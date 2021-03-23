Photo by Moostocker/iStock via Getty Images

In November, I contended Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was not a recovery play, either at the time or later in 2021. It was based partly on the expected weak NAND environment in 2021 and a lack of any upward earnings revisions. But the market had a different view of what was coming. With the stock's explosive 65% move since my article, it's hard to say I was right. But without any meaningful uptick in expected earnings, it's hard to say Western Digital can see more price appreciation from here and easier to say the risk/reward ratio has skewed toward risk.

Priced Higher Than Pre-Pandemic

What's startling is the valuation and stock are higher than before the pandemic with lower expected earnings. It's at the same price before it cut the dividend, and its valuation is beyond what it was before the pandemic - all while its earnings estimates are less than half of what they were for 2021 and a third of what they were for 2022 when entering 2020.

Now perhaps the difference is the stock is hatching into a totally different environment. While 2020 was miserable for WDC and its investors, the market is finally coming around while the rest of the memory industry is riding the wave of higher chip prices. But if that were so, I would expect to see earnings revisions being moved materially higher. Instead, from when I wrote my last article to now, FY21 estimates have crept up $0.17 while FY22 estimates have crept up $0.36 - those are 6% moves. Remember, the stock has been up 65% in this time frame.

FY21 is still set to have negative earnings growth compared to FY20 - all while half of the year is squarely in the pandemic recovery and memory recovery zone. While I don't think WDC deserved the drastically low valuation it got toward the end of 2020, I'm not sure how the market can justify a higher valuation now than before the pandemic. Earnings estimates were 150% and 42% higher for FY21 and FY22, respectively, in February of 2020.

NAND Isn't Coming To The Rescue

With a better outlook on NAND than first expected, the market somehow thinks Western Digital is in a better position than its adjacent memory-producing counterpart Micron (MU). NAND chip prices have not materially increased and are expected to fall 5%-10% in Q1 while then shifting to growth slightly and increasing just 3%-8% in Q2, according to Trendforce.

Meanwhile, DRAM, which is 70% of Micron's sales, is set to increase 3%-8% in Q1 and 13%-18% in Q2, with server DRAM expected to increase by 20% in Q2. For Western Digital, NAND makes up 52% of sales. The other 48% is HDDs, neither NAND nor DRAM. This kind of memory environment benefits Micron far more than Western Digital.

Now, I'm always about looking far out when it comes to memory, and the runway for an upcycle. That's what I do with Micron, and Western Digital deserves the same benefit of the doubt. But even with NAND looking a little stronger than first expected going into 2021, the numbers don't add up. As I said early, the earnings estimates - along with guidance from management - are lower than they were going into the pandemic, yet we have a much higher valuation.

The expected increase in NAND pricing has not translated to better earnings. This is likely due to the tight supply of NAND flash controllers, not helped by Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) Austin, TX fab not running at full capacity due to the winter storm. This means, even though pricing is up, not being able to sell into the demand can hold back earnings.

It's All On The Outperformance Risk

The company must financially outperform the rest of the year to grow into its valuation. Any slip-up will cause the stock to crater and reverse its valuation climb. A valuation reset could easily bring the stock back to $55-$60. If the company manages to outperform the rest of its fiscal year and earns $3.30 and maintain its valuation, it would trade for $78. The downside is 14%-21%, while the upside is 11% on a large outperformance assumption. Therefore, with the stock rocketing 65% higher since I last analyzed it, the risk/reward proposition has drastically skewed toward risk.

It comes down to this: the stock has moved materially higher, the valuation has gone with it, but the earnings haven't budged but 6%. In-line guidance is not going to cut it at this share price. The risk/reward is not favorable here.