It's been a rough several months for the royalty/streaming names in the gold (GLD) sector, with negative sentiment leading to relentless selling pressure. Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) announced its IPO amidst the negative sentiment and debuted earlier this month with a $90 million IPO at US$5.00. The company points out that it has nearly 20 net-smelter-return [NSRs] on projects across the Americas and over ~26 million ounces of attributable gold resources, but none of these projects look very special, and I would be shocked if any poured gold before 2025. The exception is a small NSR on Roxgold's (OTCQX:ROGFF) Seguela Project, but this NSR alone can't justify the current valuation. Therefore, I see much better value elsewhere in the royalty/streaming space.

Over the past couple of years, there have been some major winners in the junior royalty/streaming space, but the key has been betting on the teams with robust projects likely to head into development in the next couple of years. Two major winners that investors are likely aware of are Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) and Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF), which were both up more than 100% last year, massively outperforming their large-cap peers like Royal Gold (RGLD). With the potential for finding the next Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Royal Gold at an early-stage being alluring, it's no surprise that the junior royalty/streaming space has been on fire until recently. However, stock selection is important among a flood of new issues the past year in this segment of the metals market. In this article, we'll take a look at whether Gold Royalty Corporation's portfolio makes it a solid bet in the space:

While Gold Royalty Corporation's [GRC] royalty portfolio is undoubtedly large, size is rather irrelevant when it comes to uncovering the best names in the royalty/streaming space. Instead, investors should be focused on project economics, quality of operator, and ultimately, the likelihood that the asset will head into production and be successful. The above map shows that GRC has many assets in decent jurisdictions, with NSRs on the projects ranging from 0.50% to 2.0%. However, I would argue that none of these projects are special, and none are even remotely close to heading into production. So, while the current royalty portfolio is exposed to 26.4 million ounces of measured, indicated, and inferred resources, the likelihood of these projects in the Americas generating revenue before 2025 is minuscule.

The table above shows some of the more advanced projects in GRC's portfolio, with all of them labeled as being in the development stage. However, I would argue that calling these development stage projects is generous, given that they don't have up-to-date economic studies completed on them. Besides, the only resources worth putting significant weight into are measured & indicated resources. Unfortunately, only four of these projects labeled development stage have more than 1 million measured & indicated gold-equivalent ounces: Yellowknife, Titiribi, La Mina, and Whistler. Let's take a quick look at these projects:

Yellowknife is a solid project given that it sits in a safe jurisdiction with a relatively high-grade resource (~2.40 grams per tonne gold), but it will require a fly-in operation, with the project roughly 90 kilometers north of Yellowknife. However, with this being on the most advanced projects list, there doesn't seem to be any rush to develop the project or even conduct any meaningful work on it. In fact, the following statement comes from the technical report:

"GoldMining has not conducted a drilling program since acquiring the property. The information in this section, drilling from 1987 to 2011 conducted by previous operators, is largely based on the previous technical report (SRK, 2012)."

So, we have a project that GoldMining (GLDG) acquired in 2017 that GoldMining hasn't bothered to drill passively, let alone aggressively, as shown in the company's MD&A. Over the past year, barely ~$100,000 has been spent on the project between royalty payments, consulting fees, and camp maintenance costs, suggesting that the project has not moved any closer to advancing to a potential production decision. Generally, unless at least $2 million is being spent on a property annually, I wouldn't even take it seriously. Even if we assume that drilling restarts in 2021 with a significant discovery, a PEA is completed in 2022, and the economics are good enough to justify a construction decision in 2023, the project will be lucky to head into production by 2025. Based on barely ~1.06 million ounces in a remote location currently, there's no way to argue that this is a mine or even that exciting of a project, even at current gold prices.

Moving over to Whistler in Alaska, GoldMining noted in its MD&A that it does not plan to conduct any exploration on the project in 2021. The project currently holds ~2.8 million ounces of low-grade gold (0.79 grams per tonne gold-equivalent). While Whistler has size with ~2.8 million ounces of measured resources, the grades are relatively low for a remote location that's 150 kilometers from Anchorage. As we've seen with Coffee held by Newmont (NEM) and Back River held by Sabina (OTCQX:SGSVF) with more than 10 million ounces of high-grade gold between the two projects, there's no rush to develop even the best Arctic projects.

