Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) has managed to increase quarterly revenue QoQ for the fifth consecutive time. The company is setting new records in the process of expanding and UCTT bulls are being rewarded. So much so that some are wondering whether the gains are too much in too short a time and whether it's time to step to the sidelines. While that's a legitimate concern with the stock having gained 69% YTD, there is reason to believe UCTT has further to go. Why will be covered next.

Q4 FY2020 quarterly report

The first three quarters of FY2020 were great for UCTT and Q4 was not that different. UCTT beat on both the top and bottom line. Q4 revenue increased by 29.1% YoY to $369.6M, setting a new quarterly record for the fourth straight time. Non-GAAP EPS increased by 102.5% to $0.81. Note that the GAAP numbers for Q4 FY2019 got skewed by restructuring charges and other fair value adjustments, which lowered EPS by $0.33 and $0.16 respectively, and resulted in a loss of $0.26 per share. The table below shows the numbers for Q4.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $369.628M $363.276M $286.413M 1.75% 29.05% Gross margin 21.0% 20.5% 19.7% 50bps 130bps Operating margin 9.0% 9.6% 1.6% (60bps) 740bps Income from operations $33.174M $34.822M $4.504M (4.73%) 636.55% Net income (loss) $22.554M $24.365M ($10.257M) (7.43%) - EPS $0.55 $0.59 ($0.26) (6.78%) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $369.628M $363.276M $286.413M 1.75% 29.05% Gross margin 21.5% 21.0% 20.4% 50bps 110bps Operating margin 11.9% 11.6% 9.3% 30bps 260bps Income from operations $43.911M $41.963M $26.743M 4.64% 64.20% Net income $33.511M $29.878M $16.025M 12.16% 109.12% EPS $0.81 $0.73 $0.40 10.96% 102.50%

The FY2020 numbers can be tabulated now that the Q4 numbers are available. UCTT has bounced back from what was a disappointing year in FY2019. FY2020 revenue increased by 31.2% YoY to a record $1,398.6M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 141.4% to $2.80. Products contributed $1,131.2M or 80.9% of revenue and services accounted for the remaining 19.1%. According to the latest Form 10-K, Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT) were the only two customers accounting for 10% or more of revenue. The two held a share of 42.9% and 24.2% respectively. The table below shows the numbers for FY2020.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $1,398.582M $1,066.244M 31.17% Gross margin 20.9% 18.5% 240bps Operating margin 8.7% 2.8% 590bps Income from operations $121,370M $29,913M 305.74% Net income $77.605M ($9.351M) - EPS $1.89 ($0.24) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $1,398.582M $1,066.244M 31.17% Gross margin 21.4% 19.3% 210bps Operating margin 11.3% 7.8% 350bps Income from operations $158.173M $82.284M 92.23% Net income $114.966M $46.544M 147.00% EPS $2.80 $1.16 141.38%

The outlook sees record quarterly revenue for the fifth consecutive time. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue of $375-405M, an increase of 21.5% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.80-0.93, an increase of 66.4% YoY at the midpoint. The table below shows what the latest guidance looks like.

Q1 FY2021 Q1 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $375-405M $320.9M 21.53% Non-GAAP EPS $0.80-0.93 $0.52 66.35%

According to the current outlook, UCTT is going for another record-setting quarter in Q1. That would be consistent with how the company has behaved in recent quarters. The chart below shows how business at UCTT is expanding. Record after record has fallen along the way. The trend is up.

The wafer fab equipment market is a good place to be in right now

The recent performance from UCTT is not by accident. The wafer fab equipment or WFE market is growing and that works in favor of UCTT as a supplier. According to the most recent world fab forecast report from SEMI, the WFE market is expected to expand by 15.5% to $74.6B in 2021. In comparison, the WFE market grew by 16% in 2020. It is expected to grow by 12% to $83.6B in 2022.

If this turns out to be correct, the WFE market will have expanded for three straight years. Note that this would be a repeat of what happened in 2016-2018 when the WFE market expanded in each of those three years. If not for a down year in 2019, the WFE market could have been in the midst of an expansion that started five years ago. Demand for equipment is clearly very strong at the moment.

