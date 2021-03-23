Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) back in late December of last year and stated that the share price was on course for sustained gains. Shares have actually risen almost 13% since that piece and we believe there may be more on the table here. In fact, if we look at the long-term chart, we can see that we now have our crossover on the MACD indicator (what we were looking for) which is a bullish sign. Shares gave investors a similar set-up back in 2009 when the MACD indicator also crossed over at a similar oversold level. Suffice it to say, momentum is definitely with Canon at present. Once shares can plough through near-term resistance between the $22 to $24 level, our long-term projection would be for shares to make it back up to multi-year resistance (2018 highs).

The company recently announced its fourth quarter and annual numbers. In the fourth quarter, earnings came in at $0.49 per share on sales of $9.07 billion. Both the top and bottom-line beat estimates. Furthermore, the momentum over the past few quarters is expected to continue going into 2021. $0.29 in earnings per share is expected in the first quarter this year and $1.08 is the overall estimate for fiscal 2021. The market has been obviously pricing in this expected growth – something which has been amiss over the past four years. In fact, because of the base Canon is currently working from, management believes every business unit will grow in fiscal 2021. The Office and specifically the MFD´S segment is expected to drive growth this coming year.

If indeed, sustained growth is on the way for Canon, we should be seeing encouraging trends in the financials. The health of the dividend is an excellent place to start as its key metrics can be found across all three of the company´s financial statements. Therefore, let´s see how strong the payout looks at present. If the numbers stack up, a very attractive total return (capital gain + dividend) could be on the cards here in Canon for the next few years.

The annual payout at present comes in at $0.76 per share. This equates to a dividend yield of approximately 3.46%. Although the yield is now close to the company´s 10-year low, we do not believe that shares are overvalued at present. The reason being is that the dividend was cut last year on the back of the first reported quarterly loss in almost two decades. Many times, a dividend cut is the right decision and we believe management made the right call here.

Because bottom-line growth has been struggling in recent years in Canon, the growth of the dividend has suffered as a consequence. However, many reported payout ratios are calculated off net income instead of the more correct free cash flow numbers. The reason being is that cash pays out dividends and not net earnings. If we take a trailing number from the cash flow statement (since Canon pays out its dividend bi-annually), the payout ratio comes in at approximately 73%. On a per-share basis, free cash flow increased to $1.56 per share in 2020 and is expected to increase once more in 2021. This certainly is a bullish trend for the dividend.

Another encouraging trend was the rise in shareholder equity in 2020 despite the fall-off in top-line revenues. Equity on the balance sheet increased by approximately $350 million as management did an excellent job of managing its inventory levels as we can see below. Suffice it to say, despite the headwinds last year due to Covid-19, Canon´s debt to equity ratio of a mere 0.17 in Q4 speaks to sustained strength in the company´s financial position.

We see this financial strength on the income statement. $8.3 million was put towards interest-bearing debt in 2020 from an EBIT number of $1.07 billion. Furthermore, the sequential as well as the rolling quarter EBIT increase to $738 million in Q4 definitely made a statement in our opinion. Why? Because despite the fact that R&D spend increased to $702 million in the quarter, management really executed on controlling operating expenses. Suffice it to say, if this trend continues, it will be bullish for the dividend.

To sum up, we believe Canon shares have plenty of runway for growth here both from a capital gain standpoint as well as an income standpoint (dividend). Despite the recent run-up in shares, the current valuation looks attractive We look forward to continued coverage.