Identiv's (NASDAQ:INVE) momentum is expected to continue in FY'21 due to favorable external trends driving demand in the identity segment. Its improved financial and competitive position should ensure solid execution in the coming quarters. Valuation remains conservative at a forward EV/S of 2.3x.

Identiv is a first mover in an expanding RFID/NFC market. The expanding RFID market is driving strong growth in the Identity segment.

The Identity segment provides products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, protecting connected objects, and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The other major segment is the Premises segment which covers the sales of security solutions such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to enterprises. Source: Seeking Alpha

During the last earnings, Identiv highlighted the huge market opportunity as RFID technology enables product engineers to create more IoT devices. The market potential covers:

Over 30 billion syringes used annually worldwide

20 billion prescription bottles annually

Over 5 billion consumables used in major appliances annually

6 billion athletic shoes sold annually

1 billion packets of cannabis sold annually in just one country

3 billion phone accessories

Over 15 billion temperature-controlled medical shipments and over 20 billion automated blood test assays used annually.

As a first mover, Identiv’s tech platform is protected by over 20 years of trade secrets and 50+ patents. Identiv has grown revenue consistently over the past years. However, management believes we might be reaching an inflection point in the market. This will be driven by the strong demand for RFID solutions.

Some of the impressive growth metrics reported during the last earnings include:

RFID growth of over 100% y/y

Q4’20 revenue growth to $24.8 million (+31% y/y)

Identity segment growth to $15.8 million (+53% y/y )

Premises segment growth of 5% to $9.0 million from $8.6 million.

Backlog for Q1 2021 of $10.5 million, up 121% compared to the same time last year

Shipped more than 130 million RFID units In FY’20

Increased average unit prices (AUP) by 20%

Over 30% growth in the Fed vertical in Q4’20

During the last earnings, management provided impressive guidance in line with the expectations of the market. In 2021, Identiv expects:

Strong double-digit revenue growth. This is a function of total new orders booked in 2021. As of mid-February, these orders exceeded $16 million or a 60% increase y/y.

FY’21 guidance improvement to $100 million, up from $96 million.

The FY’21 is conservative according to the guidance.

The positive sentiments towards the stock and the forward growth estimates correlate with management’s growth expectations.

Given the solid growth factor, it is important to explore the strategies to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

Business

To achieve the growth projections, Identiv shared impressive strategies and updates during the last earnings.

Identiv highlighted:

Cross-industry marketing program. This will be led by the new VP of marketing.

Leigh Dow was recently announced as the new VP of marketing. Dow has served in senior-level global marketing positions with Honeywell and Intel.

Dow has won impressive awards, including a Phoenix Business Journal's Most Admired Leader honor, eight Public Relations Society of America Copper Anvil Awards, and 23 Phoenix American Marketing Association Spectrum Awards.

Guidance for margin expansion as the expenses in 2020 fade.

As Steve has previously said, we expect margins to revert to historical levels. Specifically, we ramped high growth RFID customers in the second half of 2020 and we made investments in technology to drive new processes, more automation and even higher manufacturing speeds, consistent with our already industry-leading quality and performance Source: Identiv

Beyond the impressive margin guidance, Identiv has also boosted its liquidity.

Most recently, Identiv renegotiated its debt terms.

Identiv entered into a two-year extension of its current loan and security agreement with EWB. The extension includes: Lower interest rates of prime + 25bps for the first half of 2021, which will subsequently decrease to prime with no floor if compliance is maintained with all covenants (reduced interest expense) A one-year increase in the total facility from $20 million to $24 million Source: Identiv

Identiv recently filed a Form S-3. The filing outlines Identiv's plan to offer and sell up to 50m in common stock. This is more indication that Identiv's liquidity shouldn't be a concern in the coming quarters.

Source: Koyfin

Identiv now has a cash position of $11.4M. Cash flow from operations has been accretive to Identiv’s liquidity in recent quarters. Historically, cash burn has been moderate. The same goes for Capex. In addition to the renegotiated debt terms, Identiv appears to be in a good financial position to continue driving growth in the near term.

Competition

The recent growth in demand for RFID offerings has positioned Identiv as a leading player in the RFID/NFC segment.

To demonstrate its ability to sustain the current momentum, Identiv highlighted several competitive moats, including:

First mover advantage

Ability to retain customers for the long term due to improved product cost and performance (Moore's law)

Ownership of production facilities which aids easy prototyping, pilot runs, and production ramp

Now thirdly, we're the beneficiary of consolidation in our industry. Smartrac has been one of our toughest competitors in the high frequency NFC space, but most of their business has been in ultra-high frequency or UHF, the technology used in the very low price retail tags you'll find in your clothes. Now Smartrac was acquired a couple months ago by Avery Dennison, a much larger company, almost exclusively in the UHF space. As a result, Avery's refocused Smartrac's team and production capacity heavily on UHF, reducing service and even abandoning some customers in the HF market. Now we are benefiting from this trend, with both, end customers and NFC chip providers turning to us as the most experienced and committed team to deliver HF and NFC solutions, and to pick up the slack from Smartrac and Avery's focus away from HF and NFC and on to UHF. Source: Identiv

In addition to these factors, Identiv is also benefitting from industry consolidation. Specifically, the acquisition of a key competitor in the NFC space has improved Identiv's prospects in recent quarters. This was highlighted in Q1.

Valuation

The attractive portion of the valuation story lies in the growth factor. The momentum of the RFID segment points to a potential for growth outperformance in the coming quarters. The momentum is getting noticed given the impressive returns over the past twelve months and the bullish notes by analysts.

Northland analyst Michael Latimore noted that Apple (AAPL) is "fully adopting" NFC capabilities beyond just Apple Pay via iOS 14 and likely the iPhone 12, which he sees benefitting Identiv, which he calls "a leader in NFC tech." Apple's comprehensive support for NFC is motivating more companies to provide such capabilities on multiple devices and use cases, according to Latimore, who has an Outperform rating and $8.50 price target on Identiv shares. Source: Thefly

The profitability factor is weak. However, we can expect a gradual improvement as Identiv laps the expenses from the previous year. The weak profitability factor should also be offset by the reassuring comments about Identiv's competitive moat.

Using the forward EV/S of 2.3x, Identiv trades at a 45% discount to the tech sector median. This is conservative given the momentum in the RFID segment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Going forward, the case for multiple expansion is easy given the modest valuation, solid momentum, and growth guidance.

Risks

Sales to our ten largest customers accounted for 33% of total net revenue in 2020 and 24% of total net revenue in 2019 Source: Identiv

Risks to the growth story include demand volatility, competitive pressure, execution risk, customer concentration, and supply chain volatility.

Conclusion

Identiv is well-positioned to improve its growth spurt this year. The forward growth and profitability guidance, in addition to its improved liquidity and competitive moat, will ensure good execution in the coming quarters.