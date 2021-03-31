Photo by lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Senex Energy (OTCPK:VPTOF) is an Australian natural gas producer which just completed an asset sale which will completely transform the company. The sale was completed on March 1 st and this results in Senex’s balance sheet now boasting a net cash position while it will aggressively expand its current natural gas production rate by 200% in the next few years.

The market doesn’t seem to realize the turnaround plan is in its final (execution) phase and I see an upside potential of 143% based on the company’s plans for 2025. I believe that once the market sees the updated balance sheet and the financial results of the current semester, Senex will be rerated.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Senex has its main listing on the Australian Stock Exchange where it’s trading with SXY as its ticker symbol. The company has just completed an 8-for-1 share consolidation which reduced the share count from 1.464 billion shares to 183 million shares. The current market capitalization based on the post-consolidation share price of A$2.88 is just over A$525M.

Senex Energy: The transformation is now complete, let’s have a look at the remaining assets

Senex used to have a two-pronged approach as an oil and gas producer. It announced its oil producing assets in the Cooper Basin were being divested in an all-cash sale to Beach Energy. Senex received the A$87.5M cash payment in early March when the deal closed and this converted Senex into a gas-focused company with a net cash position, which makes it an easier story for investors to understand.

The switch to natural gas isn’t new. Over the past few years, Senex Energy used the incoming cash flows from the oil operations to spend about A$400M on its natural gas assets, and it’s finally slated to reap the benefits from these investments as the natural gas production profile will increase tremendously in the next few years. The gas production in Australia is centered around the Roma North and Atlas gas projects.

Source: Company presentation

Natural gas from Roma North is 100% sold to GLNG (Gladstone LNG, a joint venture between Santos, Total, Petronas and Korea Gas) under a 15-year gas sales agreement. Interestingly, the contract links the gas price to the oil price and according to Senex, the contract provides significant down-side protection. The additional production at Roma North which will come online in September 2021 will also be fully sold to GLNG:

Source: Press release

The gas production from the Atlas field will be sold in the domestic market, which is currently pretty much in balance. However, Senex expects additional projects will have to come online in the next few years to continue to meet the domestic demand, and that’s good news for the Atlas gas field where Senex will decide on additional production expansions within the next year:

Source: Company presentation

Senex uses a base case price of A$8/GJ for the Atlas natural gas, but the domestic gas price has recently come off its highs and is currently trading at around A$6/GJ. However, as the Atlas gas is being sold at pre-contracted prices, Senex isn’t very exposed to the spot market and could just delay the expansion plans if the gas price isn’t cooperating.

Source: Australian Energy Regulator website

As the average realized gas price in H1 FY 2021 was just over A$6/GJ and the EBITDA result in the first semester still came in in line with expectations, I’m not too worried about the current domestic gas price.

Source: Quarterly report

The H1 results confirm the company’s guidance and improves the credibility of the long-term vision

Considering the company just underwent a material transformation, we shouldn’t really look back at the H1 FY 2021 results. But there are a few highlights I’d like to mention which emphasize the position Senex Energy is currently in, and how this will be the foundation to build from here. In the first half of FY 2021, the company’s gas production almost four-folded to 8 PJ (Peta Joule), which also pushed the revenue much higher: the gas sales resulted in a A$45M revenue, an increase of 239% compared to the first half of the previous year.

It’s quite easy to explain the difference as Senex Energy has just entered the production phase on its Surat Basin gas assets after having spent hundreds of millions in development expenses. Another important bullet point to remember is the A$25M EBITDA generated in the first half of the year.

Source: Half-year update

These are important takeaways as this allows us to fact-check the full-year guidance (and future expansion plans) against the H1 performance. As you can see below, Senex Energy has been guiding for a full-year EBITDA of A$50-60M.

Source: Company presentation

Considering Senex generated an underlying EBITDA of A$25M based on a production of 8PJ and is guiding for a full-year output of 17-18PJ implying an H2 output of 9-10PJ, we can reasonably assume the H2 EBITDA to be 12-25% higher than in H1 (as I expect a linear relationship between output and EBITDA). This means we can expect an H2 EBITDA of A$28-31M and that would bring the full-year EBITDA to A$53-56M. So the company’s updated guidance for an underlying EBITDA ‘tracking to top half’ seems credible.

As a direct consequence, this also means the full-year free cash flow guidance can be trusted:

Source: Company presentation

The free cash flow will be relatively low as this still is a year wherein Senex had to complete some investments. Additionally, the EBITDA in the current financial year will still be relatively low as well as the company only reached full production just a few weeks ago. However, looking at the FAB target (the Foundation Asset Base) of 20PJ per year going forward and the normalized capex, the assets should generate about A$50M in free cash flow (the midpoint of the official guidance).

And this is just the first phase. Senex will use the free cash flow to aggressively expand its output. The first expansion will be completed in this calendar year, and Senex is working towards a final investment decision on other expansion plans.

