AgJunction Inc. (AJXGF) CEO Dr. M. Brett McMickell on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction Inc. (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call March 23, 2021

Company Participants

Dr. M. Brett McMickell - President and CEO

Peter Newton - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to Discuss AgJunction's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Joining us today are AgJunction's President and CEO, Dr. M. Brett McMickell; and Interim CFO, Peter Newton. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.

All the materials, including the press release announcing the Company's results will be filed and available on the SEDAR database in the near future along with -- on the Company's website at agjunction.com.

Before we go further, I'm required to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information, which may be made on behalf of AgJunction by its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future events or the Company's future performance. This information is based on certain assumptions made by management, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. There is no assurance given that such forward-looking information will prove to be correct, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Any forward-looking information is made as of the date of this call and AgJunction disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Please read the forward-looking information and risk factors section in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 31, 2020 and the forward-looking statements section of the Company's press release dated March 22, 2021, as these sections outline the Company's assumptions and the material factors, which could cause or would cause actual results, events or performance to differ.

I'll now turn the call over to Brett McMickell, AgJunction's President and CEO.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call. I hope you’ve all been healthy and safe as we continue to endure the effects of COVID-19. AgJunction employees have remained diligent and hardworking through these unprecedented times, and I would like to thank them for their -- for continuing to execute on the strategy we implemented, when I started as CEO just over a year ago.

As a reminder, this refined strategy was built on three key priorities: Refocusing on OEM and VARs; offering flexibility through modularization; and disciplined capital resource management. While sales in fourth quarter were challenging, I'm optimistic about the progress we did make for future quarters. Examples of this progress include on-boarding two leading OEMs, Komatsu and Ploeger, enhancements to our intellectual property positioning, and prudent cost management initiatives.

Last year, we also took measures in the fourth quarter to increase our inventory over historic levels to lessen the strain from further supply chain disruptions. This inventory strategy is paying off, given the ongoing supply chain challenges caused by COVID-19 and recent weather disruption.

Now, to get on -- get into the topics for today's call, I want to start with a quick breakdown of three topics I'll be discussing: First, I'll share the performance in both, our indirect and ecommerce channels; second, I'll provide a quick overview of what we're seeing in the overall agricultural market; third, I'll provide an update on our intellectual property portfolio and enforcement activities.

So, let's jump into it with an overview of our indirect and direct channel, starting with our indirect channel. An increasing amount of automation is being built into vehicles. So, it's critical that we focus on providing value for our OEM and VAR customers, despite the temporary slowdown in the development due to COVID-19. We believe our connected modular products provide advantages for OEM and VAR customers in meeting increasing demand for automation. With our OEM and VARs slowing development in 2020, we believe there will be an increasing -- there will be increasingly seeking suppliers to quickly fill technology gap and make up for lost time.

As we move forward into fiscal year 2021, we are encouraged by the gradual restoration of orders from our OEM and VAR customers, as well as our prospects for new customers and larger orders. We are starting to see product development initiatives being restored and production shaping up, as many regions reopen.

In the fourth quarter, we are excited to announce a new supply agreement with Ploeger, which is a Dutch OEM company that creates specialized agricultural equipment for farmers across the globe. Our autosteering system has been integrated into Ploeger new CM4240 self-propelled silage merger. Our engineers are currently working with the company to integrate and test connected automation modules into additional vehicles. We hope to go into production with these additional vehicles very soon as we continue to help Ploeger meet the needs of their customers.

Reflecting on this recent engagement, it's important to note just how quickly Ploeger was able to integrate our autosteering system using AgJunction’s API. This quick integration demonstrates AgJunction's value as our customers are looking to quickly meet the high-market demand for accessible automation. Our connected modularization approach represents a major differentiator from our competitors that we will look to further capitalize on.

