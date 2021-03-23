Photo by md delwar hosen/iStock via Getty Images

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has long been one of my favorite stocks. Management is just excellent and they have recently been making good strategic moves. But the stock has gotten ahead of itself.

This stock which was around $15 per share in March 2020, is now about 10 times that amount. So the stock price went from dirt cheap to expensive in short order.

Expansion Or Diversification Moves

The reason appears to be that management entered some "hot" areas.

Chart Industries has expanded its footprint in the hydrogen market. Hydrogen is part of the "green movement". It is a renewable source of energy and it burns without producing pollution.

In the opinion of chart management, they now have the products to service a potential market of roughly $2 billion. That market size is significant given the size of the company. However, Chart recently expanded its footprint in this area. It will take some time to grow sales to the point that they materially affect company results.

All of the specialty products segment, of which the hydrogen gas products are a part, will be less than $160 million. Specialty products are very important to the company as competition will be slightly less than for a generic product. Therefore, the profit margins are potentially healthier. Some involve a long term competitive moat (and those likely will have the best product margins).

The company backlog emerged from this challenging year in decent shape. The greatest concern of the market is incoming orders and that clearly was at a brisk pace in the fourth quarter. The overall order rate was lower than the previous year as business crashed in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. However, the rebound above indicates that the company is entering the current fiscal year with a healthy level of industry activity.

There are two parts to this business that would continue even under some very stressful circumstances that happened in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Those two are the large project orders and the repair, service & leasing. Because this company has relatively long lead times, and services relatively large customers, significant backlog cancellation was really not a worry.

Sometimes, on these projects, things get pushed back and the coronavirus challenges may have slowed some of these projects down. But orders tend to be firm. The real consequences here would have happened had the order rate slowed and then remained at a low level. The other potential consequence is that other large project not yet begun may be put on hold until the recovery from the coronavirus is well underway.

In the meantime, business appears to be good enough that the company will show growth in the following year. Another small part of the company that has received a lot of attention is the marketing of equipment to the manufacturers of marijuana. This is another area with a lot of promise in addition to the usual lines of business.

Needless to say, large parts of the oil and gas business that are a fair amount of sales will be recovering from fiscal year 2020. As noted before the large projects underway will continue to go forward. However, there are parts of the industry that will be "on hold" until the coronavirus issues head to the rearview mirror.

Earnings

The company reported a large gain on the sale of oxygen equipment division. This was definitely the year to sell it and the company about tripled the book value on the sale. That means total earnings for the year were less than $10 per share. However, adjusted continuing earnings were closer to $2.70 per share.

The sale enabled the company to repay a lot of debt. The price of the stock now far exceeds the conversion rate on the bonds. Therefore bonds may be converted to stock in the future to in effect "repay" or eliminate more debt.

But the bid deal is that the new guidance for continuing earnings per share is in the $3.50 neighborhood.

Guidance is excellent. However, the stock price is too high for that guidance. Chart usually does grow at a fast pace and the company should eventually be worth the current price. But the current stock price anticipates a couple of years of good earnings growth.

Management has been trying to remove the "cyclical" from cyclical growth. In the current cycle they may well succeed. Management has made a lot of acquisitions in the last few years. This company has a long history of successful acquisitions. Therefore the acquisition strategy is probably not that risky given the company track record.

What has changed in the last few years is the pace of acquisitions. Management mentioned in the press release 4 new acquisitions. One may have already closed. Typically, acquisitions are allowed to operate the way they had before the company acquired them. However, usually the sales effort is combined so that the company has a diversified product offering in a market (or sometimes markets).

Fast growth through a lot of acquisitions, even small ones, has its own risk. Right now the current stock price assumes a lot of success. With fast growth there is always a risk of a loss of cost control and a risk of a loss of quality. So far management has navigated these challenges just fine. But any hint of trouble could produce quite a swoon in the current stock price.

Summary

Chart Industries is probably one of the best managed companies I follow. The strategy has been well executed. This has resulted in a company that will be far less cyclical growth than it was in the past.

However, the stock price is probably too high even given the great outlook. If that is the case, patient investors can wait for a lower entry point to get in on a really great growth story.

Management did sell a division that produced a large gain in fiscal year 2020. For those that worry about a lot of goodwill on the balance sheet, this management has a history of selling divisions for gains. So that good will appears to represent value at the current time. That could easily change in the future.

The sale of the division enabled the company to repay a fair amount of debt and exit a business that no longer fit the company's future vision. A significant amount of the remaining debt is convertible debt. Now that the debt is trading about the conversion price, it is very likely to be converted and reduce debt further.

I like everything about this company except the stock price.