The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across the globe. A McKinsey survey of company executives highlighted that the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their portfolios has accelerated by seven years. Respondents also believed that most of these changes are long-lasting and said the funding for digital initiatives has increased more than anything else.

An acceleration in the digital adoption is also reflected in the e-commerce sales growth in the US, which has increased from 14% to 32% last year.

The market opportunity for digital transformation is global and in some of the sectors, the growth abroad is even faster than that in the US. For example, the retail sales in China has grown 40% in comparison to 24% in the US in the past few years. Additionally, e-commerce sales have grown 240% in China compared to 101% in the US over the same period as seen below.

Such trends are also visible across verticals like digital advertising which has surpassed traditional advertising (TV, radio and print combined) globally in 2020; social media, on-demand entertainment, cloud and its applications like SaaS and platforms providers are some of the other trends.

Just imagine the growth opportunity if there are over 3 billion people without access to internet right now and add to that the numerous possibilities offered by Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Portfolio Construction

The O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) is a rules-based ETF designed to provide investors with the means to invest in some of the largest global tech companies. Revenue growth is a key driver in the selection process and weighting of stocks in the portfolio.

The portfolio companies are creating their own market in the digital ecosystem and are the forefront of the technological advancement. The portfolio comprises of companies that are leaders in the following sectors:

1. Internet Conglomerates: Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), etc.

2. Digital Advertising and Social Media: Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), etc.

3. Retail E-commerce: Pinduoduo (PDD), MercadoLibre (MELI), Delivery Hero and many more

4. Digital Entertainment: Bilibili (BILI), Tencent Music (TME), Ubisoft from France, Nexon from Japan amongst others.

5. Enterprise Software: Wix.com (WIX) from Israel, Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) from New Zealand, Shopify (SHOP) from Canada, Twilio (TWLO) and others.

Following is the portfolio weight in the above sectors and revenue growth estimates.

Why not NASDAQ

NASDAQ (QQQ) is a good portfolio of global tech companies. Most of the companies in NASDAQ are listed in the US but they derive revenues globally and some of them are even operating only in specific geographies like JD.com (JD) in China, MercadoLibre Inc. in Latin America and so on. Although the index comprises of 100 stocks the weight of the top 10 companies is over 50%, which leads to huge concentration in the portfolio.

On the other hand, the OGIG portfolio is highly diversified across multiple geographies and is not as concentrated as the NASDAQ 100 Index. As seen in the chart below, almost 40% of the portfolio comprises of non-US companies. Secondly, the concentration risk of the portfolio is also lower than that of the NASDAQ 100 Index.

Although there is an overlap in some of the holdings in both the portfolios, the active management of weights in the OGIG portfolio results in superior results. For example, following are the top five stocks, common in both portfolio. Just look at the difference in terms of their contribution to their respective portfolio's revenue growth. With an allocation of 20.5% to the portfolio in comparison to 28.8% for Nasdaq, OGIG has managed to generate 2.5% additional revenue growth in its portfolio by active management.

Security Name 4-year Revenue CAGR OGIG Weight NASDAQ Weight Amazon.com Inc 30% 5.8% 8.26% Alphabet Inc 19% 4.8% 7.01% Facebook Inc 33% 3.7% 3.57% Microsoft Corp 12% 3.7% 9.57% Pinduoduo Inc 205% 2.5% 0.39% Weighted Average 9.41% 6.92%

Now look at the implications of the following securities which aren't a part of the NASDAQ index but are amongst the top holdings of this ETF.

Security Name 4-year Revenue CAGR Weight Zalando SE (OTC:ZLDSF) 19% 1.6% Tencent Holdings Ltd. 31% 4.3% Twilio Inc. 59% 1.4% Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) 68% 3.1% Bilibili Inc. 119% 2.1% Delivery Hero SE 55% 1.4% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) 62% 1.2% Xero Ltd (OTCPK:XROLF) 40% 0.9% Roku Inc. (ROKU) 45% 1.7% Etsy Inc. (ETSY) 47% 1.5% Tencent Music Entertainment Gr 59% 1.5% Pinterest Inc. (PINS) 38% 1.5% Zscaler Inc. (ZS) 61% 1.3% Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTCPK:TKAYF) 107% 1.3% Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) 28% 1.3% Chewy Inc. (CHWY) 64% 1.2% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 34% 1.2% Wix.com Ltd 36% 1.2% Wayfair Inc. (W) 43% 1.2% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) 102% 1.8% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) 59% 4.3% Shopify Inc. (SHOP) 66% 2.3% Snap Inc. (SNAP) 58% 2.0% Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) 55% 1.2% MongoDB Inc. (MDB) 51% 1.1% Weighted Average Growth 24.7%

The above 30 stocks (common + unique) comprise roughly 64% of the portfolio and has delivered 34% revenue growth in the past few years.

In the current low growth environment, this ETF offers high revenue growth portfolio which is globally diversified, not too concentrated and comprises of companies which are at the forefront of new age digital adoption.

The ETF was launched on 5th June 2018 and is yet to complete a 3-year track record. The current AUM is $761M and the ETF has an expense ratio of 0.48%. Since inception, the ETF has delivered twice the returns of the NASDAQ and S&P 500 indices.

Risks

This ETF is not suitable for every investor. It is ideally suited for investors with higher risk appetite and an ability to withstand higher volatility. The portfolio beta is greater than one and since inception, its volatility is also higher than the NASDAQ index. Just look at its performance in the past one month. If an investor is unable to digest such drawdowns, she is better off with the NASDAQ to participate in the technology theme.

Secondly, valuation risk clearly looms large on the tech companies. Given the advent of SPACs and their ability to raise over a billion dollars every day in 2021, there is clearly an overvaluation in many tech companies. Although this portfolio comprises of high growth companies, there could be a correction in valuation in many of its underlying stocks, especially if interest rates kept inching higher.

Lastly, for any global portfolio, there are always certain geo-political and currency risks, especially if some of the portfolio companies are from China. We all know what happened with Alipay's IPO dreams. Hong Kong is a testimony to the power China commands in today's world order. Pineapples are latest contention of the China-Taiwan conflict.

To conclude, OGIG is a high growth portfolio of global technology companies which are likely to thrive even in the post-pandemic world. Over the last few years, investors have rewarded companies with strong revenues growth handsomely without worrying about their path to profitability which has helped this ETF outperform the broader market indices. Having said that, there are certain risks on the anvil, which could be detrimental for such a portfolio. Hence, investors with high risk appetite and a very long-term horizon can consider investing in the O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the current correction.