Photo by wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

A couple years back, I covered Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), a lot. I even interviewed the CEO of the company; at that time, I was very interested in the company and its lead asset, filgotinib. This was in 2019. Then in mid-2020, the FDA wrote them a CRL, rejecting the application for filgotinib, which Galapagos and partner Gilead (GILD) had made, for approval of filgotinib for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The stock fell; it had been falling for a couple months before that, but it fell drastically after the CRL, and has continued falling. If you look at the last one year’s chart, it looks like a set of stairs.

Source

This is a terrible chart, with each stagger making for an uphill climb for the stock if it tried to reverse its misfortunes. However, the CRL cited a few things, and we should look at its demands closely to see if they can be met.

The two things the CRL said were:

The CRL cited the need for data from the MANTA and MANTA-RAy trials, designed to assess filgotinib's effect on sperm parameters, before completing its review.

The review team also expressed concerns with the benefit/risk profile of the 200 mg dose.

Now, the two trials, MANTA and MANTA-RAy, address the two issues together. They look at the sperm parameters, and they use the 200 mg dose. So, if the trial works in favor of the molecule, it should be able to address both issues.

Earlier this month, the two companies announced interim data from these two trials. These two ongoing safety studies are investigating the effect of Jyseleca (filgotinib) on sperm parameters in males with inflammatory bowel disease (MANTA) or rheumatic conditions (MANTA-RAy). Key highlights were:

In total, 248 patients were randomized 1:1 to receive filgotinib 200 mg or placebo for a 13-week treatment period.

The primary endpoint in both trials was proportion of patients with reduction of ≥50% sperm concentration.

8.3% patients on placebo and 6.7% patients on filgotinib had ≥50% decline in sperm concentration at week 13.

The interim data clearly shows that, at least for the time being, filgotinib is doing better than placebo. The companies plan to report additional results only after all patients in the monitoring phase have completed the protocol-defined observation period. The companies also say - “These studies, which were designed with the input of the relevant health authorities, are not powered for statistical comparison between groups. These data will now be submitted to relevant regulatory authorities.” Data should be available later this year.

On top of that, filgotinib has had a number of good news. Only the FDA seems to have played hardball with the drug; it has been approved in the Europe, in the UK, and in Japan. These countries have had no problem approving the 200 mg dose.

The company has had other misfortunes; in February, Galapagos and Gilead announced their decision to halt the ISABELA Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating ziritaxestat in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. However, these hurdles have forced the company to refocus on its earlier stage pipeline; which is good.

Financials

GLPG has a market cap of $5.34bn and a cash balance of $6.4bn, which, given its small $35mn debt, gives it a net enterprise value of ($944mn). That’s negative $944mn, which means the market is assigning negative value to its pipeline. That is an astounding number for a midcap company like Galapagos. Some analysts have actually commented on this anomaly. Dane Leone and Bowen Wu from Raymond James think that “it is rare for clinical trial failures to drive a company with a market cap of more than $5B and mature research capabilities to trade at a negative enterprise value.” Indeed, what clinical failure where the drug has been approved in multiple developed countries?

Bottom line

Bad luck seems to have followed GLPG especially in the United States. Interim data from the MANTA trials seems good; if the complete results also bear out the risk/benefit ratio of the 200 mg dose, one hopes the FDA will reconsider its hardline stance against what appears to be a useful drug in the arsenal against rheumatoid arthritis.