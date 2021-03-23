Not messing with a good thing is a surprisingly hard thing for many corporate managers to do, but Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has continued to execute on a disciplined program of buying assets in target end-markets (particularly regulated utilities, rail, midstream, and datacomm), operating them well, and then selling the assets and recycling the capital when the right opportunities present themselves.

With that, these units have generated an annualized return over 23% (with reinvested distributions) since my last update, beating the S&P 500, and a 10-year annualized return (again with reinvested distributions) of over 20%. Strip out the reinvestment part of the calculation and you’re still talking about a 17% annualized total return over the past decade, not to mention the potential benefits to some investors from the partnership structure.

Given how low rates have pumped up most assets and asset classes, I’m honestly surprised that BIP trades at a yield close to 4% and below my fair value estimate (with an underlying assumption of around 7% to 8% long-term free cash flow growth). While these units are not appropriate for everyone, and some investors should consider Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) instead, I do still like BIP as a long-term holding.

Capital Recycling – Same As It Ever Was

BIP doesn’t subscribe to the “buy great assets and hold them forever” mantra, and instead looks to recycle capital when attractive opportunities present themselves. Here of late, some of those attractive opportunities have emerged.

BIP and partner Kinder Morgan (KMI) agreed to sell a 25% stake in their National Gas Pipeline Co (or NGPL) to ArcLight for $830M, leaving BIP has a 37.5% interest after the transaction, and Kinder Morgan will continue to operate the asset.

This follows a prior announcement that the company would be selling Enwave (its North American district energy business) at a $4.1B enterprise value, with $950M in proceeds to BIP.

All told, that means BIP will have generated around $6 billion in asset sales since 2009, with an average IRR solidly in the low-20%s. It also pushes BIP’s available deal capacity closer to $4B, and I don’t think management is going to wait around all that long to put capital to work.

A New Approach To A Familiar Asset Class

The most recent acquisition attempt from BIP is something a little different for the company – an attempted hostile bid for Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) at C$16.50 per share. While the assets in question are a logical extension of BIP’s expressed interest in energy infrastructure – oil pipelines (which is actually new, as BIP has historically been involved in gas), NGL extraction, storage assets, and petrochemical facilities – the hostile angle is something new.

Between BIP management commentary and filings, it’s clear that there have been on-again off-again conversations between the two companies for some time, but clearly no agreement on a price. Inter Pipeline has floated a price of C$24/share for the business, which isn’t going to happen, while BIP has expressed a willingness to go higher in a negotiated transaction (including a closer look at the books).

With Inter Pipeline’s share price at C$17.90, it’s pretty clear that the market doesn’t expect the deal to go off at BIP’s offered price, even though the company does already own a 20% stake.

At this point, I don’t see much downside to BIP from this effort. I believe there will eventually be a negotiated transaction between the two parties’ stated positions, but were there to be a third-party offer, BIP would still benefit from a higher price for its stake. Moreover, BIP has the luxury of bidding from a “nice to have” and not “need to have” position, and the company has shown discipline in the past when it comes to bidding for public assets (including walking away from its attempt to buy Cincinnati Bell (CBB) back in 2020).

A Solid, Protected Core

One of the more appealing aspects of BIP is the extent to which the assets are largely shielded from macro risk. The vast majority of BIP’s cash flows are backed by contracts or regulatory frameworks, with about three-quarters indexed to inflation and relatively little volume risk. Even in the annus horribilis that was 2020, the company generated 7% year-over-year growth in adjusted funds from operations (or AFFO), with 7% yoy per-unit FFO growth in the fourth quarter.

As far as areas of investment focus go, I would expect BIP to stay largely within its ongoing core focus – what it has started referring to as “grow-tility” businesses that offer a lot of the structural security of utilities with growth upside.

To that end, I fully expect more interest in datacomm assets – cell towers, fiber, and/or data centers – as this is a good way to leverage growth in data traffic through a contract-based framework. Midstream energy would likewise be another logical place for ongoing interest, and I also do wonder if the company is done with LNG assets at this point. Some of management’s comments have also led to me to wonder whether they may be looking at more port assets, and possible airports as well.

The Outlook

BIP has generated mid-teens growth in AFFO over the past decade and continues to target annual FFO organic growth of 6% to 9% (FFO and AFFO are not identical, but FFO growth “feeds” AFFO). My model puts me pretty much in the middle of that range, as I do expect long-term AFFO growth in the 7% to 8% range. I actually use a modified free cash flow number derived from AFFO for my modeling, but the growth rates aren’t meaningfully different.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe BIP should trade in the mid-to-high $50s today. Again, these units are not well suited to all investors, and BIPC may be a more appropriate choice for your particular situation (though it does trade at a premium to BIP). For me, I continue to view this as an uncommonly well-run capital allocator and a good way to participate in a broad swath of “grow-tility” markets.