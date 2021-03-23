Photo by mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As the US gets ready to reopen its economy to some sort of post-pandemic normal, airline stocks continue to climb. The sector (JETS) has gained 22% in market value so far this year, well ahead of the S&P 500's (SPY) 5%.

One particular airline stock has been beating nearly all other major peers so far in 2021, rushing ahead of the pack. However, the rally may still have legs. Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) seems to strike a good balance between balance sheet solidity and exposure to some of the right trends in post-COVID air travel.

Why HA looks compelling

At the risk of jinxing the recovery, it looks like the COVID-19 crisis has finally begun its final descent - at least in the US, given a less upbeat read on the pandemic coming in from Europe. Passenger traffic at domestic airports has increased to levels not seen since the health crisis began, in March 2020.

It is unlikely, however, that the pick up in air travel will be consistent across the board. Business travel in the US (light blue bars below), for instance, is not expected to return to 2019 levels before 2025, at least. On the other hand, leisure travel (dark blue bars below) is currently projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by as early as next year.

Hawaiian Airlines could benefit from the K-shaped recovery. The carrier serves primarily the touristy Hawaiian islands, connecting them to the west coast of North America and the Pacific rim (roughly 75% domestic and 25% Pacific, on a revenue basis). Later in 2021, the 50th US state could become an even hotter destination for those looking to book their overdue vacations and finally leave their homes.

The airline also stands out as a financially sound player in the industry. Aided by cash infusions from equity issuance and grants from the CARES Act, Hawaiian had a net debt position of only $285 million as of the fourth quarter of 2020 (not including lease and air traffic obligations), a mere 7% of total assets. While this is not the best leverage ratio in the industry, it does not raise yellow flags either.

Competition could be a risk

One of the main challenges for Hawaiian might be increased competition. Southwest (LUV) entered the Hawaii market in 2019 and expanded its routes early last year, just before the pandemic threw a wrench into the gears. By that point, the Dallas-based carrier had already increased available seats between California and the islands by 30%, driving fares down by 17%.

Hawaiian Airlines still seems to have a profitable market to defend against larger, more aggressive peers. For instance, despite the pandemic, the carrier managed to grow yield (i.e. passenger revenue per unit of traffic) by 12% to 16.1 cents in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Southwest saw a 19% decline to 13.0 cents during the same period.

A word on price

Needless to say, the best time to buy HA would have been at the start of 2021 or, better, right at the market's March 2020 bottom. But timing entries into stocks is a very tricky proposition. So, to understand the investment opportunity in HA from a share price perspective, a bit of longer-term perspective might be helpful. See chart below.

HA has performed better than the airline space over the past year, but the same has not been true over a three-year horizon. The stock tends to be more volatile than the rest of the industry, so it dipped well below sector average through March 2020. Today, the stock still trails both JETS and LUV in market gains since early 2018.

Should the reopening of the economy happen as expected in the spring and summer, I believe that the cyclical trade could still favor HA in the next few months - despite the recent rally that trimmed some of the investment opportunity that once existed.