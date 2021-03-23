Photo by pjohnson1/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: Utz De-SPACed

Utz (NYSE:UTZ) is a 100-year-old family-owned salty snack company. Like other large branded food companies, it started with its namesake brand and acquired other brands to fill out its portfolio. Utz is different from the other iconic publicly traded snack companies because it only went public last year. It went public via reverse merger. I consider Utz to be unique among former SPACs because it's a viable business. I haven't looked at every single SPAC, but the ones I have looked at have business model flaws.

This isn't an overhyped electric vehicle company. Utz sells potato chips and pork skins among other salty snacks. I think the fact that this was a SPAC partially explains the stock's amazing run since de-SPACing. Utz likely wouldn't have been able to market itself as well as Collier Creek Holdings did. I wish Utz didn't do a SPAC because I didn't find out it was a public company until after the stock had exploded higher. That's speaking from the perspective of an investor who didn't get in. Congratulations to those who did buy it.

Thesis: Good Business, Bad Price

I started my research on Utz expecting to recommend selling the stock based on its high multiple. However, after doing my research, I think this is a hold. If I owned a position, I definitely wouldn't add to it, but I wouldn't sell it either. Investors should root for a correction so they can buy it at a good price; this is a good business with a strong growth runway.

I'm optimistic on Utz as a business because it has iconic brands with high penetration in certain regions of America. If it can extend those strong brands to the rest of the country, it has a long runway for growth. Furthermore, in going public, Utz has a revitalized roadmap. With the help of Collier Creek Holdings, the game plan is to cut costs, increase margins, increase marketing to grow market share, and continue to acquire brands in a disciplined manner.

Salty snacks had the fastest sales growth in the consumer-packaged goods industry in the past decade. I'm not entirely sold on the concept of salty snacks forever outpacing the consumer packaged goods industry. With that being said, it helps to be in the sweet spot of the market. Finally, Utz's Direct Store Delivery system, which is mostly utilized by independent operators, gives the company a moat via superior product distribution. Utz is one of 3 large scale snack providers with an extensive DSD system.

DSD System At Scale

The Direct Store Delivery System allows for Utz's products to be picked up from its manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, storage facilities, or small bins to be distributed & sold to retail stores within a geographic territory. It includes over 1,600 individual routes reaching over 75,000 retail stores in 2020. The DSD system helps with expanding distribution, increases shelf space, allows for the execution of in-store merchandising activities, and ensues products are fresh and available.

As you can see from the chart below, Utz is one of 3 large-scale salty snack companies with a DSD system and category diversification. To be clear, this is based on management's judgement. Hershey's (HSY) and others might argue they have category diversification.

Source: Utz Analyst Day Presentation

Salty snacks are fragile. They need to be handled with care. Think of a bag of potato chips. If it's dropped, the chips will become crumbs. If a company ships boxes in bulk instead of through a DSD system, the products won't turn out well when they end up on the shelf. There are 1,300 independent operators and 350 Utz-employed route sales professionals. Originally, Utz wanted to switch to all independent operators by 2021, but the pandemic pushed that back to Q2 2022. Utz thinks independent operators are more motivated. Furthermore, they make the cost structure more variable. The DSD distribution system also allows Utz to experiment with new products at retail stores by quickly placing new items and collecting immediate feedback on sell-through trends.

A former CFO who spent time with Utz, PepsiCo, Chobani, and Teasdale Foods, stated, (anonymous interview via Stream by Mosaic)

"I think they [Utz] have not yet gotten to the level of sophistication of a Frito-Lay, where they have mixing centers and they're able to optimize their manufacturing and distribution network. I think outside the DSD regions, they're straight truckload shots. They may be using intermodal in some cases, but I think it's mainly truckload."

Frito-Lay (PEP) is the gold standard of the snack industry. It's not a major slight on Utz that it isn't as sophisticated as that giant.

About half of Utz's distribution is through DSD. The other half is evenly split via distributors and direct to warehouse distribution. There are less discounts and rebates with DSD because the customer doesn't take on inventory. When Utz expands in areas where the DSD system isn't used (rural), it will incur more discounts and rebates.

Strong Brands In Core Markets + Not Much Private Label Competition

Utz has very strong brands. I only consider investing in the strongest brands with staying power in the staples sector. In Utz's core markets, which are mostly in the northeast, the company has 9.3% market share in salty snacks. It has 4.5% share in its expansion markets which are mostly in the south and Midwest. It only has 2.5% share in its emerging geographies which are in the Midwest and west mostly. On the negative side, you can say its core brands don't resonate with much of the country. On the positive side, you can say there is plenty of white space available for Utz to grow into. Mature food companies wish they had more room to grow their core brands

Utz's power brands, which include Golden Flake, Hawaiian, Boulder Canyon, T.G.I. Friday's (license), good health, Herdez, Zapp's, On the Border, TORTIYAHS!, and its namesake brand, had 17.1% sales growth in 2020. That beat the category which grew 9.1% due to pantry stuffing during the pandemic. Its natural channel retail sales growth (Boulder Canyon & good health) was 21.2% which exactly doubled the category's growth (10.6%) in 2020. Boulder Canyon grew about 40% in 2020 and had the number one potato chip SKU in the natural category.

