Overview Of Recommendation

If you believe that Federal prohibition of cannabis will remain for the next 10+ years, and that Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE: IIPR new entrants, will effectively remain the only game in town providing secured lending in deals sized about $10 million; and IIPR will have no tenant defaults over the next 10 years, then IIPR shares look like a Buy because the dividend will likely more than double within 5 years and could easily triple within 10 years. I don't subscribe to these underlying assumptions, but differences in opinion make markets.

new entrants, will effectively remain the only game in town providing secured lending If, like me, you believe Federal prohibition ends and commercial banking is available to cannabis operators within 24 months and, unlike me, you happen to be long IIPR, then hedge your position via selling covered calls or buy puts or consider selling the position. There is a near term trading reason to be long IIPR for the next 12 months. If IIPR invests an additional $500 million at 12% rates with 3% escalators, then the shares will likely rip on the announcement of each deal, and the $5.28 dividend might be ok in a post-prohibition world of 7% commercial banking rates provided defaults don't exceed 50%.

Do not short IIPR unless hedged with calls and not until confident in the timing of an unexpected tenant default. Set news alerts for IIPR's tenants, and monitor their financial health. While the December 2020 10-K does raise a number of questions about the credit quality of the tenant base, IIPR could easily announce a deal at any time worth north of $50 million and the shares will likely rip.

IIPR's bull story is at odds with needs of their tenants

In my December 9, 2020 article I explained how Democratic control of the Senate would be a negative catalyst for IIPR. Since the Democratic win in the Georgia Senate races on January 6, IIPR shares are roughly flat. Judging from the share reaction, it appears while IIPR investors acknowledge prohibition will end sooner rather than later, they also appear somewhat complacent with the idea that not matter what happens with the competitive environment, IIPR has 16-year ironclad contracts that can't be amended, and therefore the dividend is safe.

Before we dig into the numbers, let's review the bull case. As discussed in my December 9, 2020 article, IIPR has been minting excess returns by providing desperately needed capital to an emerging industry legally blocked from accessing traditional investment and commercial banking services. As long as Federal prohibition remains, commercial banks, pension funds, endowments, etc. will all remain on the sidelines, and IIPR will continue to generate outsized returns by selling equity at a dividend yield under 3% and investing the proceeds at 11% to 14% returns with 3% annual escalation. With these metrics, every deal IIPR does is cash flow accretive per share from day one, provided tenants make their monthly payment.

With IIPR effectively the only game in town, they enjoy the luxury of being more selective in choosing the credit quality of their tenants. And concerns on credit quality are not circumscribed to timely payment over the next 12 to 24 months. In the case of IIPR's leases, concerns on credit quality extends roughly 16 years into the future of a rapidly evolving industry that still has too many unknowns, the most salient being when will Federal prohibition end.

If Federal prohibition ends before 2023, then come the year 2025 how will an IIPR tenant, paying a cost of capital by then of over 18% and contracted to increase each year for the next 10 years, be able to survive in an agricultural commodity business where the key to survival is to lower costs each year and when competitors' cost of capital is closer to 5%?

IIPR tenant Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) represented 6% of IIPR's FY20 revenues, but it seems CEO Ben Kovler is holding off on any further sale-leaseback financing for now and eagerly awaiting to access commercial banks. Ben Kovler offered the following during the March 17, 2021 FY20 earnings conference call, appearing to suggest he'd prefer to own the asset financed with a standard commercial mortgage than a sale-leaseback where he doesn't own the asset, and the cost of the lease goes up each year.

Source of funds, to your question, it’s a very interesting time to be thinking about cost of capital. And the sale leaseback market and the expense of money and what that’s looking like. It’s a changing curve. It’s not static. And an asset for a long period of time at a fixed rate, much higher, you no longer own is not as attractive when traditional mortgage is available, or debt rates, as we’ve talked about, are going down.

