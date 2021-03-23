Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Trader KRK as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment thesis

Kernel Holding SA (OTC:KRNLF) seems to be significantly undervalued at this moment, trading at a P/E almost 5 times lower than peers. The company has delivered very strong results in their FY2020/21 and the outlook for FY2021/22 is even better with most of the agricultural produce contracted after a rally in soft commodity prices.

Moreover, the company is finalizing its capex program, putting amongst others a major oilseed crushing facility (capacity of 1MT sunflower seed) online by the end of the financial year, as well as finalizing cogeneration projects.

Followed by strong profits, finalization of capex program and deleveraging, Kernel is expected to be able to pay strong double digit dividend yields in the years to come. In the long term, the company is well positioned in capitalizing on the Ukrainian land reform that allows from 2024 on to purchase agricultural land.

Brief outline about Kernel

Kernel is an integrated agriculture player that has its primary listing on the Warsaw stock exchange (KER), but shares are also available on various OTCs - Frankfurt (0KE.F).

The activities of Kernel can be broadly broken down into 3 segments:

1) Oilseed - Sunflower oil production

FY 2020/21 capacity is 3.5 MT per annum of sunflower seeds (to reach 4.5 MT in FY 2021/22): #1 in Ukraine.

Source: Kernel Annual Report 2019/20

2) Infrastructure and Trading

This consists amongst others of grain export terminals (capacity of 12 MT as of FY 2020/21), grain railcar business, a storage business (grain silos) and Avere (offshore physical and proprietary trading): #1 in Ukraine.

Source: Kernel Annual Report 2019/20

3) Farming

>500.000 ha of leased farming land (primarily corn): #1 in Ukraine.

Source: Kernel Annual Report 2019/20

Below illustration nicely illustrates the degree of integration of Kernel:

Source: Kernel H1 2020/21 results presentation

Kernel is being tracked by S&P and has successfully placed a bond offering of $300 million in October 2020 with an interest rate of 6.75% which is significantly cheaper than UKR government bonds. Actually, it represents the highest ever discount to the sovereign curve in the CEEMEA region. With net debt/ EBITDA further dropping after most recent results even lower interest rate can be expected in case of further investments financing needs.

Current track record

Recently Kernel has published strong results for the H1 of FY 2020/21, generating $559 million in EBITDA and $332 million in net profit for shareholders.

Source: Kernel H1 2020/2021 results

This result was delivered despite the fact that most corn in the farming sector has been contracted in Q3 FY 2019/20 and Q4 FY 2019/20 before soft commodities rallied to record prices.

Source: xtb.com (xstation)

The early selling of corn, which turned out with hindsight to be a mistake has been countered to some extent through gains in the trading arm of Kernel; Avere, that took long positions in corn in Q1/Q2 FY 2020/21. It should be noted that as per most recent earning calls with CEO the maximum allowable loss in case of adverse market developments for Avere is $25 million, thus mitigating the extent of risk in those activities.

Due to a drought in 2020, FY 2020/21 is so far exceptionally bad for the oilseed segment as less sunflower seed was harvested, leading to overcapacity in oilseed crushing and lower margins ($56 per ton of oil sold) in Q2 FY 2020/21 than seen before.

Source: Kernel H1 2020/21 results presentation

Nonetheless, with abruptly increasing prices for sunflower oil in Q3 FY 2020/21 there is a chance of some margin recovery even before the new season has started.

Source: https://www.apk-inform.com/en/prices

Despite not everything having played out well for Kernel (sold corn too early + bad harvest) in this financial year, the company is on track to close the year with >$650 million in EBITDA and net income of >$300 million.

Earnings outlook

Farming

As per earnings call, Kernel has started to contract the majority of FY 2021/22 farming produce at current forward price levels. Given significantly higher price level now and for futures than when FY 2020/21 produce was contracted, an EBITDA of $300 million in farming can be expected with a normal harvest season - with further upside in case of an exceptional season.

Source: CME Group

Infrastructure and trading

For forecasting purposes I would personally not attribute any expected earnings to the companies trading arm - Avere. Thereby we are left here with grain railcars, silos and export terminals (12 MT capacity). Assuming a "normal" harvest in Ukraine (current outlook based on weather is very positive) earnings in infrastructure (excl. trading) can be expected to be significantly higher than in FY 2020/21. Historically the EBITDA margin in this segment was above $20 per ton exported. Conservatively, one can assume for a projection a margin of $20. FY 2020/21 margins are driven up by Avere on one side while driven down by lower yield in Ukraine for infra segment due to drought in 2020 that caused lower volumes to be transported. Multiplying $20 by a grain export volumes of 10 MT (to increase historically as new terminal in Chernomorets added) yields a conservative EBITDA projection of $200 million.

