What comes to your mind when you hear the words "utility stock"? I think of words like stodgy. Boring. Dependable. Steady. Regulated. They are the very definition of a "widows and orphans" stock.

That certainly describes the three utilities that I own in the Sand In My Shoes portfolio. The performance of these stocks in my portfolio has left something to be desired, to say the least. I've owned each of them for at least two years and I've owned Southern Company (SO) for closer to 10, which is why I've collected so much more in dividends from them.

Cost Basis Value EOD 3/19 Dividends Collected PPL 2,292.90 2,219.25 $ 279.03 ED 3,070.50 2,964.30 $ 139.51 SO 3,739.01 4,776.00 $ 940.74

It should be noted that the utilities sector has been just a terrible place to have your money over the last year or so. In 2020 the S&P Utilities ETF (XLU) returned 0.57% while the S&P 500 returned 15.76%. So far in 2021 the XLU is down 6.92%. That is the reason, primarily, that I have written this article. When entire sectors are down like that, that's when I want to buy the best stocks in those sectors.

But how does one find out what the best stocks are? Over the years I have developed my own kind of stock screen relying primarily on historical data but also looking forward at analyst estimates and ratings. For the purposes of this article I will look at the three stocks I currently own, namely Southern Co, PPL Corp (PPL), and Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) and I will add in two other highly rated utilities according to Seeking Alpha - Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

If you haven't seen my articles of this type, let me briefly explain the ratings system used here. I assign a rating of good (green), meh (yellow), or bad (red) to each metric. I am the final judge and while you may agree or disagree with my ratings, well hey, it's my money. Feel free to take this system and work your own magic. All of the tables are built by me in Excel and use data from Marketwatch.com unless otherwise specified. I will briefly discuss why I gave the rankings I did. So let's get started.

Revenue Per Share Increasing

The first thing I like to see in any company I buy stock of is growing revenues for each share of the stock outstanding. Utilities, as we shall soon see, do tend to fund their large capital projects with stock issuance, so I want to make sure when they issue new stock the capital projects are worth it with growing revenues.

You will notice that each of these companies saw revenue declines in the fabulous year that was 2020 (all of these have a December 31st fiscal year end). But even before COVID, all three of the stocks I own have been having trouble growing their revenues with any consistency. All of them get a bad rating. DUK has relatively flat revenue/share growth and before last year it appears the revenue was ticking up, so they get a neutral rating. NEE actually did grow their revenue per share since 2016 and in strict revenue terms went from $15.3 billion to $17.1 billion in 2020. They get the lone good rating here.

Book Value Per Share Increasing

There are two ways to increase book value per share. Either you increase your book value or shareholders equity (assets - liabilities) or you decrease the number of shares outstanding.

None of these companies are reducing share count, so the only way for this number to change is for the company to be worth more today that it was last year. Grow their assets faster than their liabilities.

Some of the stocks I own fared better in this metric. ED in particular has shown an incredibly steady march upward in their book value per share and in fact their book value is not that far below their current share price. PPL has also seen a fairly steady increase in their book value. Both of them get good ratings here. The star of the show again however has to be NEE. With the exception of 2020 (I think we'll be saying that a lot in the future, don't you?) they have grown their book value very nicely.

DUK and SO were a little trickier. I almost gave SO a bad rating because, while the 2020 number is pretty flat to 2016, it is actually the only one of the five that did see an overall decrease. DUK was a borderline good rating and along with ED were the only ones of the five that actually saw their BV/Share increase each of the five years.

Quality Rating

The following data is from ValueLine (subscription required):

Safety is ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the safest, and there are nine levels of Value Line's Financial Strength rating (A++, A+, A, B++, B+, etc.).

Debt

Utilities are generally quite leveraged due to the nature of their business. Enormous capital is required in order to build, for example, the Vogtle nuclear plant that Southern is about to finish. We're talking tens of billions of dollars.

