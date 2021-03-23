Photo by kamisoka/E+ via Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) has a more than $11 billion market cap and a near 5% dividend yield. The company has a variety of impressive renewable assets. As we'll see throughout this article, Brookfield Renewable Partners has the ability to utilize its assets to drive substantial and growing dividends.

Brookfield Renewable Partners 2020 Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners has significantly improved its market positioning over the past year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners 2020 Highlights - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners had 26.1 TWh in proportionate generation, up ~8% YoY and supported by similar increases in the company's long-term average increases. The company managed to do this with roughly constant actual generation and capacity, with several percent growth in average revenue per MWh.

Financially, the company saw 6% YoY FFO growth, or $807 million in FFO. The company is focused on cost reduction initiatives and improving its overall profile.

Financially, the company has improved its average liquidity. It's improved its average debt term to maturity and corporate borrowings term while significantly reducing its average interest rate. This comes with the company's debt numbers being lower, helping to improve its overall financial positioning and long-term shareholder returns.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Asset Overview

Brookfield Renewable Partners and overall performance is supported by the company's impressive portfolio of assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Assets - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners has $57 billion worth of assets with 3,000 employees and ~19,000 megawatts in nameplate capacity. The company has 5,324 power generating facilities and the vast majority of its impressive asset base is located in North America. Across the world, its assets are well located in stable jurisdictions with reliable power purchasing contracts.

The company's largest source of assets is North American hydropower generation. Globally, its largest assets also are hydropower. After that, the company has significant wind assets followed by significant hydropower assets. Putting these assets together shows that the company has a wealth of distribution and potential in its renewable assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Returns

Given the company's impressive asset base, the company also has a long history of steady returns that can be expected to continue.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Distribution Growth - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a relatively low yield at just under 5%, however, it has a long-term target of growing that at 5% to 9%. That's substantial because it means, on average, the company's yield doubles roughly every 10-12 years (it's doubled twice almost in the last 21 years since inception).

That's substantial growth, those who buy at a 5% yield today have a 20% yield on cost in 25 years. That inception growth makes the company a valuable asset to invest in sooner than later for long-term growth. We view this characteristic, along with the massive market opportunity where the company invests, and current low interest rates, as something that will drive substantial returns.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Growth

More so, supporting this long-term growth is the company's continued investment in long-term growth.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Asset Growth - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners reached commercial operations on 458 MW of assets throughout the year providing $8 million in annual FFO. The company also has a relatively massive 2789 MW of asset capacity under construction, expected to provide $61 million in annualized FFO. These projects will come online over the next few years.

The company also has numerous other projects under final stages of permitting which, once completed, should be able to provide $48 million in new FFO. Given the company's $807 million in 2020 FFO, these projects all together, have the ability to increase the company's FFO by more than 12% annually.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partner's risk is the company's current valuation and relative interest rate. Trading at nearly 5% yield is historically low yield for the company. That's after the correction the company has had so far, however, there's a chance that correction will continue bringing the yield back to historical levels. That could hurt shareholders in the immediate term.

Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an impressive portfolio of assets in a rapidly growing sector. The company has invested in $10s of billions of assets and uses significant and well distributed project level debt to help balance its portfolio. Going forward, the company has numerous additional opportunities to continue investing and grow.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is committed to growing its dividends at 5% to 9% annualized. That means that the company expects to double its dividends roughly every 12 years. That will help the company generate impressive long-term returns from investing now and helps make the company a valuable investment opportunity.