Our Ploeger announcement follows on a previously announced agreement with Komatsu, the world's second largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment after Caterpillar. Our development for Komatsu again demonstrates our ability to provide customer value by quickly integrating automation. In our press release, Komatsu's CTO stated the AgJunction was able to rapidly develop a customized autosteering system for them. We are proud that AgJunction’s customized approach helps Komatsu provide customers with agricultural automation for their D51PF. We continue to fill recurring orders for the system and are building on the success developed -- successful development to explore additional opportunities to further expand our relationship with Komatsu.

OEMs like Ploeger and Komatsu are examples of the type of manufacturers that can benefit from our connected modular strategy. As OEM and VARs gradually increase development spending closer to pre-COVID levels, we are confident that our strategy will support growth across our targeted regions. Our revenue growth in APAC region is an example of AgJunction’s global competitiveness. In fact, our revenues in APAC region grew nearly 150% year-over-year in fourth quarter, despite challenging conditions. This growth demonstrates the demand for connected automation modules and our ability to compete globally.

To further build on our differentiating capabilities, we continue to add new automation modules to our product portfolio and further improve our overall customer experience. In January, we announced the release of the MDU-G5 Flex Drive Unit. Like the MDU-G5 Torque, this drive unit works with our ECU-S1 controller to provide an autosteering system for a wide variety of off-road machines, including tractors, combines and sprayers. The MDU-G5 Flex has the added ability to easily move between vehicles, providing additional flexibility to the end user.

In addition to adding the MDU-G5 Flex to our portfolio, we also continue to improve and expand our API to support factor integration with a broader range of systems. We are also expanding digital customer engagement through our indirect channel. By using improved digital tools, we are able to provide additional information and simplify the purchasing process.

Now, I'd like to move on to our direct or ecommerce channel. Our direct channel, which consists of our Handsfreefarm.com ecommerce website, continues to be well-positioned to take advantage of market drivers, such as increases in connectivity, increases in mobile devices, and changes in consumer buying habits. In fact, our e-commerce sales saw strong momentum with a 75% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter. While our strategy has been and will remain focused on our indirect channel, the success in our direct channel throughout the year shows how we can leverage direct relationships to provide values to farmers and increase our revenue.

Our direct connection with farmers allows us to gain insight and quickly test new innovations. For example, we demonstrated the ability of our Whirl Cloud to support subscriptions last quarter with the release of the Wheelman Pro HP and Wheelman Flex HP offerings. The insights gained from our direct channel health guide development -- or our indirect channel. Offering accessible automation to farmers is something that is important to us at AgJunction. Our Wheelman platforms offer farmers an affordable line of autosteering equipment that helps improve farmers bottom-line by reducing equipment operating hours, labor costs and input cost. To reiterate the idea of affordability, a farmer can buy a used vehicle, install the Wheelman platform and gain similar autosteering performances to a new vehicle.

We are just starting on the possible automation that could be offered through our e-commerce channel. Our Whirl Cloud infrastructure that supports our Wheelman platforms provides farmers with the ability to get remote support, while allowing farmers the flexibility to interface with our Wheelman platform using their own devices. Farmers can run our Whirl mobile application on mobile phones, tablets or ruggedized terminals, further supporting farmers by giving them option for their own unique situation.

With increasing connectivity, our Whirl Cloud infrastructure and Whirl mobile application can provide increasing benefits to farmers through more advanced functionalities.

As part of our commitment to farmers, we are absolutely thrilled to join the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition. This coalition is working to bridge the digital divide by bringing high speed internet infrastructure to areas that lack access with the goal of connecting all American communities with mobile digital technologies.

As mentioned, connectivity will unlock farming productivity, but it also is increasingly needed for healthcare, education and other essentials. We are passionate about helping farming communities and we continue to look for ways to better support farming communities globally.

Last quarter, we hinted that we may expand our ecommerce channel after our successful expansion in Canada. I'm happy to say that we recently expanded Handsfreefarm to Australia. We are now accepting pre orders for Australian customers interested in our Wheelman platform. We believe the addition of Handsfreefarm in Australia will further accelerate growth in our ecommerce channel.

