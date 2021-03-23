Thesis

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) has signed pretty promising partnerships with British Petrol (BP) and French majority owner Total (TOT) earlier in March in the development and expansion of its RNG production lines in the U.S.

RNG sales in the U.S. are set to continue growing in the next years as more fleets transition from NG to RNG as a part of their efforts to fight climate change and increase positive public perception of fleets being environmentally friendly.

A target price of $22 is reasonable until 2022.

Risks include a significant deceleration in stricter environmental regulation in the U.S. by the current Biden administration and an increased appeal of alternative investments offering a different risk-reward profile with less volatility than Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Institutional ownership in the stock is extremely high, Total owning 25% of the shares, signaling strong faith from Big Oil and financial institutions in the company.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

CLNE is focused on delivering renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquified natural gas (LNG) for different vehicle fleets. The company has operations in the U.S. and Canada and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recent highlights from the company include prominent partnerships signed with British Petrol, and French Total earlier in March this year. These partnerships are significant since they signify belief in the company from Big Oil players, seeking diversification from revenue streams reliant on oil, but also due to PR purposes, showcasing their innovation and commitment to fighting climate change via reduced carbon footprint by alternative energy investments.

If we first analyze the signed partnership with BP, it becomes clear that it is about the development of new RNG facilities at dairy and agricultural facilities, in which BP will invest a total of $50 million. The partnership with Total is a joint-venture valued at upwards of $400 million.

Since CLNE is the biggest producer of RNG in the U.S. and the fact that RNG can easily be transported into existing pipeline structures of natural gas, the expansion is timely.

Clean Energy's natural gas fueling network

Source: Clean Energy Corp investor September 2020 investor presentation

Timely because CLNE has been a company that has enjoyed very rangebound trading in its share price historically. Revenues and EBITDA have displayed meager performance. There is reason to believe that the company is approaching a change, as the wider sector of renewables is garnering pace due to the rapidly accelerating societal commitments of reducing carbon footprints and reliance on oil, as evidenced by one of CLNE's latest press releases, pointing towards the increasing use of RNG in public transportation.

Carbon emissions captured from dairies and turned into a transportation fuel reduce the harmful effects on long-term climate change. As a result, the California Air Resources Board gives these carbon-negative RNG projects a CI Score (gCO2e/MJ) of -250 (or lower) compared to 97 for diesel and 46 for electric batteries. The demand for this carbon-negative fuel has significantly accelerated over the last few years. Some of the largest heavy-duty fleets in the world such as UPS, Republic Services, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and LA Metro, among others, are currently and successfully operating tens of thousands of vehicles on RNG. - Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with BP

Carbon footprint measures aim to provide insights into the degree of impact different energy sources, and while 46 exists for electric batteries, we can clearly see that RNG has a negative carbon footprint of -250.

The beauty of RNG is that it reduces carbon on two fronts: it captures harmful methane emissions at the source, preventing damage to the atmosphere, and it eliminates emissions by replacing diesel fuel. That’s why it’s able to achieve such a low carbon intensity rating. According to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), depending on the source of the RNG, the RNG emissions profile can range from a 70% to a 300% reduction when compared to gasoline and diesel. - Fueling a renewable future - FAQs

The highly negative carbon footprint is a very alluring feature for public transport and larger gas-powered vehicles used in transportation, primarily because of the ease of switching between ordinary natural gas and RNG.

Moving into the future, the increased use of RNG is set to accelerate as stricter climate restrictions will pressure public transport and also larger transportation companies to shift into cleaner fuel sources.

RNG is at the forefront of this change, as the infrastructure is already in place due to the ease of switching between fossil-derived NG and RNG.

In other words, we clearly see that CLNE's RNG division is very promising, not only due to the fact of the ease of distribution in existing natural gas infrastructure but also because the pricing of RNG is fairly straightforward. It is priced at the same levels as ordinary natural gas according to the company.

Financials

Incorporated in 2001, the company has had pretty stable albeit boring levels of revenue and EBITDA growth, with mostly stagnant levels throughout the last decade.

Revenues and EBITDA have been pretty stagnant.

Source: Koyfin

The 2000s and 2010s were laxer from a regulatory perspective on a global level when it came to climate change policies, and one of the reasons the price of CLNE broke out during late 2020 was primarily due to market expectations placing high hopes on a Biden administration being tougher in its climate policy stance, benefitting the renewable sector and indirectly companies such as CLNE engaged in the production and selling of RNG.

