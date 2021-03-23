Photo by 4FR/E+ via Getty Images

As Covid vaccinations make their way throughout the US population, entertainment park company Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is gearing up for a 2021 season that hopes to set the company back on the path to pre-covid prosperity.

As the market typically does, the anticipated recovery has begun to price into the company's stock price, with shares currently at just over $48 per share - more than 3X the lows of the March 2020 crash (about $15 per share). While Cedar Fair is certainly moving closer to regaining full operational status, the company is likely to have a financial "hangover" from the pandemic that investors might be taking lightly. We will outline our thesis for why Cedar Fair is a stock we are avoiding at this time.

2021 Will Be A Year Of Transition

Investors have been increasingly anticipating a "re-opening" theme, in which pent up demand for travel, leisure, and "normal fun" will stimulate stocks of companies severely impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns. Cedar Fair would certainly fit into this category. The company has been largely closed throughout the pandemic, with FY2020 net revenues dropping a staggering 87.6% from $1.47B to just $182 million.

We can see below that Cedar Fair's operations are concentrated in areas where Covid was prevalent such as the northeast, Texas, and California.

Source: Cedar Fair L.P.

As the pace of vaccinations in the US continues to accelerate (now at 2 million doses per day), the majority of the US population should be vaccinated just as the summer season peaks - roughly in July. As a result, Cedar Fair is anticipating an uptick in park attendance from what was a dreadful 2020.

However despite the surge, it's reasonable to expect it to take time for operations to hit full speed again. The parks will open in May, likely before vaccinations have fully saturated the population. In addition, the outbreak of Covid in Europe could intimidate US consumers from venturing out without a vaccination. These considerations have likely impacted revenue forecasts, where analysts are anticipating 2022 as the year where pre-covid revenues are reached.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 2021 year will likely be a year of transition instead where both consumers and businesses alike begin to re-open and work out the jitters of a post pandemic environment. Investors should keep in mind, that meaningful growth from a business such as Cedar Fair will take a 2-3 years to really gain traction.

Financial "Hang Over" Will Take Time To Mend

This story isn't about revenues alone. The company has been in "survival mode" throughout the pandemic. Head count, pay, and advertising all took cuts. While expenses were dramatically reduced, Cedar Fair has still had to borrow to maintain sufficient liquidity. If we measure leverage against 2019 EBITDA (for full year operational results prior to Covid), Cedar Fair is leveraged to approximately 6X EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

This is on a gross basis (not subtracting cash on hand), but remember that Cedar Fair will be ramping its cash burn back up to prepare for opening day at parks. Such a high leverage ratio will take time to pay down, especially when operations may not be full speed until the 2022 year.

Additionally, the company suspended its dividend as part of efforts to conserve cash. The dividend was a good perk for investors, averaging more than 5% yield over the past 10 years. The company's debt load puts management in the tough position of deciding how soon to reinstate some sort of dividend versus paying down debt. Either way, the lack of a generous dividend or a loaded balance sheet each make Cedar Fair a less attractive investment compared to 2019.

Share Price Reflects Too Much Optimism

This unfortunate reality should be a weight on the share price. It is going to take a few years for the company to get back to the financial fitness that it had in 2019 when it turned in a banner year operationally.

While shares are not at pre-pandemic levels, the current share price of $48 does indeed place it within shouting distance.

Data by YCharts

And while the market does typically price in future expectations, we may be getting ahead of ourselves with Cedar Fair. Analysts are currently projecting the company to operate at a loss in 2021, and post EPS of approximately $3.22 in 2022. At the current price, the stock is trading at 15X 2022 earnings!

This is despite a loaded balance sheet and the company (for now) no longer paying a dividend. What if the vaccination roll-out hits a snag? The third wave of Covid makes its way to the US? At the current price, the stock leaves no room for error or uncertainty. I typically like to give a "target price" - a hypothetical share price that I would revisit my thesis for. But in Cedar Fair's case, I would simply stay away until it's clear that the business is back on sound operational footing.

Wrapping Up

Cedar Fair just two years ago was a great addition to any dividend investor's portfolio. Unfortunately the pandemic was the type of "black swan" event that can come along and crush an investment thesis. I think in time, Cedar Fair will get back to where it was prior to Covid. But investing often boils down to risk versus reward, and that ratio just isn't appealing at this point in time.