Source: Kernel H1 2020/21 results presentation

Oilseed

In 21/22 with the addition of a new oilseed crushing facility, output for Kernel will be 4.5 MT of sunflower seed. The conversion factor of sunflower seed to sunflower oil is 2.2 which equals roughly an output on 2.05 MT of sunflower oil. Given historical average margins in last 5 years of $85 per ton, we can very conservatively assume a margin of $70 per ton (one could argue for higher one given inflationary pressures but let's stick to this one). This yields around $140 million in EBITDA from the core oilseed crushing segment. Next to sunflower oil, there are two byproducts from sunflower seed crushing - which are sunflower meal and husks. Sunflower meal is being sold to cattle farmers as an animal feed product. Husks were so far utilized only to small extent. But as of FY 2020/21 the company is about to finish cogeneration plant add-ons to its oilseed crushing facilities. Hereby sunflower husks will be burned on site and the heat used for crushing while the electricity sold to government. Given the nature of this contract with the government (offtake contract) it is safe to assume that there is not much offtake risk and the $60 million in incremental EBITDA can be added to the projection EBITDA projection of oilseed crushing, yielding in total $200 million in EBITDA.

Source: Kernel Annual reports 2019/20

Summary

Based on the above one can quite safely assume an EBITDA of ~$700 million in FY 2021/22. In further years without M&A (which is always on the agenda) a conservative estimate would yield $650-750 million. Additional upsides exist as well in the form of further market consolidation and with respect to the land reform in Ukraine that will make purchase of land available from 2024 on.

Valuation vs. peers

As of 22nd March 2021, Kernel is trading at a price of PLN 57.5 per share at the Warsaw stock exchange. This implies a market cap of PLN 4.71 billion and a historically low P/E ratio of 3.60.

Share price Kernel (in PLN):

Source: Stooq.pl

P/E ratio

Source: Stooq.pl

Given the above earnings outlook, there is for me no explanation for such low P/E ratio for Kernel. With strong results so far in FY 2020/21 and the company about to finalize its capex program and deleverage further, a higher valuation should be applicable.

The P/E ratio of 3.6 includes a write off of ~$50 million relating to the selling of a deep water terminal in Russia in the beginning of the company's FY 2020/21. Thus, the adjusted P/E ratio after accounting for this one-off should be 3.10. With the sell-off of the terminal, as of now 100% of the activities of the company are in Ukraine - so the risk inherent of a Ukrainian company operating in Russia does not apply anymore.

A comparison with international peers that have significant activities amongst others in South America and Ukraine (in particular Bunge) reveals that current share price of Kernel is almost x5 cheaper than their peers. While certainly some discount can be added due to geography for Kernel, this difference seems to be an anomaly to me.

Source: Stooq.pl and author analysis

Applying a 30% discount due to political risk in Ukraine would yield a target P/E ratio of 10.2. Applying such ratio would mean a target price per share of PLN 162.90, meaning 283% in possible share appreciation.

Risks

In terms of long-term operations, no significant risk factors except for possible political tensions between Ukraine and Russia are perceived by the author. To account for this, a discount factor of 30% was applied vs peers.

In the short term, the cash flows of the company are susceptible to weather conditions that can impact yield. But even in an exceptional drought year (FY 2020/21) the company is on track to deliver a >$650 million EBITDA. Due to this fact it is safe to assume with current assets in place that Kernel's EBITDA will range between $600-800 million.

A final risk factor is appreciation of UAH (Ukrainian currency) vs USD, as this can impact margins to some extent (costs are in UAH while sales in USD). Given though significantly lower interest rate in US vs Ukraine, interest parity principles would rather hint to a beneficial appreciation of the USD vs UAH.

Conclusion

Based on above analysis, there seems to be no rational justification for Kernel to trade at such significant discount vs peers. The company has demonstrated to be able to deliver great financial results even in light of adverse conditions (e.g. drought of 2020). It is very well positioned to reap significant benefits from the ongoing inflation in soft commodities market in years to come. Given that Kernel is trading at historical low with respect to its P/E ratio despite of a positive growth outlook, the current share price should be attractive already in the mid term. For long-term investors, the perspective of a securing a double digit dividend yield in a growing market should be enticing.