  • Blockchain infrastructure, enterprise service provider Taal Distributed Information Technologies CEO Stefan Matthews joins us for our second episode.
  • Dissecting Bitcoin: BTC, BCH and BSV, believing in BSV and why you can't separate bitcoin from blockchain.
  • Creating disruption. Crypto rush. Importance of compliance. 2021 goals.

Stefan Matthews is CEO of Taal Distributed Information Technologies (OTCQX:TAALF). Stefan was also a founder, and is currently the Chairman of nChain, known for global leadership in blockchain and Bitcoin research.

  • Stefan's background is in the tech sector, online gaming, high volumes of transaction processing. When he first heard of blockchain and bitcoin he wasn't a believer. The more he learned and understood the more he realized you can't separate bitcoin from blockchain, even though many think you can.
  • Why Stefan is a fan of public blockchains, not private. Dissecting the 3 kinds of bitcoin: BTC, BCH and BSV. Why Stefan and Taal (and nChain, where Stefan is Chairman) believe in BSV. Dealing with false claims.
  • Deviations from original Bitcoin white paper have caused weakness in the chain. The real value is in high volume transactions for business at small transactional costs.
  • Recent world record in mining at Taal caught them by surprise and proved to them that their infrastructure design and software capabilities are rock solid. Transferring data files - focusing on management of data on blockchain. Disruption could have happened already 5 years ago but we weren't ready. Next 5 years will be telling. Growth in IoT for instance will be driven by blockchain.
  • Importance of managing supply chains and compliance. Ensuring that BSV operates within the law. One of Taal's first hires in their new office was a Chief Compliance Officer. Problems of scale in ethereum.
  • Polarization and misunderstanding around the blockchain/crypto space.
  • Recent oversubscribed capital raise. On track to meet 2021 infrastructure goals. Wanted to process at least 30% of blocks on the network. Volatile share price; being tied to price of bitcoin.
  • Market excitement around bitcoin. Blockchain in the background. Investing vs trading. Correction coming.

