Photo by Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

Companies going public via SPAC (special purpose acquisition companies) have become a hot market trend in 2020, and it continues to heat up in 2021. While there are some really interesting businesses utilizing the SPAC route to enter the public markets, investors need to be careful that the "SPAC craze" doesn't lure them into questionable investment decisions.

Salty snacks company Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) went public in late August via its merger with Collier Creek Holdings. From the NAV of the SPAC shares, Utz stock has risen 160% to trade at $26 per share. Despite the company's infancy as a public company, Utz should not looked at as a "growth name" deserving of a premium valuation. We will break down the valuation of Utz, and why we are staying away from this new snack stock.

Utz Is A Mature Business Despite Being A Young Stock

Despite the company just entering the public markets, the business of Utz isn't new. The company is already 100 years old, founded in 1921. Utz Brands is a company that manufactures and distributes a variety of branded snack foods.

Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

The company itself is arguably the best pure-play on snack foods as its main competitors are part of larger food and beverage conglomerates. For example, Frito-Lay and Doritos is owned by PepsiCo (PEP), and Skinny Pop is owned by Hershey (HSY), etc.

Now, before we look at valuation, we need some context behind where Utz currently is as a business. We need to look at how the business grows, and where its capital is being used.

Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

We can see here that acquisitions play an important part of the company's long-term growth strategy. We see evidence of this based on the company's recent acquisitions of H.K. Anderson (2020), Truco Enterprises (2020), and Vitner's (2021). Utz Brands often utilizes its balance sheet to fund these acquisitions, with its current debt to EBITDA at 3.7X on a net basis. Aside from utilizing debt (something that businesses in hyper-growth mode typically avoid), the balance sheet is leveraged beyond the approximate target ratio that I look for when analyzing a business (2.5X debt to EBITDA).

In addition to Utz's tendency to leverage its balance sheet, the company pays a dividend - something that virtually no company in "growth mode" does. Utz pays a dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.06 per share, per quarter). This represents a manageable, but notable payout ratio of about 30% based on guided EPS for 2021.

It's important to note that there isn't anything fundamentally wrong with what Utz is doing. Debt is very cheap, and the balance sheet isn't in dire straits. Additionally, the dividend is well funded, so there is financial flexibility within the business. However, this is important context for when we look at valuation next.

A Mature Business Deserves A Conservative Valuation

Problems arise when a stock trades out of line with the fundamentals of its business. Shares of Utz Brands are currently trading just under $26 per share. Based on management's 2021 EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75, the stock commands a forward earnings multiple of 35X.

The company's most recent earnings showcased strong sales growth with FY20 sales up an impressive 25% YoY. However, that factors in contributions from acquisitions, and the revenue picture moving forward is a bit more telling. The company's guidance forecasts "modest organic growth" and analysts are also expecting revenue growth to level out over the next couple of years with incremental growth in 2021 and 2022.

source: Seeking Alpha

Utz may be a fine business, but it's difficult to get around the fact that outside of acquisitions, the business will likely have trouble exceeding low-mid single digit revenue growth over the long term. In a competitive and commodity-sensitive food products business, a 35X forward earnings multiple just doesn't make much sense.

Snack food giant PepsiCo (owner of Frito Lay and Doritos) trades at just 22X forward earnings, for example (although they are a much larger enterprise). To pay the premium valuation for Utz, one would have to believe in a growth story that can be sustained for years to come - and it's too difficult in my view to assemble the evidence to back that up. I would like to see Utz come down to an approximate multiple of 20X before considering shares. This would result in a share price of $15 per share, meaning potential downside of 42%.

Wrapping Up

The aggressive rise of SPACs has created a phenomenon of investors trying to get into "the next big stock" at early stages. However, just because a company recently went public doesn't mean that the business itself is poised for immense upside. The fundamentals are important, and Utz Brands is a company that already behaves like a mature business, despite recently going public. The stock has gone on a dramatic run higher and has become excessively overvalued at its current share price.