When asked about implications were the SAFE Banking Act to pass, Ben Kovler offered the following,

If the cost of capital goes from where it was in the rearview mirror, which was a double-digit rate with warrants or these sale leasebacks at double-digit rates, where it’s going to be very soon, which is single digit, where the credit is probably investment grade and yet we have to pay more but it’s still single digit, and then it’s going to go even lower.

Canadian cannabis and tomato cultivator Village Farms International (VFF) is accessing commercial lending at rate less than 5% as disclosed in their December 2020 Annual Report footnote 9.

source: Village Farms December 2020 10-K page 90

While the debt has shorter duration than 16 years, the cost is less than a third what IIPR is charging, is fixed rate or tied to prime and most importantly provides an example of current debt financing rates being provided for cannabis operations in a legal environment.

Canadian cannabis cultivator VFF today has access to loans priced under 5% with loan maturities under 5 years. As shown above, Village Farms' Term Loan with the longest maturity of 2025 is priced at 3.79% while the 2 Term Loans for VFF's Pure Sunfarms cannabis subsidiary mature in 11 months and are priced at 4.2%. Sounds like VFF is getting a far better deal from their commercial banks than what IIPR's offering Green Thumb Industries.

With the 3% annual rent escalators, the cost of capital for IIPR's tenants increases each year. Come 2035, how will IIPR's tenants paying an interest rate well north of 20% be able to survive against a competitor like VFF or the other new entrants accessing fixed rates under 5%?

IIPR investors hanging their hat on the idea 16-year ironclad contracts will be paying out double-digit returns for the next 16 years irrespective of market rates assume IIPR's tenants will remain viable entities in what will prove an increasingly competitive industry. Come the year 2030, what percentage of IIPR's current investment portfolio will still be able to pay interest rates north of 20% and what percentage will have defaulted on their leases and the space leased to a new tenant at post-prohibition rates closer 5% to 7%?

To assume 100% of IIPR's December 2020 tenants will remain viable entities by 2035 given cannabis is an agricultural crop obviously is unrealistic. Some percentage will default, but what percentage? More importantly, what percentage of the current tenant base needs to remain viable to support the dividend? This article and cash flow analysis explores that question.

A review of IIPR's December 2020 10-K and audited financials provide valuable insight into modeling IIPR's cash flow prospects through to December 2035.

Step 1: What assets are generating revenues?

We begin by examining what assets IIPR is financing and generating rental income from. Schedule III of IIPR's December 31, 2020 Annual Report (page F-25 to F-26) provides a listing of IIPR's properties underlying the $1.06 billion sale-leaseback investment portfolio.

source: IIPR December 2020 10-K

Because sale-leaseback transactions are effectively a structured form of secured long-term lending, Schedule III represents the secured collateral underlying the loans extended to IIPR's borrowers (ie tenants). One of the beauties for lenders of structuring a long-term secured loan as a sale-leaseback is if the borrower (ie. tenant under a sale-leaseback structure) defaults, the lender (ie. landlord under sale-leaseback) doesn't need to wait around for an extended bankruptcy to take control of the assets. The turn around can be fairly quick.

Summary totals for Schedule III are shown in the chart below. Note IIPR classifies their real estate portfolio into 3 categories: Land; Buildings; Costs Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition.

source: compiled by author

The chart above shows the cost, not fair market value, of the assets that constitute the secured collateral underlying the loans extended by IIPR. In total, assets classified as land and buildings represent 58.6% of the secured capital while the asset classified as Costs Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition at $439 million represents 41.4%.

It's unclear specifically what cash outlays have been added to Costs Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition. The 10-K provides little disclosure beyond tenant improvements.

So what exactly are these $439 million of tenant improvements? A portion was likely spent on renovating and expanding the buildings, but another portion was likely spent on depreciable equipment needed for indoor grow operations like lighting, grow racks, HVAC systems and irrigation. Were some of the funds invested into extraction and packaging equipment?

The critical question is what's the economic life of these assets? Are the lives of these assets less than or greater than the duration of the 16-year lease? Unlike land and building values which will likely maintain or increase over time, Costs Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition will depreciate over time or become obsolete as cultivation technology evolves.

