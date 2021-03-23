Photo by miodrag ignjatovic/E+ via Getty Images

TrustCo Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:TRST) is a stock we have covered many times in the past. We continue to own it in a long-term portfolio collecting the dividend and reinvesting it. In the fall, our team covered dozens of regional banks, with the thesis that banks would be a place to be in late 2020 and 2021. Thus far, that call has been strong. While some have taken trading profits after riding the stock from $5 to $8, and our team understands that decision, we have been pleased to see some recent developments with the company that we consider shareholder-friendly. While the dividend yield has been nice, some moves to reduce the float and get the shares out of the singe dollar range are being undertaken. In the near term, we think banks may take a breather with rates pulling back, but we suspect rates continue to move higher in the next year or so, and with it, bank shares will follow. We will also touch on a few recent performance highlights from the most recent earnings. Ultimately, we think shares become a buy again as they dip toward and under $7. We like the name for the long term as this regional bank is focused entirely on traditional community banking.

Most recent quarter was strong

We like the community focus of the bank, though the stock has ebbed and flowed over the years. The initial impact of the COVID crisis weighed heavily on banks, especially TrustCo, which has exposure to New York markets which was hit hard by the pandemic. However, the bank improved throughout 2020 and Q4 2020 was relatively strong. There was increased loan and deposit activity which helped lead to revenues increasing year-over-year. Further, average equity was up 6.3% in the quarter, although the return on average assets and average equity was down slightly from a year ago.

The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 0.95% and 9.75%, respectively. This is a decrease from last year. There remain significant assets under management, and despite the lower returns, revenues were up 2.4% from a year ago while EPS was flat from last year at $0.143.

Book value also expanded year-over-year to $5.89, up 6.1% from the end of 2019. The one thing to point out here is that the discount-to-book value is gone thanks to the increase in share prices since we last covered the stock. Loan and deposit growth have helped performance, and now that rates are on the rise, future earnings potential looks strong.

Loans and deposits grow despite pandemic

TrustCo has grown loans and deposits each year. For TrustCo, the loan portfolio reached an all-time high in 2020. Average loans were up 5.3% year-over-year. Total loans are over $4 billion, with $215 million of growth in the quarter. So, what is in the loan portfolio? Well, the company does consumer and business loans, but they are community based. Average residential loans, which remain a primary focus of the bank, were up $209 million, or 5.9% vs. last year. Average commercial loans are only a small portion of the portfolio and were up $12 million from last year, though down $18 million in the sequential quarter. There also was a decline in home equity loan balances, while installment loans were down $1.5 million, as the bank continues to focus on residential loans.

We note that deposits continue to rise, and in this low rate environment, that has had little cost attached to them. Of course, rates are rising but they to watching in 2021 and beyond will be the spread between rates on deposits and loan rates. Total average deposits were up nearly $494 million in the quarter versus a year ago, rising 11.1%. The increase in deposits was the result of a $632 million or 21% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits.

Asset quality

When the pandemic hit, we saw a huge increase in the provision for loan losses. Loan loss provisions came down as 2020 went on, and in Q4, they were just $0.6 million for TrustCo. This is up from $0.2 million a year ago, but well below the provisions we saw in mid-2020. Non-performing loans rose very slightly $0.2 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while total non-performing assets were lower than a year ago by $1.1 million. Overall, the pandemic-related impacts are mostly in the past for the bank. While the pandemic has created an uncertain future for many businesses, the metrics for the bank are quite clear. The company is having very little trouble with loan losses and is about on par with pre-pandemic levels.

Exciting developments

So, besides the fact that performance has been relatively strong, and the bank is emerging from the crisis stronger, there are two pieces of recent news which we believe helps solidify our buy call on this recent pullback we have seen. First, the company has authorized a share repurchase plan. This is a big boost to shareholder value as it will reduce the float and boost EPS. With this plan, TrustCo can repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 2% of its current outstanding shares. That is a win for shareholders. The second development is that the company is exploring a reverse split. Normally, reverse splits are something our firm frowns upon and are usually done for stocks that fail to meet listing requirements or are heading for bankruptcy. In this case, we think it will help attract investment from firms that avoid single-digit stock prices. For years, the stock has been stuck in the single-digits. This move would boost investment from new traders in our opinion. Should the 1 for 5 split occur, the repurchase plan will be adjusted by a commensurate amount.

Final thoughts

Overall, performance was strong in Q4. We think the bank is emerging from the pandemic stronger. The yield remains strong at over 4%. With a repurchase plan and a reverse stock split in order, this could shake things up and spark some new investment. From an investment standpoint, we see shares as a buy on the recent pullback, and like them especially under $7.