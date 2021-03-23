Photo by XiaoLiu/iStock via Getty Images

The world is still enduring the ripple effects of the pandemic that certainly did not end with the invention of the coronavirus vaccines. Many countries across the globe remain in lockdown, more or less.

The economic consequences of the health crisis took their toll on income opportunities in two senses: bond yields fell precipitously due to the accommodative policy of central banks, while dividends suffered from a wave of cuts/suspensions. Though the decline was still less severe than anticipated at the very outset of the pandemic (and even less deep if compared to the November forecast), $220 billion were still wiped out from global dividends between Q2 and Q4 (an amount fairly hefty enough), according to the latest Global Dividend Index from asset manager Janus Henderson.

But the economic recovery this year is (relatively) certain. The Roaring Twenties 2.0 are almost here. With reinvigorated business activity, companies will see their sales gradually climbing higher, so do profits, and, in many cases, cash flows. This also instills confidence that as firms across the globe return to their FCF breakevens, and economic uncertainty will become something of the past, dividends will climb higher.

For example, in its recent forecast, IHS Markit said that global dividends would rise by 6.5% YoY in 2021. Although the return to the 2019 levels will take more time, this still inspires some confidence that if recovery does not lose steam, the growth trend will continue further in the 2020s.

How to benefit from this alluring tendency? There are multiple options. Today, I would like to discuss the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) that might be a fund of choice for passive investors who prioritize diversification and are pondering options to make their portfolios less exposed to expensive U.S. equities.

The ETF has a clearly phenomenal standardized yield of 6.8%, which alone makes it an option at least worthy of deeper inspection by income-starved investors (and also a value play, which I will discuss below in the article), especially considering that though bond yields have been rising this month, they are still likely not satisfying for many.

Now let us take a more in-depth look at the pros and cons.

The underlying index

First and foremost, we need to have a thorough understanding of the fund's underlying index's composition.

The Solactive Global SuperDividend Index is an equally-weighted one, with the number of constituents capped at 100 (but there are actually 103 holdings in the SDIV portfolio at the moment).

How does its stock-picking routine look like? First, Solactive creates a selection pool of names that can join the benchmark. It has a strict rule related to the size of a dividend yield of a potential constituent. Those with lower than 6% will not be considered, as well as those that have an above 20% yield.

In my recent article on SDEM, another Global X ETF, I elaborated on why an index provider likely decided to bar such securities from joining a benchmark. In the case of SDEM, it was MSCI (MSCI) and its Emerging Markets Top 50 Dividend Index. In short, a too-high yield might be indicative of record undervaluation, which, in turn, can be the consequence of structural problems with a business model, corporate governance, or even of a deep crisis in the industry. Also, a fact that a company returns one-fifth of its market value to shareholders via dividends a year can be a harbinger of a looming DPS cut/suspension. So, Solactive simply does not want to expose the index to that risk.

Solactive also restricted small-caps and micro-caps (companies with less than $500 million in market value) from joining the selection pool to reduce the exposure to risky small-cap value plays. A combination of a high dividend yield and a below $500 million market capitalization might be an indication that a company fell out of favor with investors for whatever reason, so its future price performance might be lackluster. The presence of such players in an index clearly bodes ill for returns.

There is also a rule that requires "dividend forecast" to be "at least stable." Put another way, if

there is no official announcement as of the Selection Day that dividend payments will be cancelled or significantly reduced in the future.

When the selection pool is ready, 100 securities with the highest yields are picked for the index. As I said above, there were 103 holdings in the SDIV portfolio as of March 19. This contradicts the methodology, but the following rule is likely the culprit:

On the annual Adjustment Days, if a company is included in the Selection Pool, it is only removed from the index composition if its Dividend Yield on the Selection Day is not in the Top 200 of the Selection Pool. In this case, the company with the largest Dividend Yield that is currently not an index member is chosen as replacement.

Each quarter, Solactive analyzes the index and makes decisions if existing constituents should be removed, in case their payout shrank or there is "an overall negative outlook concerning the companies’ dividend policy."

The methodology has no specific criteria related to the level of economic development in a country of incorporation, so both advanced markets and emerging economies are presented in the SDIV portfolio. Hence, the ETF would not be an investment of choice for investors who are averse to risks inherent to emerging markets, namely FX volatility or political uncertainty. Also, in Solactive's guideline, I have not found any restrictions related to frontier markets. So, the presence of shares in Zenith Bank plc, a Nigerian banking & other financial products provider, in SDIV's basket of securities is explainable.

What are the ETF's key sectors and countries?

SDIV's sector mix is dominated by real estate that has a close to 30% weight, with Guangzhou-based KWG Group Holdings (OTC:KWGPF) being the fund's most substantial investment from this sector.

Financials is #2 with a 17.6% share of the net assets. Energy is the last in the top-three group with close to 15% weight. The fund's exposure to sectors relatively immune to recessions (like utilities and tech) is minimal.

More than a quarter of SDIV's NAV is allocated to the U.S equities. South Africa is in second place with a 10.2% weight, which implies the performance of the rand and, hence, the South African Reserve Bank's hawkish/dovish moves is something that SDIV investors should keep an eye on. Chinese stocks represent the third-largest equity group, with a 7.9% weight.

Overall, in the top-ten cohort, there are five developed economies, namely the U.S., the U.K., Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore, and five EMs, including South Africa, China, Russia, Thailand, and Brazil.

The main holdings

Since the underlying index is equally-weighted, the ten key constituents account for only 10.96% of the portfolio.

The top names are as follows:

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals (OTCPK:CNSJF), a Chinese investment holding company that manufactures ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, etc. KWG Group Holdings, a real estate company. Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica, a Brazilian electric power transmission company. Zenith Bank mentioned above, NOS SGPS, a Lisbon-quoted telecommunications company, BW LPG Limited (OTCPK:BWLLF), an Oslo-listed investment holding company focused on shipowning and chartering activities globally, Times China Holdings (OTC:TMPPF), a property developer with a primary listing in Hong Kong. London-listed JSC Halyk Bank, a provider of corporate & retail banking service, with operations primarily in Kazakhstan. Magnit, a low-cost grocery store chain that is almost omnipresent in Russia, Pacific Textiles Holdings (OTC:PTEXF), another Chinese investment holding company focused on the textile business.

Bumper yield but subpar returns

SDIV has multiple advantages, including the yield.

Data by YCharts

But this ETF is not perfect, of course. And its most important flaw is lackluster cumulative returns.

The fund delivered utterly disappointing price returns in the last five years, and even SDEM did better, let alone U.S.-focused DIV.

This was caused by a few factors, from long-term underperformance of EM equities and FX headwinds stemming from the trade war to the fact that the fund is a value-oriented one, and a value style was not especially lucrative one in the 2010s.

So, most of its total returns are from dividends, not capital appreciation.

Final thoughts

Having exposure to 100 top dividend payers from around the world. Is the opportunity appealing enough? Perhaps. Of course, the strategy SDIV follows is not ideal, as there are no perfect exchange-traded funds.

Numerous risks surround investing in dividend ETFs. There is a possibility that IHS Markit's forecast will finally appear overly optimistic since there are multiple red flags pointing to the fact that the recovery might be deferred, namely "a new pandemic" in Germany. Also, SDIV has exposure to EMs and even frontier markets, which only multiplies risks.

However, a clear advantage of the ETF is that numerous companies presented in its portfolio are either not trade on the U.S. stock exchanges or have poor liquidity over-the-counter. With this product, investors can gain exposure to them. Besides, its total expense ratio of 0.59% is only slightly inflated.