The pattern of growth in the WFE market seems to have changed. It used to be that the WFE market would only expand by 1-2 years, followed by a contraction. But that is not going to happen if the latest forecast is correct. The WFE market is going through another period of expansion just one year after an earlier one that lasted three years. Expansion in the WFE market is coming faster and lasting longer. All this is good news for UCTT. If the market keeps behaving this way. UCTT is sure to benefit.

UCTT for its part seems to agree with the 15% growth forecast for 2021. From the Q4 earnings call:

"the 15% number that a lot of people are talking about definitely seems like a reasonable estimate. There've been a lot of announcements, especially, in the foundry side of things to support that, and as well as memory moving into more capacity adds in this year versus the node expansions that they were mostly focused on last year. So we still think everything planning up really well for strong growth in that range for 2021."

UCTT has managed to outgrow the WFE market by an average of 10% in each of the last 5-6 years. The goal of UCTT is to maintain that level of performance, which implies that UCTT is targeting roughly 25% annual growth in 2021. It's even possible UCTT could top that number. Recall that UCTT beat the WFE market by 15 percentage points last year. UCTT could end up growing by 25-30% in 2021 when all is said and done.

"we're not guiding for all of 2021, but our target is to always outgrow WFE and we've outgrown that on an average of about 10 points over the last five or six years. And obviously, some years are higher and some are lower than others depending on many factors. But, yes, our aim is to continue to outgrow WFE by roughly on average of 10 points."

While UCTT did not explicitly provide full-year guidance, it has for all intents and purposes revealed what it expects out of 2021.

Multiples for UCTT are still reasonable

UCTT LRCX AMAT Market cap $2.14B $77.50B $105.40B Enterprise value $2.23B $77.28B $104.48B Revenue $1.4B $11.93B $18.20B EBITDA $168.1M $3.71B $5.25B Trailing P/E 27.90 26.93 27.47 Forward P/E 13.73 20.48 17.78 PEG ratio 0.75 0.94 0.97 P/S 1.53 6.50 5.79 P/B 3.96 14.11 9.19 EV/revenue 1.59 6.48 5.74 EV/EBITDA 13.26 20.84 19.90

The table above shows the multiples UCTT trades at. UCTT trades at 14 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 28. With a market cap of $2.1B, the company is valued at 1.5 times sales. Note that these multiples are for a company that is likely to grow by 22-25% in each of the next two years. UCTT looks like a bargain in comparison to what others are going for.

UCTT could be used as a proxy for whoever is bullish on LRCX and AMAT to a lesser extent. If LRCX does well because of strong demand in the WFE market, then UCTT should do so as well due to the latter's exposure to the former as shown earlier. Instead of playing LRCX directly, bulls could consider UCTT as a substitute with its lower asking price.

Investor takeaways

UCTT has outperformed in 2021 with a gain of 69% YTD. Gains increase even more going back further in time. In comparison, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 8% YTD. Two of its constituents, LRCX and AMAT, have appreciated by 15% and 33% respectively. These two companies are by far the two biggest customers of UCTT with a combined revenue share of 67.1%.

UCTT has appreciated a great deal in less than three months. It's understandable that some might get antsy because of this and wonder if the stock is still a long having perhaps moved too much and too fast. However, it's worth noting that UCTT still trades at significantly lower multiples in spite of the recent appreciation. Prices have gone up, but valuations are still more than reasonable. UCTT has been playing catch up as it was undervalued, something that is arguably still the case to this day. The recent moves have narrowed the gap, but that does not mean there is no longer a gap. UCTT offers exposure to a fast-growing market at a lower price than what others are going for.

In addition, growth prospects look very good for UCTT in 2021. UCTT has a chance to come close to repeating its 2020 performance, a year in which it grew by 31%. UCTT depends on the WFE market and the current forecast sees the WFE market growing by 15.5% in 2021, which means that UCTT is looking at around 25% growth in 2021 if recent history is any indication. Growth could taper off somewhat the following year, but UCTT could still grow in the 22% range in 2022. UCTT is not only cheaper, it's also growing faster.

I am bullish UCTT. It's true UCTT has jumped in price, but that's not enough reason to stay away. UCTT may have to give up some of its recent gains, but it's very likely that UCTT has yet to reach its peak. It has further to go. Multiples are not outrageous for a company growing as fast as UCTT is expected to over the next two years. As long as there is no sudden reversal in the WFE market, which looks highly unlikely at this point, holding on to UCTT is absolutely warranted. Abandoning UCTT at this point would be mistake.