This becomes particularly problematic for IIPR's tenants for 2 reasons. First, with the economic life of the asset financed (ie. water pump or fan) being less than the 16-year life of the lease, the tenant will be paying the financing charge on the first water pump for years after it's been replaced with a second or maybe third water pump. Second, the financing charge goes up each year on a depreciating asset. Would you buy a car with a loan priced at 12% where the monthly payments last for 16 years and increases 3% each year?

Step 2: What revenues are locked in through to 2025?

Page F-19 of IIPR's December 31, 2020 Annual Report provides the following chart illustrating the minimum rents due on leases signed on the $1.06 billion real estate investment portfolio as of December 31, 2020.

By juxtaposing IIPR's minimum rents against their December 2020 yearend real estate investment portfolio of $1.06 billion, we can calculate the return on the invested capital as illustrated below.

source: prepared by author

From the above chart we can see the 3% rent escalation in the leases for years 2022 through 2025 and the aggregate effective interest rate on $1.06 billion real estate portfolio increases from 17.2% ($182,348 / $1,060,239) in 2022 to 18.8% by 2025 ($199,309 / $1,060,239). That return on invested capital increasing from 17.2% to 18.8% also represents the cost of the loan for IIPR's tenants, and those tenants will only be able to make those payments if they remain viable entities no matter how ironclad the 16-year lease.

Step 3: What are IIPR's 2020 cash earnings?

The chart below is from page 59 of IIPR's December 31, 2020 10-K that, unlike the GAAP Income Statement, breaks out the tenant reimbursement for property expenses from total revenues. IIPR recouped about 94% of the property expenses from the tenants for 2020 ($4,641 / $4,952). Outside of the marginal unreimbursed property expenses, the only cash expenses are G&A, net interest expense and preferred stock dividends.

Step 4: let's build a cash flow model for IIPR

In building a cash flow forecasting model, we will use the $1.06 billion yearend real estate portfolio from Step 1, the future minimum contractual rents disclosed on page F-19 of IIPR's December 2020 Annual Report from Step 2 and IIPR's 2020 cash earnings from Step 3.

The following assumptions will be used in building our cash flow model.

For revenues through 2025, we'll use the future minimum contractual rents disclosed on page F-19 of IIPR's December 2020 Annual Report. For revenues after 2025, we'll assume the 3% annual rent escalations remain through the life of the lease.

For new investments made after December 2020, we'll assume deals are underwritten at 12% return with 3% annual rent escalations while prohibition remains, and underwriting rates post-prohibition fall to 7%, over 200 basis points above VFF current financing costs.

We'll assume unreimbursed property expenses and G&A increase at an annual rate of 3%. We'll assume property expense, and associated tenant reimbursement, will increase in proportion to any increase in the real estate portfolio.

In terms of capital structure, we'll assume the Exchangeable Senior Notes of $144 million are converted to 2,158,837 common shares, the preferred shares are not redeemed and any new debt is priced at 6%. For equity raises, we assume in one fortuitous scenario, IIPR sells 2.5 million shares at $200 per share to raise $500 million in new equity and in another scenario $200 million is raised by selling 1 million shares at $200 per share. For equity buybacks, we assume IIPR buys back 2 million shares at $150 per share for $300 million.

The ultimate swing factor for IIPR is how many of today's tenants will be viable entities in 16 years. Over the life of their respective leases, IIPR's tenants as of December 31, 2020 will eventually fall into 1 of 3 classes.

Class A - No Defaults over life of lease;

Class B - Defaulted but new lease signed at market rates;

Class C - Defaulted lease and property vacant.