Furthermore, geographic expansion into the Southern Hemisphere will offset some seasonality fluctuations, since the Southern Hemisphere operations run counter seasonal to the Northern Hemisphere operations.

Next, I'd like to address some of the market conditions we're seeing. Farmer income in the U.S., Canada and Australia increased in 2020. As a result, we are already seeing strong demand for our Wheelman platforms through ecommerce channel. Given the demand in our ecommerce channel, we expect our OEMs and VARs, particularly our VAR customers to increase orders later in the year to replenish their stock.

We are seeing advances in automation across every aspect of farming from tilling to harvesting. Each day is a day closer to full autonomy. Eventually, smart technology will be embedded into all farming machines, and we want to be part of this journey with the OEMs. That's where our focus has been and that's where our products have shown success. As mentioned earlier, OEM and VARs are beginning to restart development projects, as many regions reopen.

We are making progress toward increasing autonomy with our OEM customers and look forward to having more details to share later this year. We see long-term value and the benefits our connected automation can provide to millions of farmers around the world. We continue to monitor the market and our ecommerce sales closely, making appropriate adjustments to our investment in marketing, global expansion and product releases.

The last topic I want to discuss is our IT portfolio and patent litigation with Ag Leader. Our IT portfolio remains a competitive advantage for us, and we continue to strengthen our position with new patented technology aligned with our strategy. For instance, we've announced the issuance of six patents since September of last year, including a reissue. We are strengthening our patent protection by enhancing the language in our patents to better align with our business and industry, allowing us to better defend our patents in litigation.

We've continued to demonstrate the strength of our patent portfolio through court enforcement. Last year, we discussed a favorable settlement in the patent litigation initiated against Kubota. We also sued Ag Leader for infringing three of our patents with their recent product launch. We are currently in a 90-day stay that will allow us to engage with Ag Leader to possibly reach resolution, or if we need to, we'll continue moving forward with the court proceedings to ensure the protection of our products and our customers. We look forward to a favorable outcome.

To round out my discussion, before I turn the call over to Peter, I want to echo the importance of health and safety of our employees and customers as we continue our business operations.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Peter Newton to go through the fourth quarter and full year financials. Peter?

Peter Newton

Thank you, Brett.

Diving into our results. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $2.7 million, compared to $3.3 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to reduced revenue in the Americas, driven by one major customer.

Breaking sales down by geographic region. Sales in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA, increased 313% to $1.2 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year period. This increase is attributed to bulk purchase of software modules. Sales in the Americas were $1.3 million, compared to $2.9 million in the year ago quarter primarily due to reduced sales volume in one major customer. Sales in APAC or Asia Pacific increased to $0.2 million, compared to $0.1 million. The APAC revenue increase is driven by continue expansion efforts in China and a higher demand in Japan.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter improved 230 basis points to 48.2%, compared to 45.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The margin improvement was primarily driven by a higher margin product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 improved to $3.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improvement is primarily driven by reduced facility costs related to closures of our Brisbane and Fremont facilities in the prior year, along with lower compensation costs and travel expenses.

Net loss in the fourth quarter improved to $2.2 million or negative $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.03 per share a year ago, while EBITDA in the fourth quarter was negative $1.4 million, compared to negative $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The improvements in our bottom-line were primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in margin and reduction in operating costs.

Moving to our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31st totaled $6.8 million, compared to $17.2 million at the end of 2019. We continue to operate debt-free with access to a $3.5 million line of credit.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to the operator for question-and-answers.

Thank you. Our first question will come from the line of Bill Nicklin from Circle N Advisors.

Bill Nicklin

Good morning.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Good morning, Bill.

