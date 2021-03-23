Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is based in the Marshall Islands, holds office in London and Athens, but traded in the U.S. Always a good start to getting your stock mispriced. It owns 50+ containerships and has a market cap of $547 million and an Enterprise Value of $1.24 billion. I've previously highlighted Global Ship Lease in Update On Shipping Views and later issued a follow-up after it declined on a share issuance; Update On Global Ship Lease And Potential Opportunity In Sina Corp (M&A). It's up about 21.7% currently from January 10. That's not a great result for a container shipper over that timeframe by the way.

The company used the equity issuance mentioned above to buy 7 additional containerships. That looks like an excellent investment with the information we have now. The deal adds $19 million in annual net income straight away. That's really sweet given a trailing-twelve-month net income of $41 million.

From the most recent earnings call:

We expect these 7 ships to add approximately $29 million to annual adjusted EBITDA.

TTM EBITDA is about $159 million. The stock sold off pretty severely due to that equity raise, but it looks like they've made the best of it. The ships have a scrap value equivalent to about 60% of the purchase price, and they came with multi-year contracts attached.

GSL also instituted a $0.12 quarterly dividend

The company did not spend all of the cash it raised and should have about $120 million of cash on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, it had $893 million of contracted revenue spread out over 2.5 years. Currently, probably more.

The company refinanced its expensive 9 7/8% notes due 2022 with a new facility reducing interest payments by $15 million a year and extending maturities to 2026. In February 2021, the company repaid another piece of $12 million that cost the company $1.2 million per year in interest.

GSL also has initiated ESG reporting and expanded analyst coverage.

GSL's management is quite bullish on containers. I've highlighted some of their remarks from the recent earnings call. (emphasis is mine)

I'm pleased to say that we have around a dozen ships coming open within the balance of 2021 to take further advantage of this great market. Industry supply side fundamentals are highly supportive. Tom will provide more detail in a moment, but both charter rates and asset values are on a sharp upwards trajectory. Feeding into the positive supply-side fundamentals is the imperative for the industry to decarbonize. This is driven not only by a growing sensitivity to the ESG concerns of all stakeholders, but also by regulation with the International Maritime Organization, the IMO, and the European Union, the EU, taking the lead on forcing the reduction of emissions.

Source: GSL earnings presentation/ship contracts

In my view, this dynamic where forward container rates experience upward pressure should ultimately play out in other markets based on a global push for lower emissions.

And secondly, until the industry has decided on the new generation of green fuels and develop the new types of engines needed for propulsion, there is likely to be a significant damper on the order book. Who wants to invest substantial capital in a 30-year life asset when there is so much uncertainty over propulsion technology over the next 10 years? Turning to the next slide, Slide 10. You can see that supply-side trends all moving in the right direction. Idle capacity is down sharply from around 12% during the worst of the second quarter of 2020 to 1.1% in February of this year, which is pretty close to full employment during what is traditionally the slack season around Chinese New Year. On Slide 11, you can see that the supply side fundamentals are highly supportive for the ship sizes we're focused on, which are the size segments sitting within the red boxes for the 2 charts. Net fleet growth over the last few years has been negligible and even negative. And the order book pipeline is almost empty for the sizes we focus on.

Source: GSL earnings presentation/ship contracts

The low-order books are a crucial component here. Note there's some ordering going on within the largest segment of ships. But that only looks like a large amount in the context of the virtual absence of ordering outside of that. To an extent, the capacity in the 10K+ TEUs isn't entirely fungible with the smaller classes.

So the overall global order book-to-fleet ratio stands at a little over 10%, which is very low by historical standards and includes all of the ships coming onto the water over the next 2 to 3 years. And the picture for the sizes we're interested in, which is 2,000 to 10,000 TEU broadly, is even better but only 1.4%.

Some remarks on the recent earnings call have me slightly worried like:

With a strengthened financial foundation, a highly in-demand fleet and substantial momentum in unlocking value for our shareholders, we believe that GSL is well placed to continue executing our accretive growth strategy, taking full advantage of the attractive opportunities ahead of us whilst also improving the resilience, flexibility and cost effectiveness of our balance sheet. Finally, after challenging decade for our fragmented industry, which has left very few containership owners with strong balance sheets and an appetite for growth, we believe that there is scope for consolidation and growth for GSL -- which presents growth opportunities for GSL.

True, it looks like GSL recently did a great deal. I just don't love it when companies plan to execute a growth strategy during what could potentially be a once-in-a-lifetime super-cycle. I guess if they're going to do it. It's better if they do it early.

The bottom line

Source: author's Google sheet containing Seeking Alpha valuation data

Before making some adjustments GSL already looks fairly attractive versus a limited peer universe of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI), Atlas Corp. (ATCO), Danaos Corp. (DAC), Global Ship Lease (GSL) and MPC Container Ships AS (OTCPK:MPZZF).

But GSL should, in my humble opinion, have at least $120 million in cash which is slightly above what the lagging financials show. Analysts estimate revenue at $347 million for next year and $318 million for this year. EBITDA estimates are for roughly $200 million in both years vs. $153 million trailing. I'm fairly confident the company is going to beat these estimates and it's hard to see them miss it by much if at all.

I think about GSL as valued along the lines of 4x forward EV/EBITDA. They've got a sizeable amount of highly profitable contracts for the next two years, meaning as a shareholder, I'm more-or-less guaranteed to see a lot of money coming in and substantially derisking my exposure. The great thing is that, given the super-cycle thesis, odds are decent the market is still solid two years out.