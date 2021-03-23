Photo by sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

Two directors and the CFO of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) bought just over $1.1 million worth of stock on March 15th. The CEO added $50,000 to his stake in the company on February 22nd. It is the first insider activity in this name since late spring of 2019. Oppenheimer initiated the shares as a new Outperform with a $4.00 price target this week as well. Oppenheimer's analyst noted he believes that an upcoming Phase 3 trial in patients with autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (“aPAP”) has been 'significantly de-risked owing to the FDA-endorsed changes to the trial design including the primary endpoint and patient population.'

Given this, it seems a good time to do a 'deep dive' on this small cap concern. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Savara is a small developmental company out of Austin, Texas. The shares trade right at two bucks a share and sport an approximate market cap of $230 million. The company's lead product is Molgradex. This candidate is an investigational inhaled formulation of recombinant human GM-CSF. Molgradex is currently being evaluated for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or aPAP. Savara has both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations for this indication for Molgradex. aPAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the build-up of lung surfactant in the alveoli, or air sacs, of the lungs. This rare affliction affects approximately seven out of every one million individuals.

A pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, called IMPALA, was completed in 2019. Unfortunately, this trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

A new Phase 3 trial 'IMPALA-2' which will be conducted in partnership with Parexel International is planned. This is going to be a 48-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that is scheduled to take 20 months to enroll, and that is provided recruitment is not impacted by Covid19. Top-line results are not scheduled to be out until the second quarter of 2024. Another Seeking Alpha contributor did post in November that this trial is well-tailored to get the desired results this time around.

Until recently, the company had another compound in development called AeroVanc. This candidate was being evaluated to treat cystic fibrosis patients with methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection. However, a Phase 3 trial did not meet its primary endpoint in December and this effort was discontinued. In addition, a compound the company recently license called Apulmiq, which is a late-stage (Phase 3-ready) investigational inhaled antibiotic which the company was targeting for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis was put on hold late in 2020 and then discontinued for development at the same time as the decision on AeroVanc so Savara could concentrate fully on moving IMPALA-2 forward.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

In addition, to the 'shout out' from Oppenheimer this week, Piper Sandler also initiated the shares as a new Buy and $7 price target on Tuesday. Here is the commentary from their analyst.

The analyst has conviction on the probability of success of Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. The topline data in Q2 of 2024 is "de-risked" by the Phase 2b/3 IMPALA 1 dataset, making Savara an "ideal value pick."

Those are the only two analyst ratings on Savara so far in 2021. After posting a net loss of $49.3 million for FY2020, the company had just over $80 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet as of year end. Earlier this month, the company raised $113 million via a secondary offering. Therefore, Savara seems well-funded for a couple of years.

Verdict:

Savara has a few positives going for it. More positive analyst commentary as IMPALA-2 seems like it is a go and the company has addressed its near and medium term funding needs. Molgradex has a couple of key FDA designations for aPAP as well. Recent insider buying is encouraging as is the fact despite some significant challenges recently, no insider has sold a single share of stock since May of 2019.

That said, there are considerable negatives around the investment cases for Savara. The company has had some significant trial disappointments recently. In addition, any potential commercialization is years and probably at least one more significant capital raise away. Finally, the stock has done little but destroy shareholder value since the company came public. Given this, we are passing on making any sort of investment recommendation on SVRA despite the recent positive analyst commentary and insider buying in the shares.