Bill Nicklin

Hi. I looked at your release. We've got some eye-popping numbers there. I've taken a look -- you started to explain about the inventory, which was up $5 million to $8.7 million. Was that all to protect against disruptions, or did that have something to do with order intake that will be fulfilled later in the year?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. So, the inventory, as I mentioned, we did increase our inventory to make sure that we didn't have disruptions like we saw last year. And once again, I mean, it's pretty clear in the news that the disruptions continue. If not, they've -- especially on the IC chips have gotten very difficult. So, we've built ahead, and we've got an inventory that's allowing us to meet our customer needs right now. And I believe it's the right approach. Otherwise, we would have had some difficulties this quarter meeting customer demand.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. So, the inventory then is strictly based on building up because of disruptions, nothing to do with a buildup in the backlog in the face of the -- any potential disruptions?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

The buildup is primarily due to -- I mean, to meet our forecasted demand for the year. So, what we're doing is building ahead to make sure that we don't have any disruptions to meet our 2021 forecasted demand.

Bill Nicklin

All right. So, you're building ahead then based on what you see as order. So, it's not like the business is static, and you're just building inventory just to be cautious.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

We're building -- I mean, we are advancing the orders -- I mean, we increased our inventory over historics, right? But we are building toward what we think is a forecasted 2021 number. So, I mean, we are continuing to keep more inventory this year just due to the continued disruptions. Based on what we're seeing with COVID vaccinations, we hope that the supply chain will settle down towards the end of this year, and we can resume back to normal inventory levels. But, right now, there's still a lot of supply chain disruption. So, we're going to continue with the current strategy until we see a change.

Bill Nicklin

Right. All right. Second thing. So, your R&D, your R&D is back pretty hefty again. I think, it was $1.4 million for the quarter versus $440,000 the prior year. Therefore, your R&D, if I'm correct, is about 50% of fourth quarter revenues. So, I just wanted to check that, number one; and number two, get some idea from you about what that's saying about your business and your approach of generating revenue down the road.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Right. Fourth quarter sales, as I mentioned, were disappointing. And contributing to that was the loss of that customer, and the resulting litigation. But, the R&D spend, although proportionally for quarter four is high, it's still important for us for future revenue. So, we're still working towards our strategy. We're investing in building up the technology aimed at our automation for our OEM and VAR customers. And that technology is what's going to lead us to the future revenue growth.

In ag tech, there's a lot going on. And we want to stay competitive and come out of the downturn that we saw and the constraint of 2020, we want to come out of that strong. So, we've continued to invest in our development in order to make sure that we come out strong with the technology that our OEM customers are going to need.

Bill Nicklin

Thanks. You were -- you mentioned the activity in the industry. I mean, hardly a day goes by that you don't see a merger, an acquisition, an IPO, a joint venture. Looking at all of that, how does that make you look at your business any differently than you might have a year ago? And what's it telling you about where your opportunities are?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

I'm actually very encouraged by what I'm seeing. There's a lot of activity in ag tech right now. And we're getting a lot of publicity in ag tech, which I think is overdue. So, I'm encouraged by the increased attention by investors and other companies wanting to get exposure to the ag tech market. So, I'm even more encouraged about our position. We've got a strong IP position. We've got a great strategy that we're working on. And our e-commerce channel is doing fantastic. So, I am very encouraged by what I'm seeing and the continued growth in the new entrants. There's a lot of opportunity working with these customers and a lot of opportunity with the new attention into ag tech.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. Thanks. On your website, there's a September presentation. I think it's slide 4 in that September presentation. And it tells precision agriculture addressable market over $45 billion. And it lists precision fertilizer, precision planning, precision harvesting, precision spraying, and irrigation. And I think you mentioned at one time irrigation is probably down the road. But looking at those other markets, kind of where are you presently in going after those addressable markets, and how might that look different three years from now?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