Cash flow model of the Bull story, prohibition remains

As reflected in the cash flow model below, with no further investment after December 2020 and assuming no defaults, then IIPR will generate sufficient cash flow to comfortably cover (90% payout) a $6.25 dividend by 2025 and $7.25 by 2030. The Return on Capital on $1.06 billion increases from 18.8% in 2025 to 25.3% by 2035 is driven by the 3% annual rent escalations outstripping the 3% increases in G&A and unreimbursed property expenses.

source: prepared by author

Remember the Return on Capital is equal to the interest burden for IIPR's tenants. So IIPR's tenants, which IIPR needs to remain viable, will be paying an effective interest rate of 25.3% on their loans by 2035 while also competing in an agricultural commodity business. Over the life of the lease, IIPR's tenant's cost of capital goes up, requiring the tenants to cut costs elsewhere to offset the rising financing costs.

The cash flow model below shows that if IIPR closes an additional $500 million of deals at 12% returns with 3% rent escalators, then the 2025 dividend could be $7.80 and $9.00 by 2030. Again, all of this assumes prohibition remains and there are no defaults.

source: prepared by author

What happens when prohibition ends and commercial banks compete?

As long as cannabis remains Federally illegal and IIPR remains the only game in town and IIPR's tenants remain viable entities, then IIPR will continue to mint excess returns as illustrated in the above charts. But what happens if Federal prohibition ends and traditional banks can compete? What happens if IIPR's tenants can't absorb the escalating 20% financing costs?

Cannabis is an agricultural commodity, just like apples, corn or cotton. The only difference being the legal status of the plant. So when investors are studying cannabis companies they should substitute the word tomatoes for the word cannabis, and they'll gain better insight to the investment.

As an agricultural commodity, outsized returns depend upon barriers to entry or converting the commodity product into a value added branded product. Henry Heinz made his fortune on Heinz Ketchup, not Heinz Tomatoes. So multi-state operators like Green Thumb Industries depend upon licenses to provide barriers to entry while they scramble to build brands around flower, vapes or edibles. It remains to be seen how much success cannabis companies will have in building brands with pricing power.

Cannabis operators are dependent upon restricted license regimes to provide barriers to entry. In some restricted states, it can cost millions of dollars to secure a license while in others just a few thousand dollars. Because of the accelerating tail winds towards ending prohibition, IIPR's current tenant base will inevitably face increased competition as more licenses are granted, breaking down those barriers to entry.

Because cannabis is an agricultural product, cannabis operators, like all farmers, will eventually need to rely on lowering costs to survive. A capital structure where the interest burden increases each year, irrespective of market rates or principal balance, and exceeds 20% would appear to be a headwind for farmers looking to cut costs. I don't know of many successful farmers who would accept such financing terms.

When Federal cannabis prohibition ends, commercial banks will eagerly enter this grossly underserved market, driving down the cost of capital. Eventually, commercial banks will view cannabis operators like any other farming operation, pharmaceutical or CPG company. When this happens, IIPR will no longer be the only game in town enjoying the luxury of selecting the cream of credit.

Like the gold, silver and oil booms of the past, the green rush will usher in a host of winners and losers. So inevitably, IIPR will have some tenants who end up in the loser category and a defaulted lease.

How much would a default and new lease impact IIPR's cash flows?

The cash flow analysis below shows a lease generating 18% returns that is replaced with a new lease at 7% will lead to at least a 60% cut in rental income.

Let's model the unit economics of an IIPR tenant who never defaults - A Class - versus a tenant who defaults and the space is leased to a new tenant at post-prohibition rates - B Class. As of today, all of IIPR's tenants leasing IIPR's $1.06 billion of real estate have not defaulted and therefore are considered A Class tenants.

Come 2025, a certain percentage of today's A Class tenants will have by then defaulted and the space (ie. Land, Building and Costs Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition) leased to a new tenant at market rates. For our modeling, we consider these as B Class tenants where the original lease defaulted and the space is leased to a new tenant at market rates.

Before we dig into the numbers, let's consider the market dynamics confronting IIPR in a post-prohibition world. When IIPR goes to shop the defaulted leases' "space" to a new tenant for leasing, they will have the advantage of the land and buildings maybe retaining local zoning permits, but that's it. Indoor grow rooms and greenhouses have little alternative utility outside of plant cultivation absent renovation to a factory or warehouse.

