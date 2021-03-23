Photo by ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Ferguson (OTCQX:WOSCF) (FERGY) has sold its U.K. business and shareholders are set to receive a solid dividend from the sale proceeds. I still like the business and selling the U.K. business allows management to focus completely on the North American business. But the disposal doesn't impact my investment thesis that the share price is rather frothy.

Ferguson has Completed its U.K. Disposal

The company is incorporated in the U.K. but its U.K. business is dwarfed by that of its main American market. Previously, Ferguson set out plans to exit the U.K. market.

It has now disposed of the U.K business. It sold it to the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice at the end of January for consideration of $422 million.

Note that the company isn't completely free of its U.K. obligations, however. Its former subsidiary's U.K. defined benefit pension scheme was retained within the Ferguson Group. It made a contribution of $40 million to maintain what it termed a strong overall funding position.

A special dividend of $1.80 per share is planned alongside the interim dividend. That totals $400m so is effectively intended as a distribution of the proceeds of the sale of the U.K. business. With shares trading around $11.50 at the moment, that will be a welcome meaty dividend for many shareholders.

For now, the company remains U.K.-based. While this helps it access U.K. capital, it makes less sense given the retreat from the U.K. market. I wouldn't be surprised if it shifted to the U.S. at some point although I am not aware of a specific plan in that direction yet. The company did make an additional U.S. listing of ordinary shares on the New York exchange this month. Over time, the company expects this to facilitate increased ownership by domestic U.S. funds.

The Business is Set to Continue Performing Well

Ferguson's interim results came out this week. They show a business performing well, with revenue growing in the mid-single digits and profit up sharply.

This is supportive of my broad investment thesis, which is that Ferguson is well-positioned to continue prospering from a general high level of construction activity set to continue for years hence.

Since my piece Ferguson Plc: Good Business Momentum But Frothy Share Price was published late last year, the shares have more or less treaded water, falling 3%. In my view, that reflects the thesis I held then, which was that while the business was well-positioned, its share price looked quite full.

Valuation Continues to Look Full

In broad terms, I think that continues to be true. That said, one positive upwards driver is the disposal of the U.K. business and the resultant ability for management to focus fully on the U.S., which anyway was the key business and profit driver.

That helps the story for the shares. That in itself could help push up valuation. But I reckon valuation continues to look fairly full.

The U.K. wasn't a big profit contributor, as its recent earnings show. The chart below relates to discontinued operations, which in this context effectively means the former U.K. business.

Restated interim 2020 basic EPS were 202.7c for the continuing operations - on a full year basis, let's call that a straight 406c, though a backloaded year could in fact lead to slightly higher numbers. The American-traded Ferguson shares currently sit at $119, so that's a p/e ratio in the high twenties. The prior full year at 460c was the best in the past five years, but even that would give a p/e using today's share price of 26x.

The company has proven its resilience through the pandemic - one of its attractions, in my view. Nonetheless, I don't see why earnings would be markedly higher in the coming year. The U.K. operations dragged down the total number by around 2% last year based on the interim figures, so disposing of it may lift EPS marginally but not in any significant way.

So the forward p/e looks like being in the mid-to-high twenties. I continue to see that as high for a construction business, so therefore continue to see the share price as somewhat frothy. That is why I maintain my bearish rating.