared to normal silicon in terms of heat dissipation with applications targeted to EV and AV. Management has guided a 50% revenue contribution growth YoY at $450 mln to $500 mln. Besides that, the company is a long-standing partner of Intel's Mobileye (INTC), a leading developer of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) installed in 18.9 mln vehicles. It serves key automakers including General Motors (GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY), etc. By combining ST's automotive design and manufacturing expertise with Mobileye's strength in ADAS, the companies are looking to commercialize its EyeQ5 autonomous driving SoC in 2021 which represents a major step towards AV technologies.

Based on a discount rate of 8% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 40.91%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP is best known for its connectivity chips for the automotive, industrial and mobile communications industry. Its automotive segment represents its largest segment at 44% of total sales. Besides connectivity solutions, the company designs ADAS and battery management devices ('BMS') for electric vehicles. Its ADAS leadership is seen with its partnerships with leading automakers such as Volkswagen which will incorporate NXP's V2X connectivity and BMS technologies. Currently, 16 of the top 20 leading automakers incorporate NXP's BMS solutions.

Overall, we believe ADAS will be NXP's key driver of growth while also noting management's expectations of 25% to 30% CAGR for this segment. It is developing its BlueBox 3.0 ADAS platform which supports the development of Level 2+ AV utilizing the NXP S32G processor delivering double processing speeds compared to previous iterations. The processor is also a key component of the company's new strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) combining the processor with AWS's cloud and edge technology to support big data applications that use information by connected vehicles.

Based on a discount rate of 8.5% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 33.7%.

Infineon

Infineon is the largest auto chip supplier with a market share of 13.4%with its automotive segment accounting for 41% of revenues. The company has further extended its comprehensive portfolio of automotive solutions with the Cypress acquisition offering various telematics, motor control, electric power train, and ADAS components. It is also expanding its capacity in 2021 following the completion of its new plant in Austria for EUR1.6 bln with an estimated capacity of 3.9 bln chips per year and could bring in an additional EUR1.8 bln in revenues according to management. Also, the company is making a push into SiC automotive chips to extend its lead in power semiconductors enabling greater efficiency and higher power density. Note that STMicroelectronics trails behind Infineon in power semiconductor which has a market share of 25% compared to 13.9% for STMicroelectronics. It has developed its CoolSiC automotive MOSFET technology to enable efficient and reliable high-voltage applications in EV and has recently secured a partnership with Chinese EV charger specialist VMaxPower which enables the company to benefit from the Chinese EV market growth. Though, the company's solid outlook appears to be fully priced in as seen with its stretched valuations.

Based on a discount rate of 9.6% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of -2.3%.

ams AG

ams is a leader in innovation for 3D sensing technology with a market share of 42% focused on delivering superior performance with lower costs, faster market entry, and differentiating designs. Its largest segment is the consumer devices and communications segment which accounts for 46% of revenues. Its strength is its broad portfolio for 3D sensing technologies including VCSEL and 3D direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) sensing offering a complete 3D sensing solution for various consumer electronic applications. For example, the company has partnered with imaging software specialist ArcSoft to develop a 3D dToF solution for the adoption of its technologies in mobile devices for augmented reality and photo enhancement applications by 2022. Other applications also include 3D environment and object scanning and camera auto-focus assistance in dark environments. Going forward, ams expects sophisticated camera enhancing technologies to deliver key value propositions for smartphone users.

Regarding Osram, the company has completed its acquisition of Osram at a transaction value of around EUR 2.7 bln and now holds 69% of shares in the company. This deal combines ams and OSRAM into a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics. It also provides integration opportunities such as µLED displays with full sensor-display integration as well as lighting systems LIDAR solutions with VCSEL and EELbased offering for autonomous driving.

Based on a discount rate of 11.4% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 26.04%.

OSRAM

With more than 110 years of experience, Osram is a global market leader in automotive lighting with a market share of 24%. Its automotive segment accounts for 52% of revenues. The company leverages low-cost, mid-power packaging technology with high power chips to enable a cost-effective system. It is benefiting from the trend of rising adoption of LED products in vehicles and has leading automakers customers such as BMW, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) and Ford (F). In terms of product development, the company has developed replacement auto LED products which it claims is 3 times brighter and consumes less energy. Besides that, automotive interior lighting is another area of focus with the development of its Ostune family of packaged LEDs targeted specifically for automotive interior lighting. On top of that, its outgoing CEO has expressed confidence for ams and Osram combination.

Based on a discount rate of 4.5% (company's WACC), our model shows an upside of 12.13%.

Verdict

Company Rating Price Target Upside (%) STMicroelectronics Buy EUR44.27 40.91% NXP Semiconductors Buy $250.51 33.7% Infineon Hold $42.07 -2.3% ams AG Buy $14.47 26.04% Osram Buy $22.35 12.13%

The European semiconductor industry is highly specialized in mixed signal and analog semiconductors which has a wide range of applications. However, the industry's main market is concentrated in the auto chip market in which the top 3 companies have a 33% market share combined. Thus there are clear risks of concentration as the top companies were affected by the auto industry slowdown in 2020, but the outlook for 2021 has turned positive with signs of a market recovery as seen with January global auto sales increasing 2% YoY.

The electronification of vehicles and the development of EV and AV are long-term drivers for the industry. We highlighted the top 5 European semiconductor companies. STMicroelectronics has a focus on smart mobility with SiC technologies and partnership with Mobileye while NXP's opportunities lie with its connectivity and ADAS systems. Infineon is the auto chip market leader following its Cypress acquisition and has a strong position in power semiconductors but is already perfectly valued. The industry also consists of sensor technology specialist ams develops advanced sensors for AR applications. It has also acquired a significant stake in auto LED leader Osram which could integrate its sensor and LED solutions across a variety of applications such as AV. Overall, we rate STMicroelectronics, NXP, ams and Osram as a Buy while Infineon is a Hold.