IIPR may have the land and buildings cannabis operators would be interested in, but IIPR won't have the most important asset of any cannabis operation, and that's the license to operate, not the land and buildings.

Land and buildings are easier to replace than a license, and by 2025 sources of financing will be easier to replace than a license. So this means, IIPR's negotiating status in a post-prohibition world will have radically changed from the catbirds seat they enjoy today. In this new world, IIPR will need the cannabis operator more than the cannabis operator needs IIPR.

In calculating the unit economics of a tenant that doesn't default - A Class - versus a tenant that defaults and the space leased to a new tenant - B Class, let's assume a hypothetical $30 million IIPR sale-leaseback originated before December 2020. Further, let's assume prohibition ends before 2023 and the entrance of commercial banks drives the cost of long-term secured lending for indoor grow rooms and greenhouses down to 7%, 200 basis points above VFF's current debt cost.

IIPR's minimum contractual rents for 2025 are disclosed as $199,309,000 for the total real estate holdings as of December 31, 2020 at cost of $1,060,239,000 implies an effective interest rate of 18.8% for an average IIPR tenant by 2025. We'll assume 18.8% rate by 2025 for A Class tenant.

Come 2025 if the lease has not defaulted, the $30 million IIPR sale-leaseback would generate annual rental income, excluding property expense reimbursement of $5.64 million ($30 million x 18.8%).

Let's assume the lease defaults in 2024 and the space leased to a new tenant at the then prevailing market interest rate of 7%. The defaulted $30 million sale-leaseback's "space" will include the invested cost into Land, Building and the ever nebulous category Costs Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition. If we allocate the $30 million in accordance with IIPR's December 2020 Annual Report Schedule III - Real Estate and Accumulated Depreciation, 41.4% of the $30 million, $12.4 million, would be allocated to Cost Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition.

source: prepared by author

As the Cost Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition will likely include heavily depreciated and possibly obsolete assets, the entire $12.4 million will not be rolled over into the new "space" from which rents can be charged. How much of a haircut IIPR takes on this piece will be a material swing factor.

For our analysis we'll assume a 75% cut which appears reasonable considering the economic life of many of these assets (ie. water pumps, fans, lighting, etc) will likely range in the 3 to 5 year range and IIPR will not be in a superior negotiating position.

Because the value of Cost Capitalized Subsequent to Acquisition by 2025 will be far lower than what it was in 2020, new tenants will pay a lower rent based on the asset values alone, irrespective of interest rates.

If by 2025 prohibition has ended and commercial banks compete, then any new lease on the defaulted space would need to reflect the then current market rates. For our modeling example, we'll assume B Class leases are priced at a fixed rate of 7%.

The chart below illustrates the unit economic differences for the A Class and B Class tenants.

source: prepared by author

The decrease in value for Cost Capitalized Subsequent Acquisition decreases the entire loan balance by 31%, and when coupled with the lower underwriting rates of 7%, total rental revenue drops 74% from $5.64 million to $1.45 million.

One could argue that since the new tenant will need the cultivation and possibly extraction equipment included within Cost Capitalized Subsequent Acquisition the new tenant will need to update any depreciated or obsolete equipment. In addition, one could argue that a large portion of the Cost Capitalized Subsequent Acquisition improved the overall value of the building. In which case, no cut should be made to the loan balance. I don't subscribe to this view, but as reflected in the chart below, even if the entire $30 million is rolled over to the new tenant with no haircuts, a 7% underwriting rate versus the 18.8% under a lease that had not defaulted will lead to a 63% cut in rental revenues.

source: prepared by author

Cash flow model shows IIPR's current dividend of $5.28 is at risk

The cash flow model below illustrates how if just 30% of IIPR's current tenants were to default by 2025 and the defaulted space leased to another tenant at 7%, then IIPR's $5.28 dividend is at risk. Given cannabis is an agricultural crop and considering VFF is accessing debt financing on their cannabis operations for under 5%, how will IIPR's tenants survive come 2030 when after the 3% annual rent increases their financing costs will be well north of 20% and increasing each year?

