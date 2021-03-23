Blockchain Is The Future - Interview With TAALF CEO Stefan Matthews (Video)
Summary
- Blockchain infrastructure, enterprise service provider Taal Distributed Information Technologies CEO Stefan Matthews joins us for our second episode.
- Dissecting Bitcoin: BTC, BCH and BSV, believing in BSV and why you can't separate bitcoin from blockchain.
- Creating disruption. Crypto rush. Importance of compliance. 2021 goals.
Stefan Matthews is CEO of Taal Distributed Information Technologies (OTCQX:TAALF). Stefan was also a founder, and is currently the Chairman of nChain, known for global leadership in blockchain and Bitcoin research.
- Stefan's background is in the tech sector, online gaming, high volumes of transaction processing. When he first heard of blockchain and bitcoin he wasn't a believer. The more he learned and understood the more he realized you can't separate bitcoin from blockchain, even though many think you can.
- Why Stefan is a fan of public blockchains, not private. Dissecting the 3 kinds of bitcoin: BTC, BCH and BSV. Why Stefan and Taal (and nChain, where Stefan is Chairman) believe in BSV. Dealing with false claims.
- Deviations from original Bitcoin white paper have caused weakness in the chain. The real value is in high volume transactions for business at small transactional costs.
- Recent world record in mining at Taal caught them by surprise and proved to them that their infrastructure design and software capabilities are rock solid. Transferring data files - focusing on management of data on blockchain. Disruption could have happened already 5 years ago but we weren't ready. Next 5 years will be telling. Growth in IoT for instance will be driven by blockchain.
- Importance of managing supply chains and compliance. Ensuring that BSV operates within the law. One of Taal's first hires in their new office was a Chief Compliance Officer. Problems of scale in ethereum.
- Polarization and misunderstanding around the blockchain/crypto space.
- Recent oversubscribed capital raise. On track to meet 2021 infrastructure goals. Wanted to process at least 30% of blocks on the network. Volatile share price; being tied to price of bitcoin.
- Market excitement around bitcoin. Blockchain in the background. Investing vs trading. Correction coming.
This article was written by
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com