Source: Quarterly update

A first expansion of 9PJ/year will be ready in September, and this will increase the total output to approximately 30PJ per year.

Source: Company presentation

There is a very clear path forward to at least 36PJ per year (with both Roma North and Atlas contributing equal parts) before the end of the next financial year. The final stage to add an additional 23PJ per year is being worked on but there’s no rush as the 60PJ target is only expected by the end of 2025 so Senex has plenty of time to diligently work towards optimizing the Surat gas basin assets.

These expansions shouldn’t be too capital intensive. For the 9PJ/year Roma North expansion, the capex (net to Senex) was budgeted at just A$20M and this can easily be funded using the incoming free cash flow. The low capital intensity results in superior returns and according to the press release announcing the board approval, the IRR is in excess of 60%.

The expansion plans are underpinned by a strong reserve estimate

Producing a lot of natural gas and boosting the production by a factor of 200% is a great business plan, but it also needs to be supported by the existing gas resources and reserves. Fortunately that shouldn’t be an issue for Senex Energy as the company’s 2P gas reserves are more than sufficient to backstop the current production rate as well as supporting the growth plans.

Source: Company presentation

As you can see in the image above, the total 2P reserves (proven and probable) contain about 780PJ of natural gas. Based on the 2021 production guidance of 17-18 PJ, this would support a useful life of in excess of four decades. However, it makes more sense to use the nameplate production capacity of 21 PJ as that will be the eyed production rate going forward. At a production of 21 PJ per year, the 780PJ in 2P reserves confirm a reserve life index of 37 years. This means that if Senex doesn’t expand its production from the current levels, it will be able to keep on producing for almost four decades.

Of course, if Senex Energy wants to increase its production rate to 60 PJ, we should also check if the 2P Reserves can handle that production rate for an extended period. The answer is yes. 780PJ divided by 60PJ per year results in a reserve life index of 13 years. While the company is ramping up its production towards the 60PJ per year it will obviously deplete a portion of the existing reserves, but the key takeaway is that even if Senex indeed triples its output (as planned), the current reserves will be sufficient for in excess of a decade of production. That’s important as it lends credibility to the expansion plans.

And of course, once the cash flow starts pouring in, Senex Energy will undoubtedly spend a decent amount on exploration as it will obviously try to replenish the depleted reserves.

What’s the upside here?

As discussed before, the current projections of the management team allow us to extrapolate the expectations for the next few years. Let’s pull up the 2021 guidance again. I have highlighted the run rate targets in yellow.

Source: Company presentation

The FY 2021 guidance is lower than the run rate as Senex Energy only reached its 20 PJ production rate during its FY 2021. But at the 20PJ annual run rate, the company expects to generate A$40-60M in free cash flow. That’s a reasonable expectation considering the mid-point of the EBITDA (A$90M) and the midpoint of the capital expenditures (A$25M) to keep the output stable. There will be virtually no interest expenses as the company is debt-free while the balance sheet still contains some accumulated losses which will act as a tax shield in the next few years. However, if I would use a 30% corporate tax rate anyway, it’s very reasonable to generate A$50M in free cash flow.

As Senex Energy is planning on boosting the production from the existing gas fields, the economics of the expansion shouldn’t be materially different from the current production platform. If anything, we can likely expect slightly higher EBITDA margins as Senex should be able to unlock some economies of scale. For simplicity sake, I will not assume any of those potential economies of scale and will just assume a linear correlation between a 20PJ operation and a 60PJ operation. So if the 20PJ operation generates A$50M in free cash flow per year, a 60PJ operation will likely generate around A$150M per year. There’s no reason why this should be materially different.

And finally, there’s one important (potential) kicker. As the gas sales to GLNG are linked to the oil price, we need to keep an eye on said oil price. All projections are based on a long-term Brent price of $51.3/barrel. This means that with Brent currently trading about 25-30% above the base case scenario, I expect the financial results in the current semester to exceed the expectations. That being said, the AUD has also gotten stronger compared to the base case estimates, and the net oil price impact when expressed in AUD will likely be just around 10-15% at the current price levels and that still is a nice bonus. If anything, the high Brent price will compensate for the lower domestic gas price in Australia at this time.

Source: Company presentation

So what would be a fair value for Senex Energy? Using the company’s 60PJ annual natural gas production rate and using the base case scenario, the free cash flow result in 2025 will likely come in between A$130-150M. The midpoint of this range represents a free cash flow per share of A$0.76. Applying a required 10% free cash flow yield would result in a fair value of A$7.6/share, indicating an upside potential of 164%.

As commodity projects per definition have a finite useful life, I also calculated the NPV of the project. I will be using an output of 25PJ in FY 2022, increasing to 30PJ in FY 2023, 40PJ in FY 2024 and 50PJ in FY 2025 before assuming a full production rate of 60PJ from FY 2026 on. I will use a linear correlation between the output and free cash flow, and will assume an additional annual capex of A$20M per year in the first 4 years as Senex is still expanding its operating asset base. The A$20M per year is the growth capex and comes on top of the normal sustaining capex intensity of A$1.25M per PJ annual output.