source: prepared by author

IIPR investors banking on IIPR leveraging the balance sheet as their ace in the hole come legalization may want to reconsider. As the cash flow model below shows, that even if $300 million of debt is used to purchase 2 million IIPR shares at $150 per share, with just 30% defaults by 2025, IIPR's cash flows per share will fall way shy of the $5.28 dividend.

source: prepared by author

As more states legalize cannabis, the demand for more capital grows further, yet is still running into the compliance wall of Federal prohibition blocking commercial banks from providing lending. If IIPR can close on $500 million of new deals at 12% before commercial banks enter the market, then even at 40% default rates come 2030, IIPR might be able to cover the dividend as the cash flow model shows.

source: prepared by author

What we know about IIPR's tenants' credit worthiness

In IIPR's December 2020 10-K they disclose the following critical tenants.

Summary financial metrics for IIPR's top 6 tenants representing 57% of IIPR's rental revenues are below.

source: prepared by author

With leverage ratios (Net debt / EBITDA) under 1.5x for both Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and GTI, these would appear to be amongst IIPR's strongest tenants. At 3.1x Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) is more levered.

In terms of privately held PharmaCann, Ascend Wellness Holdings and Holistic Industries, there is insufficient public information to assess their credit worthiness. We can garner tidbits from regulatory filings and news headlines on debt and equity raises and license wins, but no information on cash flows or capital structure.

IIPR offered some insight into the credit quality of their tenants on page 26 of their December 2020 10-K with the following.

Many of our current tenants are not profitable and have experienced losses since inception, or have been profitable for only a short period of time. As a result, many of our current tenants have made, and we expect that many of our future tenants will make, initial rent payments to us from proceeds from the sale of the property, in the case of sale-leaseback transactions, or other cash on hand, including cash received from debt financings.

It's unclear what number of tenants constitutes "many", but presumably it's more than 2 and less than 50%. While nobody is in technical default because they're making their monthly payments, "many" of IIPR's tenants' cash flow generation is insufficient to cover the rent payment, a rent payment that will increase 3% in 12 months, and again another 12 months after that.

Conclusion

In terms of sentiment on the shares, shares will likely react negatively to news flow on more new entrants to the REIT cannabis space, relaxation of Federal banking rules or IIPR's tenants struggling financially. The shares will most likely react positively on the announcement of any new deal with underwriting rates about 11%.

An end to Federal prohibition or relaxation of banking rules like passage of the SAFE Banking Act will open the flood gates for commercial banks, pension funds and endowments to invest in and lend to the cannabis industry. In this world, IIPR will no longer be the only game in town, and as GTI CEO Ben Kovler predicted on the December 2020 earnings call rates will fall into the single digits similar to the under 5% Canadian cannabis operator Village Farms VFF pays today.

We're all very excited with the potential TAM from the emerging cannabis and industrial hemp industries, but we must remember cannabis is nothing more than a plant. It's only a new industry because it was outlawed for a hundred years. Yes, cannabis is likely one of the most valuable plants in terms of a feedstock to a number of industries, but cannabis is not breakthrough technology like the latest in artificial intelligence, electronic vehicles or cloud software where the IP provides wide moats and fat margins.

As an agricultural commodity outsized returns will accrue only to those cannabis operators who fall in one of four categories:

Low cost provider from massive scale driving down cost; Limited license regimes limit supply; Value added branded products (ie. ketchup vs tomatoes; wine vs grapes); IP secured somewhere along the value chain.

The economics for cannabis operators who fall outside of these buckets will be the same as that of any farmer which is to sell at commodity price and drive costs down. How many of IIPR's tenants are farmers, and if so, how will these farmers survive paying 20% cost of capital when fellow farmers are paying mid-single digit rate?