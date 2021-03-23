Photo by shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

XL Fleet (NYSE:NYSE:XL) helps commercial fleet operators convert their existing class 2 - 6 internal combustion engine vehicles into hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric systems. This aims to enable fleet operators to maintain the familiarity of their existing vehicles while reducing their carbon emissions. Retrofitting existing medium and heavy-duty vehicles with electric drivetrains offers material environmental benefits as these drive 20% of transportation emissions despite making up less than 5% of total vehicles on US roads.

XL Fleet's focus on retrofitting existing commercial vehicles is a departure from other blank check commercial EV companies like Arrival (NASDAQ:CIIC), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:FIII) who are all focused on manufacturing new EV models for segments of the commercial market.

This opens up a new TAM from fleet operators who want to jump on the electrification wave for environmental as well as cost reasons but are constrained by the budget required for an entirely new electric fleet.

A High Valuation Even After Fall From Highs

At the previous all-time high of $35 per share, this was a $4.70 billion company with trailing twelve-month revenue of $9.8 million. This would have placed its price to revenue multiple at a stratospheric 480x.

Data by YCharts

XL Fleet's market cap has since declined to $1.58 billion as the price of its common shares declined 66% to $11.81 as of writing this article. This is still higher than its implied equity value of $1 billion when it announced its merger with a blank check company to go public. The merger was completed at the perfect time as investor sentiment towards EV plays was ramping up on the back of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) dramatic ascent and eventual inclusion in the S&P 500 index. The extent of euphoria meant investors were willing to pay any price for all things related to EVs leading to broadly unsustainable valuations across the space of mostly near-zero revenue companies. While investor jitteriness over bond movements and interest rates has led to a pullback in these valuations as capital rotated away from growth to value, they are still at substantial multiples to revenue growth guidance in the years ahead.

XL Fleet last reported earnings for its fiscal 2020 third quarter saw revenue of $6.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 142%. The company also generated positive gross margins of 12.1% for the first time with profits of $800,000 realized. These results were a strong win for the bulls as they lend support to the company's full-year revenue guidance for $21 million in 2020, growing by 257% to $75 million in 2021. This would compress the company's forward 1-year revenue multiple to a still high but more palatable 21x.

The company anticipates a pipeline of $220 million during the same year as it sets itself up to ride the tailwinds of transport electrification. This trend is being driven by increased societal awareness of our environmental impact acting as a call to action for corporations to enact pledges and initiatives to drive down their carbon emissions. This will boost short to medium-term demand for fleet electrification from commercial fleet operators looking to electrify all or a percentage of their existing vehicles.

However, the company's ability to earn profits is likely to be constrained by its ability to scale to meet the increased demand for electrification. Retrofitting is both a labour and somewhat capital heavy process that would pose headwinds to gross margin expansion. XL Fleet's revenue guidance will also come under pressure in the longer term if the new EV commercial models coming to market over the next few years offer materially better performance, a lower total cost of ownership, and more affordable purchase prices that the current line-ups.

A Temporary Solution To A Permanent Problem

An electric drivetrain retrofitting company is an alternative way to play the structural shift of society towards zero-carbon transportation. This great investment theme of electrification has driven significant returns for both newcomers in the space and traditional EV manufacturers like GM (NYSE:GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF).

While XL Fleet might not have the innate attraction of EV companies looking to bring brand new commercial EV vehicles to market over the next few years, it's a wholly legitimate play on what is set to be a structural shift in human society. Hence, while questions from the bears linger over the economics and the scalability of retrofitting vehicles with electric drivetrain systems, the company should continue to see its pipeline and realized revenue grow. And while profitability and positive free cash flows will likely be elusive in the medium term, the company was able to raise $350 million in gross proceeds with its blank-check merger.

XL Fleet is one to add to the watch list and could make an attractive alternative play on a fast-growing sector if its shares pulled back more strongly from its current lowered level.