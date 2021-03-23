Co-Produced by The Fortune Teller

In January, we published an article on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), introducing the company's key characteristics, including the Konstantakopoulos family's dilutive but supportive role, its recent chartering performance, as well as how investors can combine the common and preferred shares as a mixed solution targeting both capital gains and income generation. You may want to take a look at our previous article for full context.

Since then, the common stock has continued its prolonged rally, gaining an additional 10% and having more than doubled over the past year. The charter market has continued to flourish on the back of positive supply and demand fundamentals, benefiting Costamare, which has been successfully capitalizing on the current environment of favorable winds. Source: Google Finance

The question that arises now is whether the Monaco-based containership giant remains an attractive investment and whether its preferred equity (which has also rallied above its par value, as discussed below) remains a viable option for income-oriented investors.

During Q4, Costamare initiated/extended 20 charters, a significant portion out of its 60 vessels, increasing its contracting revenues by $440 million, which amounts to around one year's worth of total revenues. The company managed to lock-in quite attractive time charters, both rate, and period-wise.

For example, the company managed to attach its Cape vessels in four $33,000/day 10-year charters, which will provide rich, predictable cash flows for a long time. These rates are the highest Capesizes have seen over the past year, continuing their improved performance compared to 2020. These contracts' long-term nature should also increase Costamare's margin of safety against the cyclicality and volatile rates in the spot market, locking in (hopefully) its vessels at above-average rates.

The rest of its renewals are also quite lengthy, averaging from 1-3 years, at favorable market rates. Taking advantage of the current positive environment to substantially strengthen and secure its future cash flows is most certainly a positive development for the company. Costamare's TEU(twenty-foot equivalent unit)-weighted average duration was 3.5 years last quarter. These renewals pushed this figure to 5 years, a significant extension to be achieved within a quarter.

With robust cash flows moving forward and no meaningful debt maturities until 2024, Costamare should continue generating excess cash and increasing shareholder value. Over the past few years, the company has been deleveraging, now having a very low leverage ratio for the industry of 37%. Source: Investor Presentation

It makes sense for Costamare investors to wonder whether capital returns should be increasing now that indebtedness has materially gone down and the medium-term revenue outlook has become quite clearer.

Now keep in mind that Costamare has paid uninterrupted dividends since its IPO in 2011, with the Konstantakopoulos family actively DRIPing all dividends, increasing its ownership over time. Along with management, 65% of the company belongs to insiders.

Accordingly, Gregory Zikos, Costamare's CFO, was asked about a potential dividend increase in the conference call. The answer was a bit mixed. On the one hand, management is in favor of a potential dividend increase. After all, they own huge amounts of stock. On the other hand, they would feel more comfortable after additional increased contracted cash flows going forward with vessel acquisitions being of a higher priority.

In fact, in a similar question about preferred buybacks/redemptions, which are also a great way to increase shareholder value considering their expensive rates, Mr. Zikos mentioned that these discussions had not taken place in the latest boarding meeting at all, further confirming that Costamare is (as it has always been) committed on growing its fleet first.

For how long this philosophy will go on, nobody knows. At least, however, this perpetual desire to grow the fleet has been done more responsibly by management compared to its industry peers, through its skin in the game.

A larger fleet is also crucial in the industry, as it provides much larger flexibility during the more challenging times. The smaller players lack that flexibility, suffering significantly during the ugly days of a cycle, often questioning their future survival. Hence, we can't really question management here. A positive note to keep in mind is that Mr. Zikos called the current dividend "definitely sustainable", which at least adds a lot to the confidence of the current dividend rate moving forward.

The current favorable environment for containers has helped in expanding their valuation multiples. When comparing the industry's (containerships) big players, their valuations (excluding Diana's) hover at quite similar levels, around 6 times their forward EBITDA. Costamare is trading at a bit of a premium, which makes sense considering its size, well-run history, and low indebtedness.

Further, it's worth noting that Costamare, Capital Product (CPLP), and Global Ship Lease (GSL) are the only dividend-paying containerships yielding 3.96%, 3.73%, and 3%, respectively. Hence it makes sense that investors are attracted to the higher capital returns, pushing the valuation slightly higher.

The stock has, in fact, rallied higher than its pre-COVID levels. Considering that the valuation is not crazy and lower than its historical average post-2016, it is not improbable to see the stock flying higher at an EV/EBITDA of around 7-7.5. Beyond that, there will be much more attractive options amongst shipping stocks such as Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) from a yield and valuation perspective. So a further upside of around 10-15% in the short term may actually materialize before finding significant resistance unless, of course, shipping stocks soar massively as a whole.

Hence, Costamare should remain relatively attractive in its current valuation/yield levels, especially considering that the strong environment and reduced financial expenses could grow its profitability further. The extended weighted average chartering should further add to investor confidence in the medium term. Still, the stock certainly had a larger upside potential a few months ago, trading at more attractive levels.

As we had presented in our previous report, Costamare currently has 4 cumulative, perpetual, fixed-rate preferred stocks series (NYSE:CMRE.PB), (NYSE:CMRE.PC),(NYSE:CMRE.PD),(NYSE:CMRE.PE) that pay qualified dividends, going ex-dividend (more or less) on January 11th, April 11th, July 11th, and October 11th. No K-1 is issued. The four series currently feature the following figures:

What has changed over the past couple of months is that amid the market's complete lack of sustainable, relatively safe, high-yielding securities, the preferreds have rallied even higher. All four series now trade at an even higher premium to par value, though their yields still remain hefty in the current market environment. Hence income-oriented investors looking for periodic payments and high yields may find them fitting. A premium to par means that there is a risk of capital losses amid a redemption. However, considering that management intends to use its $210M liquidity to grow the company (as redemption was not even discussed in the latest board meeting,) a redemption should remain unlikely over the next few years. Basically, it means (or at least it should mean) that Costamare sees higher annualized returns in acquiring more vessels going forward than the (admittedly quite expensive) cost of preferred dividend payments, which, if stated in this way, is rather a good thing.

Now that series D is also callable, if Costamare decides to redeem a series between B, C, D, it will do so in the one with the highest original dividend rate, which is series D at 8.75%. Series E is not to be called for nearly 2 more years, hence the larger premium. Nevertheless, with diminished annualized returns forward as a result.

Coverage remains resilient for the preferred shares. The company generated an adjusted EBITDA of $329M against interest and finance costs (including preferred dividends) of around $68M during 2020. In any case, Costamare would cut the common dividend first in the case of a potential threat, which Mr. Zikos called "definitely sustainable" in the first place. Hence, there shouldn't really be any meaningful worries in terms of the preferred dividend coverage.

Costamare delivered an impressive Q4, securing satisfactory long-term charters, significantly increasing its TEU-weighted average duration. With reduced indebtedness, a stable revenue outlook, and the current decade-low order book at 10% of the global fleet, the company is riding a strong, positive wave. Overall execution from management seems thoughtful and prudent, while shares could still move higher amid a reasonable valuation, despite the prolonged rally.

The strategy which we proposed in our latest report, which was to combine the common stock for its upside potential and preferreds for their resilient income, remains viable but slightly faded. The total return potential ahead has definitely been weakened as a result of all of Costamare's securities rallying even higher since then. However, the possibility of generating positive returns ahead remains solid, especially when holding both the common and the preferreds.