As for the other projects, La Mina in Colombia has a 2,750-meter drill program planned in 2021, which is not that serious of a drill program by any means. In comparison, companies like Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) have drilled more than 1 million meters in the past four years, which is a company where I would suggest that they take their project seriously and are willing to put dollars into the ground. Finally, at Titiribi, which lies 70 kilometers southwest of Medellin, the company is planning a 3,200-meter drill program in 2021. Like La Mina, this drill program is not all that significant, and the project does not look economic based on the current resource. This is because while there is a large resource of more than ~6.2 million gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], the grade is relatively low at 0.68 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

Investors might argue that I am too harsh on these projects, but I would disagree, as evidenced by the exploration expenditures on these projects. If Gold Mining were truly serious about moving these projects into production, it would be focusing on 2-3 assets and spending at least $5 million per year on them, let alone sub $2 million spent across multiple projects for each of the past two years.

Unfortunately, the biggest issue related to GRC is that more than 90% of the assets are all held by a single operator, and that operator doesn't seem all that interested in advancing these projects aggressively. The huge benefit to owning royalty/streaming companies is their optionality and exploration upside because a royalty/streaming outfit usually has at least 10 royalty/streaming assets held by 10 different operators, with the respective projects all being the sole focus of that company. This is the case with a company like Maverix (MMX), where the company has several advanced projects, and these projects are all being advanced each year by different partners.

In GRC's case, the fact that one partner holds 90% of assets suggests that there's not enough money to go around, and there's no singular focus. This is perfectly evidenced by the almost non-existing spending above to advance these projects from last year's financial statements. This means that not only does GRC have limited exploration upside, with GoldMining having limited focus across its project portfolio, but GRC also has a very low potential of seeing its NSRs start generating revenue.

The other benefit of owning names like Maverix is that construction and production are divided across multiple partners. This means that it's possible two to three assets could come online per year in a busy year and start generating revenue for a royalty/streaming company. For GRC, this is not going to happen with the current royalty portfolio because no miner tries to build multiple projects in the same year unless they're a major producer with a massive team. GoldMining has a cash balance of less than $10 million and a small team, so if the company managed to bring even a single asset into production by 2025, I would be amazed. In summary, if one is looking at royalty/streaming companies to invest in, it's best to find those partnered with aggressive explorers & developers, not project generators that hold a bunch of properties and sit on them, spending less than $1 million per year on each.

So, what about the recent Seguela deal?

Last week, GRC diversified its NSR portfolio away from GoldMining to acquire a 1.2% NSR on Roxgold's Seguela Project. The company paid a handsome price for the deal of $15.5 million, which is nearly what Roxgold paid to acquire the whole project two years ago (upfront consider of $20 million). I will give GRC credit for finding an exceptional project with huge upside that's within two years of first gold pour to acquire an NSR on because this is clearly one of the most exciting projects in Africa currently. In fact, the project looks like it could produce up to 140,000 ounces per year over the next 10 years at industry-leading costs, with the potential for peak production of up to 170,000 ounces per year. Based on the current timeline, Roxgold should reach commercial production by Q2 2023, which would give GRC attributable production of over ~1,600 ounces of gold.

So, why is GRC a name to Avoid?

Even if we assume that everything goes to plan with Seguela and the mine produces 140,000 ounces in FY2023, it's unlikely that this will translate to more than ~$3 million in revenue for GRC based on the 1.2% NSR. Currently, GRC is valued at an enterprise value of ~$136 million with ~41.4 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$4.95, after subtracting out ~$69 million in cash. Even if we assume the Seguela NSR translates to $3 million in revenue in FY2023, this leaves GRC trading at 45x FY2023 sales, which is an insane valuation. In comparison, the average revenue multiple for established names like Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold, and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is 14.7x FY2021 sales. Based on their expected single-digit attributable GEO growth out to FY2023, they are trading at closer to 12x FY2023 sales. Given the opportunity to pay barely 12x FY2023 sales on average for the sector's juggernauts, or 45x FY2023 projected sales for an operation with limited optionality in its portfolio, the decision should be relatively easy to side with the former options.

It's easy to be enamored by GRC's massive attributable resources, but there are several flaws with this story, with the main one being that 90% of projects are tied to a single operator without a singular focus. The second issue is that it's hard to argue any of these projects are special enough to become mines at current metals prices, and even if they are, GoldMining doesn't have ambitious plans to advance them to a production decision (at least based on FY2021 plans). While the Seguela transaction helps, it doesn't come near justifying the current valuation, which is above that of Ely Gold Royalties, even though they have a much more impressive Tier-1 focused project portfolio. Therefore, I would focus on other names in the junior royalty/streaming space and not pay up for Gold Royalty Corporation.