However, since they are buying nuclear plants or building 3,500 acre solar power plants like NEE this also means they have a massive amount of equity on the balance sheet. So knowing this I am looking at liquidity ratios, debt to equity ratios, and interest coverage ratios.

These numbers are pulled from Morningstar (subscription required).

The higher the debt to equity number the more leveraged a company is, so ED, NEE, and DUK all earned a good rating for being below 1.5. A "safe" ratio is generally considered to be below 2.0, so since PPL and SO are getting close to that, we will assign them neutral ratings.

For the current ratio, we are looking for the higher number. That means the company has either more current assets or fewer current liabilities. ED and SO take the good ratings here while the other three are about the same and get neutral.

DUK gets a bad rating for the interest coverage ratio. A ratio of one means the interest expense of the company is exactly covered by earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). DUK is just a bit ahead of that, meaning most of their EBIT is being eaten up by interest expense - not a good situation to be in and indicates to me they are too highly leveraged despite their good debt/equity number. The others have 2-3x enough EBIT to cover their interest charges and earned either neutral or good ratings.

The color of the stock ticker indicates the overall rating I gave them taking into account all three metrics.

Common Shares Outstanding

I generally like to invest in dividend paying companies that are also buying back their own shares. As we have discussed, none of these companies do that, instead they issue shares presumably using the proceeds along with new debt issuances to fund their large projects and maintenance expenses. NEE and DUK have expanded the number of common shares the slowest of the five and the other three are growing their share count slightly faster.

Show Me The Money!

Here I consider both the history of the company with regards to dividend increases as well as the current yield. This data is taken from the dividend investing resource center and from my brokerage house.

PPL's five year growth rate is only 2.0% and in fact has slowed even further in the most recent years notching only a 0.6% growth from 2019 to 2020. However, they have the best yield at 5.6% and have raised their dividend for 21 straight years. Still the paltry dividend growth rate earns them a neutral rating. You can see my thinking on the other four stocks above. NEE earns a good rating based almost solely on the spectacular growth of their dividend for the last five years and most recently while they slowed that rate, it was not much different as they hiked the dividend 10.0% just last month.

Dividend Discount Model

Utilities are well suited to figuring their valuation based on the dividend discount model. In theory this model calculates the price of the stock as the sum of the present value of all future dividend payments. So we assume a constant growth rate of the dividend and then this formula calculates the infinite series of the present value of the dividends. The formula is shockingly simple, but the math behind it is not. Fortunately, you don't have to really understand the math to use the formula.

Price per share = D / (r - g)

Where:

D = the Dividend (yearly) of the stock

r = the cost of capital, sometimes called Weighted Average Cost of Capital, or WACC

g = the growth of the dividend, in perpetuity

The yearly dividend is by far the simplest number to find. The WACC is slightly more difficult if you calculate it for yourself. I have found success using the cost of capital assumption provided by Morningstar's analysis. In the table below that is where the values for r came from.

The growth of the dividend is a bit more of an art than a science. You can see below that even though the five year average dividend growth rate (or DGR) for PPL is 2.0% I ratcheted that down to 1.3% based on the past two years (0.6% and 1.4%).

Another example I'll explain is NEE. While the five year average DGR has been 12.5% that is likely not sustainable. Not only that but using a DGR higher than the WACC blows the formula up, so I settled for a cool 5% DGR in perpetuity. That would be spectacular in my book.

D r g P PPL 1.66 6.1% 1.3% 34.23 ED 3.1 6.1% 2.0% 75.61 SO 2.56 6.2% 3.2% 85.33 NEE 1.54 6.3% 5.0% 118.46 DUK 3.86 6.1% 2.2% 98.97

Price Target

I did not rank any of the stocks above because I'll do that here. In addition to my DDM evaluation I also grab the price target as reported on Seeking Alpha here. For a third point of reference, Morningstar assigns a "fair value" for many stocks including these five and you can see an example of that here:

Taking all of these estimates into account gives me this somewhat messy table:

One thing is clear from the above table, and that is that NEE appears to be undervalued at $71 per share. My DDM value of $118.46 might be a bit aggressive or unrealistic but what if it isn't? Even Morningstar, which seems to be the most cautious of the three targets has NEE at 5.5% undervalued here.

