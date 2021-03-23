Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating for Federated Hermes, Inc (NYSE:FHI).

This represents an update of my initiation article for Federated Hermes published on January 5, 2021, and its share price has increased by +9% from $28.04 as of January 4, 2021 to $30.45 as of March 22, 2021. Federated Hermes currently trades at 9.6 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Funds continue to be re-allocated from money market assets to fixed-income assets in 4Q 2020, and this is seen as a net negative for Federated Hermes which has money market assets accounting for more than two-thirds of its total assets under management or AUM. On the positive side of things, Federated Hermes is still guiding for positive money market AUM growth this year, and year-to-date (up to early March 2021) net inflows for its fixed-income assets have been good.

A potential increase in interest rates in the future will likely be positive for Federated Hermes translating into higher money market AUM and lower yield-related fee waivers. However, yield-related fee waivers are still expected to increase on a QoQ basis in 1Q 2021, based on Federated Hermes' management guidance.

Considering the mixed outlook for Federated Hermes in the near term and the fact that the stock's forward P/E valuations are in line with its peers, I think that maintaining a Neutral rating for the company is justified.

Funds Continue To Be Re-Allocated From Money Market Assets To Fixed-Income Assets

Federated Hermes' assets under management or AUM grew by +1% QoQ and +8% YoY to $619.4 billion as of end-FY 2020. The company also noted in its 4Q 2020 earnings release that it "reached record assets in equity, fixed income and alternative/private markets."

In my earlier initiation article on Federated Hermes published in early-January 2021, I highlighted that "investors are re-allocating their funds from money market assets to fixed income and other higher-yielding assets", and this trend looks set to continue. This is seen in the fourth quarter of FY 2020, as Federated Hermes saw net outflows of -$12.6 billion for money market assets, which was only partially offset by net inflows of +$4.7 billion for fixed income assets. Fortunately, Federated Hermes also benefited from a significant +$11.3 billion in net inflows for equity assets, and marginal increases in net inflows for its alternative/private markets and multi-asset segments as well.

However, Federated Hermes is still guiding for positive growth in money market assets in FY 2021, as per the company's comments at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 9, 2021. Federated Hermes highlighted at the conference in March that "with this stimulus, you are going to print a lot of more money, and that money has to float around" and "some of that money ends up in our funds, at least for a certain amount of time." The company also added that "the banks are lowering their rates on deposits because they don't want them for a whole host of reasons" and money market funds "will still be a warm and loving home as a cash management service."

Federated Hermes also disclosed at the recent RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference that "on the fixed income side, the flows of quarter-to-date as of March 5 were +$2.75 billion" and "a bunch of those products with positive flows are in the short and short intermediate area as people search for yield." Apart from the market environment driving a re-allocation of funds, Federated Hermes' marketing efforts to boost its fixed-income AUM can't be ignored. The company stressed at its 4Q 2020 results briefing on January 29, 2021 that "even though the sales people are not traveling, they are enhancing the relationships they already have because if you already have the email, the phone number and you know the golf courses and the places where your clients are going, you can still build up relationships."

Nevertheless, Federated Hermes is still very much a money market-focused asset managers, with money market assets accounting for 68% of the company's AUM as of December 31, 2020. In contrast, Federated Hermes' fixed-income and equity assets represented only 14% and 15% of its AUM as of end-4Q 2020. As a result, the ongoing rotation from money market assets to fixed-income assets is likely a net negative for Federated Hermes.

4Q 2020 Results Bring Yield-Related Fee Waivers Into The Spotlight

Federated Hermes reported the company's 4Q 2020 financial results on January 28, 2021, and its revenue growth in the final quarter of 2020 was lackluster.

Federated Hermes' revenue was $363.9 million in 4Q 2020, which represented a +2% YoY growth, and a marginal -0.1% QoQ decline. The company attributed the poor revenue performance in 4Q 2020 to "voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers)."

A potential increase in interest rates in the future will be positive for the company. Federated Hermes highlighted at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum on February 24, 2021 that "our experience is that the (money market) AUM goes up because you get more return on your cash" and "obviously, the rates go up, the waivers go down."

In the near term, the current low-interest environment continues to hurt Federated Hermes' core money market business. Looking ahead, Federated Hermes has guided at its 4Q 2020 results briefing in late-January 2021 that "the impact of money fund minimum yield-related fee waivers on operating income" is expected to increase from $8.7 million in 4Q 2020 to $14 million in 1Q 2021.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Federated Hermes trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples (based on market consensus' estimates of normalized earnings) of 9.6 times and 9.4 times, respectively according to the company's share price of $30.45 as of March 22, 2021. This is relatively lower than the stock's three-year and five-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 10.8 times and 12.2 times, respectively.

It also offers consensus forward dividend yields of 3.7% and 3.9% for this year and next year, respectively. Although Federated Hermes did not give specific guidance about future dividends, the company did emphasize at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum in February 2021 that "all of these activities that we're funding for the future are being funded out of this franchise for all seasons without taking pauses on the dividend." This should give investors confidence that Federated Hermes should at the very least maintain its dividends on an absolute basis going forward.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, Federated Hermes' forward P/E valuations are roughly in line with most of its asset manager peers.

Federated Hermes' Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Janus Henderson (JHG) 9.3 9.1 4.7% 4.9% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 11.1 10.3 2.5% 2.7% Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) 9.1 8.4 0.1% 0.1% Franklin Resources (BEN) 9.9 9.4 3.8% 4.0% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 14.2 13.5 2.3% 2.4%

Source: Author

I have sourced the sell-side analysts' estimates used in this article from S&P Capital IQ.

Federated Hermes' key risk factors are continued net outflows for its money market assets, a slower-than-expected rate of growth in fixed-income AUM, and higher-than-expected yield-related fee waivers in the coming quarters.