Nokia (NYSE:NOK) (OTCPK:NOKBF) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, which has also proven one of the worst blue-chip investments to own the last 10 years. Based in Finland, it provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. Last week, the company announced another major restructuring including 10,000 layoffs (vs. 92,000 employed in 2020), with new charges of €600M–€700M. Stagnating business results and an ugly trading chart pattern argue investors avoid this name for the time being.

In America, Nokia is widely known for its cheap smart phone versions (licensed to, and manufactured by HMD Global), including new 5G enabled devices and networks. The company routinely touts its technologies and products as cutting edge, due to earn sizable profits each year, only to see results fall flat.

The sales breakdown is quite diversified globally, with just 35% coming from the U.S. and Canada. Having a worldwide revenue structure (not concentrated in America) is perhaps the most bullish stat I can find, if U.S. economic growth continues to stagnate vs. emerging markets. In addition, a lower U.S. dollar trend means overseas assets and sales will be worth more over time, when converted back to our local currency. So, from the perspective of an American investor, holding overseas assets and revenues is a good thing.

However, the continuing bad news is major competitive pressures, and product inventions often not rising into the leading category have generated subpar margins, and net operating losses for years. Below is a table taken from the enterprise's 2020 annual report, labeled as “Financial Highlights.” No, a decline in euro reported revenues, alongside a multi-billion euro operating loss, is not the kind of news successful investors want to hear.

Rotten Equity Performance

Stagnant sales and the lack of meaningful earnings have translated into a flat to lower stock quote over the years. Believe it or not, despite a huge stock market rally in the world over the past decade, Nokia’s total return, including intermittent dividend payouts, has been NEGATIVE for buy-and-hold investors. A 10-year graph of price and dividends is drawn below. If you want to find a chart as an exhibit of the situation you absolutely want to avoid as an investor, Nokia is one of the ugliest blue-chip examples out there.

Measured from late 2014, Nokia investors have LOST -37% of their money invested, priced in U.S. dollars. I have charted this performance vs. U.S. stock market indexes, plus peers and competitors in the various Nokia telecom fields in which it participates. The group includes AT&T (T), Cisco (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), Arista Networks (ANET), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF), Motorola Solutions (MSI), Ubiquiti (UI), plus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). By a wide margin, Nokia came in last place for invested capital returns.

Fundamentals and Valuation

Based on reported earnings over the last decade, Nokia sits at the bottom of the heap. Makes sense: weak stock gains are a function of slack income generation, if you want a simple explanation of the Nokia investment story.

Wall Street analysts are projecting better results several years out, but long-term projections can prove overly optimistic if a recession hurts technology demand, or a black swan event like COVID-19 disrupts anticipated smooth sailing waters. I would term the Nokia analyst outlook as “average” compared to the telecom and communications equipment industries.

Cash flow to sales and debt ratios are far from extraordinary. Below I have charted Nokia’s cash returns vs. the peer group. You can see the huge difference in results for owners of each, with Nokia near (or at) the bottom of the pack.

Valuations on price to trailing “operating” earnings, sales, cash flow and book value are neither a screaming buy or sell. Overall, I rate Nokia’s basic fundamental ratio comparison exercise over a 10-year, cycle-adjusted period as priced near fair value to a small discount.

2021 Technical Momentum

During late January, a meme-induced spike in buying launched the stock above $9 a share. Nevertheless, not much short interest existed to fuel a substantial price rise similar to the GameStop (GME) phenomenon, and the price came right back to earth in quick order. On January 28th, Robinhood halted purchases of several volatile stocks, including Nokia, from its trading platform.

Today’s $4 quote is trending below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. No bull market here. While many other low-priced securities have experienced a solid price rise since the November election and the rollout of vaccines around the world, the current Nokia price is well under the October high of $4.30, which was underneath the August peak of $5.10. In terms of relative strength vs. a skyrocketing market situation, Nokia unfortunately remains a standout laggard choice.

Some of my favorite momentum indicators of buying/selling activity are also in a bearish configuration. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume measurements are signaling more sellers than buyers the last 18 months. Plus, the downdraft in these indicators during the January price jump, meme event, appears to signal aggressive sellers unloaded positions.

Final Thoughts

Last week, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark (hired for the top post in September) was interviewed on CNBC, explaining the global semiconductor chip shortage caused by COVID-19 supply issues was not yet a serious problem for the company. However, he could not guarantee such would be the case in the future.

Jim Cramer of CNBC has made a habit of recommending Nokia as a buy for years, without much success. I get nervous when a stock refuses to rally, even with media coverage recommending ownership.

Even Seeking Alpha authors have been trying to find the silver lining in Nokia's share ownership proposition, with a number of positive reviews and articles the past year. Yet, SA’s Quant computer ranking of stocks against each other continues to score the company as an average selection. Wall Street analysts are generally sanguine on its long-term growth prospects. Below you can review the latest SA sentiment forecast vs. underlying Quant financial and momentum trends.

What could produce an outsized advance? The obvious get-rich quick answer is an acquisition offer. If another tech company wanted to merge with Nokia, investors could see a nice 50% or greater return on investment. Yet, I think the odds are low someone will want to pay a premium for this older tech name, with limited cash flow and income opportunities, in a highly competitive space.

From my research, I rate Nokia as an Avoid to Neutral selection. It represents an old-school technology name constantly attempting to reinvent itself. The company is a top industrial technology R&D firm with a slew of patents owned and licensed to others through its Bell Labs division. But when all is said and done, the whole organization does not earn serious income to grow its share price.

All told, I feel the investment proposition is tilted toward “underperformance” of both the telecom industry and the general market indexes. Without its strong geographic and product line diversification in revenues or rough fair valuation on basic fundamentals, I would consider the company a Sell or even a Short candidate.

I hope this article enlightens readers on some of the variables I review in my investment process. In the end, bullish trading momentum and truly inexpensive valuations are the ingredients I search for far and wide. Nokia does not fit my strict investment criteria at this time. The company is not alone. When I run my computer sorts, 90-95% of all equities are rated as not good enough.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.