The other one that sticks out to me here is SO. I really, really don't feel that a 3.2% DGR is that unrealistic based on their history. In fact, the last time they raised the dividend less than 3.3% was in 2004. So an $85 price target for SO doesn't seem that crazy. Based on this analysis I feel that NEE and SO are currently the most undervalued of these five utilities.

Analyst Estimates

The final thing I want to look at before bringing this all to a close is the current feelings of the analysts that cover these stocks for a living. Again on Seeking Alpha you can see the number of analysts that cover the stock and their ratings - very bullish, bearish, neutral, etc. Here is what that looks like, this one for ED:

I take all of this information and try to assign each stock a score. I arrive at my score by assigning a value of 5 to a "Very Bullish" rating, decreasing by 1 to value of 1 for a "Very Bearish" rating. So, if there were ten analysts and all ten rated the stock as a Neutral, the calculated score would be a 3. It would also be a 3 if there were five very bullish and five very bearish ratings: (5 x 5) + (5 x 1) = 30, 30 divided by 10 analysts = 3. You get the idea. Here is what the totals look like:

A score of three is considered neutral. NEE finished with a score of somewhere between very bullish and bullish. They received the lone good rating here. ED finished somewhere less than neutral trending towards bearish which you could have guessed based on that yellow & orange pie graph above. Contrast that with NEE whose entire pie graph was green with a bit of yellow. The other three stocks are somewhere midway between neutral and bullish or very milquetoast in my mind.

Totals

That's a lot of words and charts and graphs, so where did we land after all of that analysis? We landed here:

The clear runaway winner was NEE, with a nearly perfect score.

Takeaway

The analysts project the EPS at NextEra growing at 7-8+% for the next several years. In fact, NEE just reaffirmed their full year guidance to in line with analyst estimates of $2.51, which would be 8.81% year over year growth.

Those same analysts project an 8.36% growth in EPS from 2021 to 2022. Currently the forward annual dividend of $1.54 per share is 61% of 2021 projected EPS while the other four have at least a 70% payout ratio. So there is plenty of room for NEE to continue to hike the dividend and at a minimum I'd expect the dividend raise to be the 8% the EPS is expected to grow.

The only drawback I have, and it is slight, is that the dividend yield is lower than what I normally like to see. But as the title says this stock is acting more like a growth stock than a high-yielding, slow-growing, boring, stodgy utility company. I already have three of those utility companies so I have decided to add a small position of NEE which will hopefully add a little supercharger to my returns from the utility sector.

Of course as we've all heard a million times probably, past performance is no guarantee of future results but I believe the picture below is worth the proverbial thousand words:

Data by YCharts

I don't know if NEE is right for your situation or your portfolio, but on Monday the 22nd I added 22 shares of NEE at $71.20 per share.

Of course there are risks involved. You have to assume that the state of Florida will continue to attract new residents so NEE's customer base will continue to grow. OK, I believe that. I plan on being one of them in the next handful of years if all goes well.

If interest rates rise a company that is leveraged like NEE could see a significant increase in their interest expense. That is true for any utility however and NEE seems to have a pretty solid balance sheet with the lowest debt to equity ratio of the five companies I looked at.

And again like all regulated utilities any rate increases must be approved by the state's Public Service Commission. From what I have read FP&L (a subsidiary of NEE and accounting for a majority of their revenue) has a very good relationship with the state regulators and Florida's electricity rates are some of the lowest in the country. I do not expect trouble there.

If you like what you see, I recommend you do your own homework. For me the time was right to pick up some shares of this growth-like utility stock.