In a relatively short period of time, Hollysys (NASDAQ:HOLI) has transitioned from an erratic and enigmatic play on Chinese industrial and rail automation to a rancorous soap opera worthy of a telenovela. Whether any of this benefits shareholders remains to be seen, as the proposed buyout is still short of what this company could be worth with more consistent execution.

Hollysys has been gaining share in the Chinese process automation market and has at least a credible chance of organically growing/expanding into the discrete automation market as well. The rail business is a harder call, but is at least still in the game. Whether there will be steady management and improved transparency, such that institutional interest improves remains to be seen. There is significant potential undervaluation here, but whether or not the stock can ever fulfill that potential is still very much in doubt.

I also want to note that while I have spelled Hollysys as “HollySys” in the past, I have changed to confirm to the format used in recent company communications.

First, The Drama

Now-former CEO Baiqing Shao was removed as CEO back in July of 2020 after a tenure that was, at best, mixed. In addition to poorly thought-out M&A, or at least M&A where the follow-on execution was poor, the company had a poor record of communication with shareholders, leading to unwelcome volatility and underperformance.

Mr. Shao has come back, though, in an attempt to acquire the company through a vehicle called “Ace Lead Profits”. As is typical in such cases, Shao has claimed that current management of Hollysys does not have shareholders’ best interests at heart, is looking to entrench/enrich themselves, and so on. Again, I think it is fair to note that the value of Hollysys shares fell about 30% in the time Shao was CEO of the company, significantly lagging the performance of global automation peers over that time.

Mr. Shao’s most recent offer is to acquire Hollysys for $17.10/share, and both parties have taken to the courts to pursue their interests, including an odd legal dispute in Hong Kong led by the “Hollysys Committee on Trust Interests” against Shao and Ace Lead that, as best I can tell, is asserting that the shares held by Ace Lead are held in trust and that, in essence, Shao is not the beneficial owner.

I will state flat-out that I do not have the legal expertise to comment on the validity or enforceability of any of the claims that either party is making in the British Virgin Isles (the legal domicile of Hollysys) or anywhere else. Likewise, it’s plausible to me that there are further complications related to overlapping jurisdictions between the BVI, Hong Kong, China, and the U.S.

Where I do think I have some expertise to comment, though, is here – the $17.10/share price is not a fair price for Hollysys shareholders. While I do acknowledge the risk that enough investors might vote in favor of the buyout proposal for it to pass (the shares have been below the offer price for nearly two years), undercutting shareholders who don’t want to sell so cheaply, I think the right decision would be to put the proposal up for a vote after vetting that Shao does have the financial backing to close the deal.

As For The Business…

Meanwhile, the basic business at Hollysys has been progressing more or less along the same lines as when I last updated my thoughts on the company – the Industrial Automation business is performing rather well, while the Rail business continues to generate pretty mixed results.

Fiscal second quarter revenue rose 15%, with strong 34% rebound growth in IA, and the company noted some competitive takeaway wins in the power space (based on historical market shares, ABB (ABB), Honeywell (HON), or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) could all be reasonable guesses).

The company has continued to perform relatively well in the Chinese process automation space, with low-to-mid-teens share in DCS systems. The core of the business remains in control systems for power generation facilities, but the company has been successfully branching out into the oil/gas, chemical, and petrochemical space.

Rail revenue rose 3%, and results here have been more erratic in recent quarters. Based upon the last two quarters, it looks like Hollysys is back in line with its recent market share trends, winning around one-third of automatic train protection (or ATP) orders for 350km/h trains and around half of ATP orders for 250km/h trains.

R&D Investments Will Take Time To Bear Fruit

One notable item from the recent earnings reports has been the meaningful increase in R&D spending – up 35% in the second quarter and up 26% in the first half of the fiscal year. Management is reinvesting in both sides of the business, looking to expand its automation opportunities into discrete automation and hybrid automation (“smart factory”), while also improving its capabilities in rail (particularly C4 signaling).

It’s going to take time for either effort to bear fruit. Process and discrete automation are very different animals, and it has taken Emerson (EMR) and Rockwell (ROK) years to migrate from their traditional strengths into new areas (for Emerson, from process into hybrid/discrete; for Rockwell, from discrete into hybrid/process). Still, it’s worth the effort and I think there are solid near-term opportunities in areas like “hybridized” manufacturing execution systems (or MES), asset management systems (or AMS), and safety systems.

On the Rail side, we’ll have to see. Hollysys has not executed particularly well here for a number of years; the company has managed to execute better of late in the ATP business, but other efforts in automation and signaling have not gone so well for the company.

The Outlook

Management guidance was relatively muted for the remainder of the fiscal year, and I think that’s reasonable given the backdrop of the markets in China. Recent investment trends in areas like power and petrochemicals have been tentative, and while I do see orders improving (and IA orders were up 22% in the quarter), it will take some time for that to show up in revenue.

I continue to model mid-single-digit revenue growth for Hollysys, as I do see the company continuing to successful expand outward from a strong core in process automation in China. The biggest threat I see to ongoing growth in automation is competition from other China-based automation providers and Hollysys’s relative weakness in more advanced control and software capabilities (relative to multinationals). Better execution in Rail remains a source of upside, while losing share in the core ATP business does remain a risk.

I expect operating leverage to be rather limited for a few years as the company continues to invest in its internal capabilities. That could drive future revenue growth and operating leverage, but in the meantime it will weigh on margins and FCF production. Still, I expect long-term FCF margins to average out in the mid-teens.

The Bottom Line

By any valuation approach I use Hollysys looks meaningfully undervalued, suggesting there is just no meaningful institutional interest in these shares. Low single-digit FCF growth could support a fair value well into the $20’s, and the shares likewise look severely undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis.

I don’t have all that much faith or confidence in the management/company. I do believe that disclosure/transparency is improving, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement. That said, this is a real business with real market share in China’s process and rail automation markets, and that is worth something.

If and when Hollysys can convince the Street that it has a good plan and can execute on that plan, the upside potential is considerable. In the meantime, I have no idea what will come of this battle between the former CEO and the current board/management – I would prefer that investors have their say in the matter, but I do think the current offer meaningfully undervalues the company’s potential under consistent skilled leadership.