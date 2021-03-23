Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was the first company to come to market with a COVID-19 vaccine. The accomplishment brought immediate attention to Pfizer's R&D prowess and to the stock. The company received some good news recently. The FDA is no longer requiring Pfizer to transport vaccines at ultra-low temperatures:

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is allowing undiluted frozen vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be transported and stored at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks. This reflects an alternative to the preferred storage of the undiluted vials in an ultra-low temperature freezer between -80ºC to -60ºC (-112ºF to -76ºF). The change is being reflected in updates to the Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers). "Pfizer submitted data to the FDA to support this alternative temperature for transportation and storage. This alternative temperature for transportation and storage of the undiluted vials is significant and allows the vials to be transported and stored under more flexible conditions. The alternative temperature for transportation and storage will help ease the burden of procuring ultra-low cold storage equipment for vaccination sites and should help to get vaccine to more sites," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

When Pfizer announced its vaccine showed strong efficacy against COVID-19 in November, the world took notice. Ultra-cold storage requirements for the vaccine received little notice. Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have each received regulatory approval for a vaccine. Novavax (NVAX) could be on the cusp of approval. Ultra-cold storage requirements could potentially pose challenges to Pfizer's supply chain and make it difficult to transport vaccines to rural or remote locations.

Stress testing freezers needed to store the vaccine and then ensuring enough freezers are available to transport the vaccine may have added another layer of complexity to Pfizer's supply chain. Vaccines from JNJ and Novavax do not have cold storage requirements. The FDA decision could allow Pfizer to compete head-to-head against the supply chains of competitors.

2022 Market Share Could Be At Stake

BNT162b2, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, generated Q4 2020 revenue of $154 million. The COVID-19 vaccine should fuel revenue growth for the rest of the year. Chatter suggests Pfizer expects to have about $15 billion in 2021 vaccine sales; Moderna has advanced purchase agreements ("APA") of $18 billion. Bernstein Analysts estimate the COVID-19 market could be $39 billion in 2021 and $23 billion in 2022. Moderna and Pfizer's first mover advantage will likely result in them dominating the 2021 market for vaccine supply. All eyes are now on 2022.

I previously thought Pfizer's cold storage requirements would (1) put it at a disadvantage vis-a-vis competitors and (2) cause it to lose major market share to Novavax and JNJ. Securing supply is great, yet revenue is likely not recognized until the doses are delivered. The FDA positions Pfizer with the potential to distribute doses with the same speed and accuracy as competitors. Pfizer also appears well-positioned to take 20% to 25% of the 2022 market (assuming the government attempts to evenly distribute supply). That portends that Pfizer's 2022 COVID-19 vaccine revenue will likely fall sharply, yet not as much under its former cold storage requirements.

Pfizer Is Much More Than A Vaccine

In the past, I have questioned Pfizer's long-term growth potential. Upjohn, which included a portfolio of products that had come off-patent, clouded the company's pure play revenue and earnings growth. Now that Upjohn has officially been separated, Pfizer appears to have amplified growth. In Q4, the company reported revenue of $11.68 billion, up 12% Y/Y. Pfizer's revenue ex-the vaccine was up 8% Y/Y. Each of the company's key product segments experienced revenue growth, exceptional given the knock on effects of the pandemic.

Oncology generated revenue of $3.0 billion, up 23% Y/Y. Ibrance (HR-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer) generated $1.4 billion in revenue, up 11% Y/Y. Ibrance represented over 60% of Oncology revenue, so its double-digit growth was a real catalyst. Pfizer launched biosimilars Ruxience and Zirabev during the quarter. They generated a total of $171 million and were responsible for 8% of Oncology's growth. Oncology was also Pfizer's largest segment at 26% of total revenue. Its outsized growth could remain a catalyst.

Vaccines generated revenue of $2.0 billion, up 17% Y/Y. Prevnar/Prevenar 13 (prevents pneumococcal pneumonia) generated revenue of $1.8 billion, up 10% Y/Y. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine generated revenue of $154 million. Its launch was responsible for about 9% of the segment's growth. Meanwhile, Rare Disease revenue of $865 million, up 24% Y/Y. Vyndaqel/Vyndamax (ATTR-cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy) generated $429 million in revenue, up 96% Y/Y. Vyndaqel/Vyndamax was responsible for practically all of the segment's growth. These products do not face patent expiry until 2026, so their run could continue for a few more years.

Conclusion

Pfizer's first to market with a COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated how the company can be as nimble as smaller firms. Management expects to grow revenue in the 6% range (excluding COVID-19 sales) through 2025. This seems admirable for a company of its size. Pfizer's 4.4% dividend yield is enticing, but its 28x p/e ratio appears robust. PFE remains a hold.