This results in the following calculation, using a discount rate of 8% and a remaining reserve life index of 10 years in full production. Using my pro-forma production schedule and assuming the very unlikely scenario none of the reserves will be replenished, the Atlas and Roma North gas fields will be empty by the end of FY 2035. That’s obviously a little bit simplistic, but at least it will provide us with a ballpark number. I am also using a steady-state free cash flow of A$130M, the lower end of my expectations.

Source: Author calculations, based on publicly available information and aforementioned assumptions.

We still need to add the A$33M in net cash position to the calculation in which case the NPV8% would be A$970M or A$5.30/share.

That’s the result of using relatively conservative assumptions. If I would increase the free cash flow result in the steady state to A$140M, extend the useful life to 2040 as Senex Energy will very likely be able to increase the 2P reserves and using a discount rate of 7%, the present value of the sum of the cash flows jumps to almost A$1.3B.

Source: Author calculations, based on publicly available information and aforementioned assumptions.

The weighted average of both scenarios using a 30/70 weighing results in a total sum of the cash flows of A$1.184B. Adding the net cash position results in a fair value based on the sum of the cash flows of A$1.22B. Divided over 183M shares, this represents a fair value of A$6.65.

Using both the forward free cash flow yield and sum of the cash flows in a 50/50 weighted ratio, the fair value of Senex Energy is likely somewhere around A$7/share using a 7% discount rate and without being overly optimistic in terms of cash flows and reserve replenishment.

Why does this opportunity exist, and for how long?

I think the main reason why this opportunity exists is twofold. First of all, although Senex Energy has announced the sale of the Cooper Basin interests in 2020, the transaction only closed on March 1st. This means that the half-year results discussing the H1 FY2021 financial statements still included the Cooper Basin assets, and it also means the balance sheet still showed the net debt.

Although Senex Energy has been clearly communicating what the impact of the sale would be and how it would impact its cash position and future plans, it may take the market a little bit longer to catch on. It’s not unlikely the current buying opportunity persists until Senex publishes its full-year financials (probably in August) which will be the first time the balance sheet will clearly show the net cash position. That announcement, in combination with a production, EBITDA and cash flow guidance for FY 2022 will likely be the catalyst and turning point for Senex Energy.

A second reason why the market needs some time to catch up is the fact that although the H1 results were good, the ramp-up of the Atlas gas field was only completed in February. This means we should see an accelerated EBITDA and cash flows in the current semester, and this will set the tone for FY 2022 when another expansion (+40%) will be completed. And this is important. As you can see below, Senex produced about 8PJ of natural gas in the first semester of FY 2021:

Source: Quarterly report

That’s a run rate of 16PJ per year. Great, but at this point we already are at a run rate of 21 PJ per year (+30%) while an additional 9PJ per year will be brought online in the September quarter of this year. This means the exit production rate will almost double by the end of this calendar year (for an annualized production of 30PJ compared to the exit rate of 17PJ per year based on Q2 FY2021 (which is Q4 CY 2020).

A third potential (but less important) reason could have been the share structure. Senex Energy was trading as a penny stock until this week as it had almost 1.5B shares out, trading at just A$0.36/share. Although this does not bar Australian funds and institutional investors from buying the stock, I think the recent 8:1 share consolidation will help Senex to get on the radar screen of institutional investors outside of Australia. Although the only thing that really matters is the market capitalization (and the enterprise value), it just lends more credibility to a company if its shares are trading at A$3/share instead of the penny stock status.

Investment thesis

Senex Energy provides one of the best risk/reward stories I have ever seen. The downside appears to be limited because even if Senex does not invest in additional production growth beyond the expansion to 30PJ by September, the free cash flow will likely exceed A$70M per year which makes the current market cap of A$ 525M very cheap as the cash flows would be underpinned by a 25-year reserve life.

That being said, I do expect Senex Energy to boost its output to 60PJ per year by 2025 despite the current domestic gas price trading at lower levels than in the base case scenario. The stronger gas price received for the natural gas sold to the Gladstone LNG joint venture and anticipated economies of scale from production expansion should offset a large portion of the impact of the lower domestic price.

If the oil and gas prices don’t totally collapse, I am expecting a free cash flow result of A$130-150M by 2025 which would represent a free cash flow of A$0.76/share (using the midpoint of A$140M in free cash flow). Meanwhile, all expansion plans will likely be funded from internally generated cash flow, so I expect Senex’s balance sheet to continue to have a positive net cash position.

Based on my calculations, Senex has a fair value of approximately A$7 but as the company continues to replenish its reserves, I strongly believe this is just a starting point and replenishing the gas reserves to extend the reserve life index will further boost the fair value per share. I have initiated a long position in Senex Energy and will continue to add to my position in the next few weeks before the window of opportunity closes. As far as risk/reward goes, I see very little downward risk given the strong performance in H1 at a relatively small production base and the current net cash position.