Are We Going To Get A Lot Of Inflation, Or, Not

Paul Krugman has focused on what I think is the major question about the economy going forward.

Mr. Krugman begins his opinion piece in the New York Times with the following question:

Do you remember the great inflation scare of 2010-2011?"

He goes on:

It's an episode worth revisiting, because there's a good chance that we'll see a replay over the next year or so."

The Earlier Scenario

In an attempt to get the United States out of the Great Recession, the Obama administration and the Federal Reserve put on their stimulus boots and marched out to get the U.S, economy booming again.

In fact, so much stimulus was put into the economy that economists all across the political spectrum expected the United States to experience a period of hyper-inflation.

Mr. Krugman supplies the statistics.

Then came a few months when inflation seemed to be rising after all. Consumer price inflation reached almost 4 percent; wholesale inflation went into double digits; the average price of commodities like oil and soybeans rose almost 40 percent in a year."

However, the Fed continued on its course. These, Fed officials said, were "temporary blips" and would soon disappear.

The Fed officials were right and price changes became quite modest. In fact, for the full period of economic recovery, the annual compound rate of inflation came out to be no more than 2.3 percent.

This result came about in spite of three rounds of quantitative easing on the part of the Fed, an over-arching policy stance to err on the side of monetary ease, and a fiscal policy that was prudently modest.

The important memory of this earlier period is the fact that no hyperinflation resulted from the substantial stimulus of the government and over-all inflation for the full period of expansion was historically very low.

The Growing Concerns

This earlier period is so important to remember because of what is now going on in the Federal Reserve and the federal government.

Since last March when the impact of the Corvid-19 pandemic was first really being felt and it was realized that the U.S. economy was in an economic recession, the Federal Reserve has injected trillions of dollars of reserves into the banking system and the economy.

Furthermore, the Biden administration has overseen the passage of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bill that is expected to deliver a lot of stimulus to the economy. To quote Krugman again:

Just about everyone, from private forecasters to the Fed itself, expects an economic boom, with the U.S. economy growing at rates not seen since the 1980s. There will almost surely be a rise in inflation, too, possibly well above the Fed's target rate of 2 percent a year."

And, once again, the fear is that price inflation will take off. Already, traders in the government bond market have built into the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, inflationary expectations that amount to 2.5 percent. That is, bond traders believe that the annual compound rate of inflation will over the next ten years will be somewhere around 2.5 percent, a faster rate than was actually experienced in the time period following the Great Recession.

Krugman's Belief

Mr. Krugman, however, does not expect this to happen. He says that American businesses are not going to begin setting prices and wages on this future expectation of inflation.

Mr. Krugman believes that the "lessons of 2010-2011" remain and those lessons taught us to not panic. The American Rescue Plan is the right thing to do…and so is the additional spending plans being constructed to deal with the infrastructure, educations, etc.

Don't, he says, let a few months' inflation data scare us into believing that a "looming disaster" is around the corner.

Another Alternative

The alternative that I believe is important to consider at this time is the alternative I have called "credit inflation." Mr. Krugman is assuming that all of this stimulus he is talking about will go into the "real" sectors of the economy, those sectors that produce goods and services. And, all that stimulus will only result in, perhaps, a temporary bump in prices, just like in the earlier period.

In credit inflation, the government's stimulus goes into the financial circuit of the economy. That is, expansion monetary policy does not go into the "real" sectors of the economy, they go into financial assets like common stocks, commodities, crypto-currencies, art, housing, and other assets that possess value.

This is what occurred following the Great Recession. Sophisticated investors saw the government and the Federal Reserve put lots and lots of "credit" into the system and rather than put these credit flows into the actual production of goods and services, they put the funds into, for one, stock prices. Through this whole period of economic expansion, stock prices continued to hit new higher and higher historical levels.

In fact, since the Federal Reserve began to "liquefy" the financial system in March 2020, the S&P 500 stock index has hit 44 new historical highs and the NASDAQ index has hit 49 new historical highs. And, this at a time that the economy was being ravaged by the pandemic and the economy was in recession. But, the Fed was pumping money into the system.

Bottom Line

The environment of credit inflation has been building up in the U.S. economy for decades and really came to dominate the markets following the Great Recession. I have written numerous articles on the existence of credit inflation and how it has become more of a factor over the years.

The atmosphere for credit inflation has currently been nourished by the Fed and with household wealth now being at a historic high and with research indicating that more people in the middle classes will use their government benefits to invest in stocks, it is hard to believe that credit inflation will not be a big factor in the coming economic pickup.

And, if credit inflation does play a major role, as it did in the time period following 2010-2011 as Mr. Krugman points out, then we could see another recovery without hyperinflation becoming a major factor. And, in such an environment, dominated by credit inflation, the price rises will come in stock prices, in commodities, and in bit coins. Inflation, but not in consumer prices.