While it is difficult to quantify by how much revenue streams will be affected by the new partnerships and the scale of new RNG production and fueling stations, we can try to estimate the growth by looking at the historical sales figures provided by the company and extrapolate them into the future.

Redeem is the company's renewable natural gas made out of waste

Source: Clean Energy's investor presentation

We can clearly see that sales of Redeem have been growing each year with 2020 RNG revenue reaching $153.3m, which is most likely only set to accelerate and would explain the recent investments into production facilities of the RNG by BP and Total. In other words, there is future potential for more long-term growth in the stock.

If we take a look at current consensus analyst revenue estimates for 2021, 2022, and 2023, we clearly see a quantifiable consensus to the future growth of the stock underpinned by the recent changes in the company's broader macro environment and newly established partnerships.

Revenue estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2023

Source: Koyfin

Instead of doing an entirely new DCF, I chose to do a quick and rough estimate of valuing the stock by dividing future revenue streams percentage growth on preceding years.

If we take 2022 revenue estimates at $370,67m and divide it by 2021 revenue estimates at $333,45m, we get 1,111.

If we take 2023 revenue estimates at $411,45m and divide it by 2022 revenue estimates at $370,67m, we get 1,111.

In other words, we get a revenue increase each year from the preceding year by 11%. Since we know that analyst estimates are 12-18 months ahead of time, we can obtain insights into what a fair valuation would be in different scenarios.

If we want an estimate of a target price for 2021, we take the price CLNE is trading at, $15.93, and multiply it by 1,111, we get $17,7.

If we multiply $15.93 by 1,111^2, we get the price estimate for 2022, $19,66. We can continue doing this and obtain a target price for 2023, which would be $15.93 multiplied by 1,111^3, $21,84.

Revenue estimates for 2024 have been obtained from a different platform, so let us continue.

Revenue estimates for 2024 are at $458,85m

Source: Simply Wall Street

If we take 2024 revenue estimates at $458,850m and divide it by 2023 revenue estimates at $411,45m, we also get 1,111.

A target price for 2024 would be taking $15.93*1,111^4, which is $24,27. We can now say that price will be somewhere between $17.7 and $24 the next years, pretty in line with current analyst projections.

It is important to keep in mind that this is not a full DCF, but it is sufficient to get a glimpse of where the projected target price is headed, as revenue estimates are one of the most critical parameters in a DCF. Furthermore, these estimates are based on a Ceteris Paribus model, meaning that no other financial posts change or become manipulated, as these could severely influence the valuation over the years in the company and our calculations.

Risks

Key risks identified are primarily attributed to a change in the broader macro environment, with less stringent environmental regulations in the U.S, disincentivizing transport firms to a switch to cleaner fuels such as RNG, and would negatively influence Clean Energy.

Such a scenario would lead to diminished projected revenue streams and decrease the current price range of estimates from $17.7-$24 to perhaps $15.93-$18.

In other words, the risks of being stuck in a company that fails to deliver projected revenue growth increase the propensity for investors to look for other investments.

The alternative cost of other investments has to be considered and weighed against tying up capital in Clean Energy, with a special emphasis to be considered if the overall market averages could potentially deliver more stable returns with less volatility than Clean Energy.

While I believe these risks to be real, it is important to realize that there's a low risk of a rollback of planned environmental legislation, as the entire world is progressing towards more aggressive environmental policies, with the U.S. reluctantly following suit.

Secondly, it is important to keep in perspective that a target price of $24 over the years is almost a ROI of 50% compared to today's pricing of $15.93. It is difficult to imagine that any other alternative investment could provide such an upside, particularly as the entire business model is aligned and in sync with a rapidly-changing fuel sector, focused on renewable energy.

Summary

Clean Energy is a company with a promising future, with exceptionally high institutional share ownership. Total having a 25% stake, the company enjoys institutional belief from both Big Oil and larger financial institutions.

Its revenue streams are projected to grow at 11% each year for the next 4 years, which would translate to a target price range of $17.7 to $24, pretty close and in line with analyst estimates.

While there are some downside risks, particularly a deceleration in the roll-out of environmental policies in the U.S. and a question of alternative investment costs, the company presents an attractive opportunity for investors to join the slowly undergoing energy transition the world is showing.

I would therefore place a buy on Clean Energy Corp with a target price of around $20 until 2022.