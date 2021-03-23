Yield Curve Drove Massive Rally

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy provides his weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Investors who love mortgage REITs today are late to the party. That’s no other way to describe it. While there's still some opportunity in the space, it isn’t near as appealing as it was a few months ago. Simply look at the chart for the swing in valuations on several mortgage REITs:

It should be clear that when prices have increased that much, investors are getting less for their money. Currently, valuations have entered the reasonable range for most mortgage REITs and even the bearish range for several mortgage REITs. Of course, to the investor who focuses only on the yield curve, we “couldn’t be more wrong.” These are often the same investors who thought we were crazy to be buying in late and doubling down on positions in early April.

Investors think the shape of the yield curve is the main factor driving returns. While it's one factor, it has never been the kind of dominant force that many investors believe. Instead, investors should start their research by looking at book value and evaluating the price-to-book value ratios. That’s where it starts because that’s the first step in understanding the value of the underlying portfolio.

When the curve steepens, mortgage REITs still need to hedge against the possibility of higher future rates. Consequently, they don’t get to capture the entire difference in the yield curve. This is an area where many investors struggle. It relies on understanding the accounting and that's something most investors simply don’t do.

Good, Not Great

The steepening of the yield curve is good for returns. However, it isn’t “great.” How can I say that? Because the shape of the yield curve simply isn’t that powerful. It helps the mortgage REITs squeeze out more net interest income, but not dramatically more. So why are prices going up so fast? Well, investors are plowing into stocks that they see as recovery stocks. They see prices that were down substantially in March. They see a significant increase. They know enough to know “steeper is better” and “book value increased the last few quarters.” That’s enough for many of them to grab the stock with a high dividend yield and hope.

Annaly Capital Management

We recently took our gains on Annaly Capital Management.

We had purchased those shares less than a month early, but at a materially lower price:

That wasn’t our only position in NLY though.

We also closed the position in our Fidelity account:

We purchased those shares back in August at $7.4246:

We earned a solid return for our investment period:

Note: We could've waited for a bit more upside, but the money flowing into retail landlords (among other macro factors) has me feeling a bit concerned about the overall level of excitement in stocks investors don't understand.

We bought at a substantial discount to book value and we sold the shares much closer to book value. Brilliant! That’s the core of investing successfully in mortgage REITs. Now, I know you’re going to hear plenty of other voices saying “No! Dummy! You buy it for yield!”

When you hear those voices, I suggest replying:

“May I see your investment returns over the last several years? Please include all actual trades and the change in portfolio value from month to month so I can evaluate your total performance.”

Whomever you were speaking to is unlikely to agree to that. No surprise. Who wants to take that look in the mirror?

So why do we go neutral on NLY? The price-to-book is about 1.00.

The following chart goes from the end of Q3 2011 through a few days ago:

Today, the blue line would be slightly higher and the red line would be unchanged.

Now, you may argue that the blue line (NLY’s share price) should be above the red line because the yield curve is so steep. You might think the big discounts only occur when the yield curve is flat. So we’re going to talk about early 2014.

Let’s take a look at the history of the yield curve. We’re using a similar time frame (this one is a couple of days longer):

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Now if you believe that a steep yield curve means the price-to-book should be high, I’ve got some ugly news for you. Contrast those arrows. The two black arrows reflect a period where the yield curve was much steeper than it is today and the price-to-book was low. The brown arrow highlights a point where the yield curve was flattening and where the price-to-book was over 1.00.

Therefore, it's painfully obvious that the steepness of the yield curve alone does not determine whether the stock will trade above book value or below book value.

Book Value

There are some investors somewhere who will still believe that book value doesn’t matter. If they can’t comprehend the chart we posted showing NLY’s share price and book value, I can’t fix that.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO ANH ARI ARCC ORC MITT LFT GAIN ARR WMC ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL OCSI AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q4 2020 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using the estimates of current book value we provide for subscribers on The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are three points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q4 2020 book value reported by management and classified as “adjusted book value per share”. Adjusted book value of $3.94 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.13.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value.” We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.54 is lower than economic book value per share of $4.92.

If the book value per share ratio is absent in the chart, the company has not reported Q4 2020 yet (or did it so recently it isn’t in this sheet yet).

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is dumb and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield / Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices.” Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price”. If the share remains at a fixed rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed-rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn’t exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the “Floating Yield on Price”. However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating) S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called) Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD. WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call) QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page



Second batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the “Worst Cash to Call” would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the “Worst Cash to Call” would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

Investors are getting hyped about mortgage REITs. Price-to-book value ratios are increasing substantially. In many cases, we are seeing price-to-book ratios around 1.00 or higher. Investors may believe that they're protected by the shape of the yield curve, but they are wrong. While it's a positive factor, it isn’t nearly powerful enough to drive the price-to-book value ratio. It can influence it, but it won’t have an overwhelming impact.

The goal when buying mortgage REITs is to buy while the price-to-book ratio is low. There are other things that can help, but everything starts with understanding how to evaluate book value. Simply reading a chart for the 10-2 Treasury spread and calling that “due diligence” is not enough.

Ratings: