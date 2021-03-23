Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Introduction

I’ve been a dividend investor for almost eight years. One of my first purchases back in 2013 was Walmart (WMT). This purchase was successful based on the total return of around 10% per year, but the dividend growth has been rather slow. Right now I want to increase the Euro-denominated part of my dividend portfolio. This article will explain why I chose to start a position in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, a competitor of Walmart in the US market.

Business model

Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) is a Dutch grocery retail company. Its business model includes supermarkets, convenience stores, hypermarkets, online grocery, online non-food, drugstores, and liquor stores. It’s focused on the US and European market. In the US the biggest local brands are Food Lion, Stop & Shop and Giant. In Europe the biggest local brands are Albert Heijn (The Netherlands), Delhaize (Belgium) and Mega Image (Romania). Roughly 40% of revenues are made in Europe and the other 60% in US markets. The biggest competitors in the US markets are (among others) Walmart, Target (TGT) and Kroger (KR).

Comparison of the big retailers

Let’s take a look at the revenue and net income of these companies during the last few years to get a sense of how they stack up against each other.

Revenues in billion (y-o-y growth) 2018 2019 2020 Ahold Delhaize(in euro) 62.8 (-0.2%) 66.3 (+5.5%) 74.7 (+12.8%) Walmart 514.4 (+2.8%) 524.0 (+1.9%) 559.2 (+6.7%) Target 74.4 (+3.7%) 77.1 (+3.6%) 92.4 (+19.8%) Kroger 121.9 (-1.2%) 122.3 (+0.4%) 132.5 (+8.4%)

Table: revenue and y-o-y growth (source: Seeking Alpha)

Walmart is by far the biggest company in terms of total sales. Ahold Delhaize is more or less comparable to Target. All the big retailers had huge revenue increases in 2020 due to COVID-19. Target knocked it out of the park with a whopping 20% increase in sales.

The following table presents this comparison with regards to the net income, as % of revenues as well.

Net income in billion (% of revenue) 2018 2019 2020 Ahold Delhaize(in euro) 1.78 (+2.8%) 1.77 (+2.7%) 1.40 (+1.9%) Walmart 6.67 (+1.3%) 14.88 (+2.8%) 13.51 (+2.4%) Target 2.94 (+3.9%) 3.28 (+4.3%) 4.37 (+4.7%) Kroger 3.08 (+2.5%) 1.51 (+1.2%) 2.59 (+2.0%)

Table: net income and margin (source: Seeking Alpha)

We can see that most retailers earn a net income of around 2 to 2.5% of total revenues. Target however has a more than stellar earnings margin of more than 4% during the last years. In general, most major retailers that hope to be successful need to have a high sales volume. A low-margin, high-volume sales strategy has proved successful for companies (for instance Walmart). In 2020 Ahold Delhaize’s earnings are somewhat understated due to higher than usual restructuring charges of more than € 1.4 billion. The increase in 2020 is driven by the U.S. and mainly related to €676 million of the settlement agreement for FELRA and MAP at Giant Food, €183 million of Stop & Shop’s withdrawals from the 1500 Plan and €559 million of the National Plan. I expect these charges to return to normal levels in the next few years, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Acceleration of online activities

2020 has been a year of unprecedented change. COVID-19 started and accelerated various trends. With regards to the business model of retailers like Ahold Delhaize one of the most important trends is the rapid acceleration of online grocery. As a result of the increased demand, retailers had to rapidly scale up their supply chain and last-mile capacity; this increased demand has also resulted in the emergence and rapid growth of delivery intermediaries and online-only grocery companies.

Other trends are visible and important as well. For instance the meaningful shift to at-home consumption. Meal solutions have become more relevant as an alternative when restaurants were closed (or even thereafter because of customer fearing to return to normal life).

In order to drive growth Ahold Delhaize focuses on omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable food options, cultivate their best talents and strengthen the operational excellence by developing and using technology and data solutions.

Ahold Delhaize currently generates about 10% of their sales through online channels. This has doubled in the last few years and I expect this will double in the next few years again. One of the biggest contributors to online sales is Bol.com, the leading Dutch webshop/platform. Last year Bol.com continued its strong net consumer online sales growth from 33% in 2019 to 57% in 2020. Next year Ahold Delhaize expects Bol.com sales to increase with roughly 20% as well. In total Ahold Delhaize aims for a ‘mid-to-high single-digit’ increase in underlying earnings per share, compared to 2019.

Dividends and buybacks

Currently Ahold Delhaize has a dividend payout policy of 40%-50% of underlying earnings. They target a year-over-year increase as well. The dividend is paid in two instances: an interim dividend in August and a final dividend in April. The last few years the dividend has increased by about 10% per year with a big fat increase of 18% the last time.

Figure: Dividend per common share in 2016-2020 (source: annual report 2020)

The shares of Ahold Delhaize currently yield 3.8% which is roughly double that of its American competitors. Granted, the payout ratio is higher as well, but with a payout ratio of 67% I am not too worried because of the earlier mentioned restructuring charges. This leads to an understatement of its true earnings.

They are also buying back their own shares, with a program of roughly € 1 billion per year. This results in a share reduction of almost 4% per year. My expectation is that this program will continue in the coming years, but that it is necessary to use excess liquidity (or borrowings) in order to do so. The remaining free cash flow after dividends seems to be in the range of € 0.5 to 0.8 billion as per my own projections.

Debt

Ahold Delhaize has a total debt of around € 14.5 billion which consists of about € 12.3 billion in long term loans and lease obligations, and € 2.2 billion in short term borrowings. They currently have € 3.1 billion of cash (equivalents) on hand. The gross debt has ballooned since 2018 in order to reflect the impact of the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. The interest coverage ratio is 4.3x which is a bit on the low side in my opinion, considering the ICR of their rivals like, Walmart (10x), Kroger (8x) and Target (7x). However, Ahold Delhaize was able to refinance two times last year for a total of € 1.5 billion so my assumption is that it poses no immediate risk as of now.

Valuation

Let’s take a look at how the company is valued.

Valuation metrics P/E-ratio P/FCF-ratio P/Sales Ahold Delhaize 17.6 11.2 0.33 Walmart 27.6 22.3 0.67 Target 21.4 13.6 1.01 Kroger 10.4 6.0 0.20

Table: valuation metrices (calculations by author)

From the table we can see that Ahold is one of the cheaper retailers. Walmart but also Target have higher valuation metrics. Kroger seems to be the cheapest retailer based on these metrics. This might have to do with the fact that Kroger’s revenue growth has been somewhat muted in comparison with the other retailers.

But what happens if you purchase Ahold Delhaize at its current price? What kind of return can you expect? Let’s make some assumptions:

Offline revenue decrease of 1% in 2021, and annual increases of 1% to 1.5% thereafter.

Online revenue increases of 30% in 2021 and about 13% in 2025.

Net income margin of 2.6% in 2021, increasing to 3.0% in 2025.

Cash capital expenditure of around 2.9% of revenues each year.

Repayment of lease liabilities: around € 1.6 to 1.8 billion per year.

Dividend payout of 45-50% of net income.

Exit multiple of 15x EPS after five years (currently 17x)

Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2024 Revenue 66.3 74.7 76.3 79.1 82.0 84.9 88.1 Net income 1.8 1.4 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.6 Free cash flow 1.8 2.2 1.5 1.7 1.8 1.9 2.1 Dividends -0.8 -0.9 -1.0 -1.0 -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 Buyback -1.0 -1.3 -0.5 -0.6 -0.7 -0.8 -0.8 Dividend per share €0.76 €0.90 €0.96 €1.03 €1.12 €1.21 €1.32

Table: calculations by author. All numbers in billion €, except the dividends per share

My forecast shows that during five years you could expect around € 5.64 in cumulative dividends and a share price of about € 43 at the end of this period. The dividend growth during the forecasted period is around 7 to 9% which seems attractive coupled with a starting yield of 3.8%.

An investor who calculates the net present value of these cashflows would be willing to pay about € 28 per share. If you subtract a margin of safety of 20% you are right at its current valuation of € 23 to 23.50 per share. That means you can expect an annual rate of return of around 10% during this period. Naturally there are several upsides and downsides to this forecast. It does provide me some assurance as to whether this is an interesting investment or not.

Risks

I mentioned that there are several upsides and downsides to my forecast. More in general we can see the impact of COVID-19 on the world economy. However the consumer staples segment is a relatively stable business, even in economic downturns. There are of course operational and financial risks related to their suppliers. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes in the retail landscape, particularly relating to consumer shopping preferences, a focus on value, healthy eating, and the overall channel shift from in-store to online purchasing. Ahold Delhaize needs to respond by adjusting product assortments, pricing and promotional offerings; focusing on the health and safety of consumers; and ramping up investment in home delivery or click-and-collect capabilities. They need to continue to monitor and respond to these evolving consumer habits and adjust their omnichannel sales strategy accordingly, in order to stay relevant in this high volumes, low margin business.

Listing information

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. is a public limited liability company registered in the Netherlands with a listing of shares on Euronext’s Amsterdam Stock Exchange (AEX) and Euronext Brussels (AD). Ahold Delhaize’s shares trade in the United States on the over-the-counter market in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) (OTCQX:ADRNY). The ratio between Ahold Delhaize ADRs and the ordinary Netherlands (euro denominated) shares is 1:1, i.e., one ADR represents one Ahold Delhaize ordinary share.

Conclusion

Ahold Delhaize is one of the biggest retailers in Europe and recently raised their dividend by 18%. Due to COVID-19 revenues increased in 2020. Ahold Delhaize drives future growth by focusing on omnichannel (online) growth. It is reasonably priced compared to most of its American peers and offers a juicy yield of around 3.9%. Ahold Delhaize presents an interesting opportunity for European based dividend growth investors. I recently started a position by purchasing 60 shares.