We're continuing to expand our market and work into different areas. The partnership with Ploeger is an example, working in more specialty crops. But, our products are being used right now in spray, harvest. And you're right. It's going to be down the road before we look at addressing the irrigation market. But, with the expansion of our API for our -- particularly for our ECU-S1 product, we're seeing -- that actually helps accelerate the adoption into these adjacencies. So, we are looking to move into the adjacencies even quicker as we continue to update the API, making it easier for customers outside of our core to adopt the ECU-S1 product. So, you're going to see a diversified portfolio moving forward in the next five years.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. I read back over the last year, different conference calls and presentations, they're up on your website, and it's really interesting. It looks like you figured out the technology. It looks like you figured out the marketplace. It looks like you figured out the business model. So, I guess, the question is, why isn't it showing up in revenues quite yet?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Well, the strategy focused on OEM and VAR, although we have increased the speed of adoption, it's still a longer integration process. And what you saw in 2020 that I stated a number of times is that the OEMs really slowed down, and in many cases, cut their development for 2020. Now, we're seeing that resurge. And as I mentioned in the earnings call, the expectation is that you'll see the new product releases this year and the increase in larger orders. You also -- we intend to share some -- more of our progress with the OEMs as we get back into the development with the OEMs in true earnest.

So, 2020 was a challenging year on the OEM and VAR market. We're able to work with some of them through that. But right now, what we're just seeing is a lot of that development come on line and a lot of those production releases being rescheduled. So, we're really optimistic about what it looks like at the latter half of 2021.

Bill Nicklin

Great. Okay. You mentioned a few minutes ago about your cloud offering. And if I look at your website, it looks like your OEMs are going to be able to use the same cloud capability going in and doing diagnostics and so forth, and even selling services through the cloud, it appears, through your website. So, is that true, or am I accurate? And number two, is that an enticement for OEMs to use you as a vendor across the broader product line?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

That's absolutely true. We developed our Whirl Cloud with the intention of working with OEM and VARs in addition to supporting our e-commerce channel, all through the same cloud infrastructure. And as there becomes more and more pressure on the OEMs to provide the digital solutions, these OEMs are looking for partners to have a plug-in solution. And that can offer the customers that cloud experience without having to go through the development themselves. So, this offering is something that is being offered to our OEMs and our VAR partners. We already have VAR customers using the Whirl Cloud infrastructure right now. And we hope to onboard more customers throughout the year on both using the -- some of the mobile application tools as well as the Whirl Cloud infrastructure.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. Thanks. And one more. I hope I'm not taking up too much time here. I had an interesting experience. I found a customer of yours, it looks like a VAR but also an OEM themselves. This is -- called [indiscernible] out of the Netherlands, which is serving Eastern Europe and other areas. And they basically have your steering mechanisms in their offering, in their own web app. And it seems that -- in fact, it's identical to what's on your site. So, they look -- there's a VAR in that case. But yet at the same time, they've got a pretty good relationship with Türk Traktör, where -- it looks like they're selling a complete solution, but with your hardware included. So, I don't know if you can comment on that. The reason I mentioned it is I just looked at their website, and two days later, I got an invite to an hour-long webinar on how to use their equipment, and it was pretty impressive, so.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. I mean, I can't comment on the specific or specific VARs or specific OEMs. But, we do find -- part of that strategy is finding partners, whether they are OEM or VARs in certain regions that can offer reach and customer service in those niche areas or in those geographic areas. So, certainly looking at expanding that kind of relationship, and we have a number of VARs out there that are offering that value add to our product to reach a certain geographic region or a certain niche part of the overall market. So, that leads to that focus on VARs. I mean, the value-add that they bring helps us move our product even faster. And so, that's where we're focused right now, helping them as well as helping the direct OEMs.

Bill Nicklin

It was interesting because I contacted them just by looking at their website, they contacted me. And then, they invited me in for an hour-long presentation by the chief technology guy on why their product was better than Trimble and Raven and Ag Leader. So, it's a pretty good advertising for you guys as well. Anyway, thank you very much. It sounds like you've got your arms around it. I’m sure it'd be nice to see some revenue flowing through.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. Thanks, Bill.

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I'd like to turn the call over to Brett for any closing remarks.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. Thank you, Victor. Thank you for spending time with us this morning. I look forward to speaking with you when we report our first quarter results in May. Thanks again for joining us.