Taking a step back, the namesake Utz brand had 5.2% compound annual sales growth from 2016 to 2020 putting it in the top 10 salty snack brands in the US ($650 million in sales). This heritage brand helped the company generate a historic organic growth rate of 4% from 2001 to 2019. Strategic acquisitions helped boost sales growth to 8% since 2001.

Source: Utz Analyst Day Presentation

As of 2020, Utz's brands had 9% share in the salty snack category in its core markets which put it in 2nd behind Frito Lay. It is in 1st with 27% share of pork skins. It is also in 2nd place in potato chips, pretzels, and cheese snacks where it has 15%, 20%, and 9% market share. Finally, it is in 3rd in tortillas with 4% share. Remember, these are all in the core markets. You can argue it's disappointing Utz doesn't dominate in its core markets considering the fact that Frito Lay is a global brand and Utz is domestic regional brand. The good news is private label is only 5% of retail sales which hasn't changed much since 2013.

Utz considers its long-term relationships with retailers (average relationship length over 20 years) to be a competitive advantage. On the other hand, 19% of retail customers only sell 1 of its power brands and none sell them all. Utz wants us to think this is white space for growth. However, you have to question how strong the retail relationships are if they aren't fully penetrated already. Acquiring a full array of products helps with retail penetration.

The consumer packaged goods CFO that I quoted before described Utz's new expanded relationship with Target (TGT). He stated,

"I noticed recently that Utz has picked up significant presence in Target. They had a nice end cap in the Target that I was in. I don't remember exactly what was on the end cap, but the point is when you're talking to a Target, to be able to say that you have a full array of popular brands and you can offer Target everything that Frito-Lay can offer, that's really what they need to be considered in the same conversation as the category leader. I'm optimistic on that one."

As I mentioned previously, salty snacks outpaced the rest of the consumer-packaged goods industry. The chart below shows it had 4.3% average annual sales growth from 2010 to 2019. I have a difficult time believing that salty snacks will indefinitely beat out the other categories. Trends ebb and flow. Tastes come in waves.

Source: Utz Analyst Day Presentation

Growth Plan: Marketing & New Markets

Utz uses its regional foundation brands to drive distribution of its power brands. It invests more in marketing for its power brands. Some of its foundation brands are only relevant in 1 or 2 states. In 2020, its foundation brands' sales were only up 3.2% which is terrible because they trailed the category by 5.9%. It's a good thing the power brands were 87% of retail sales in 2020.

As I mentioned, Utz plans to spend more on marketing overall. As you can see from the chart below, it will go from spending about 1% of sales on marketing to 3-4%. The peer average is 3.8%. The company also plans to redirect its spending. The company plans to get away from sports sponsorships in favor of targeted brand messaging. That makes a lot of sense. Personally, I know Utz the most from its baseball stadium ads (e.g., NY Yankees), but that might not get them incremental sales growth.

Source: Utz Analyst Day Presentation

The company plans to increase spending on digital and e-commerce by 60% compared to 2020. They updated their Utz website and their direct to consumer platform in February. That's very late in the game. Quite frankly, I wouldn't be surprised if there isn't much online growth in 2021 given the tough comps. Utz had 125% e-commerce sales growth in 2020 (6.8% of sales).

Utz is trying to increase its market share in convenience stores and mass stores where it only has 3.2% and 2.4% market share. It's trying to get to 4.7% share in both. If it does get there, that's $210 million in incremental retail sales. It plans to expand in c-stores through improving its master distributor and redistributor relationships. To gain share in mass stores, it plans to leverage its national scale and expanded brand portfolio. The new acquisitions and the expansion of its power brands help with this. It plans to develop channel specific packaging and display units (it's doing this in Target).

The most obvious way Utz can expand is entering new states. The map below shows exactly which states count as core, expansion, and emerging. Utz was founded in Pennsylvania which explains why it does so well in the surrounding states. One of the reasons Utz did a SPAC was it wanted to maintain ownership/control to ensure that its HQ would never leave Hanover, Pennsylvania. It employs a lot of workers there.

Source: Utz Q4 Presentation

As you can see from the chart above, sales growth in the expansion and emerging geographies were above that of core. This supports the narrative that this is white space rather than a weak area. 30% of its sales were in expansion states which had 20.4% sales growth. 20% of its sales were in emerging states which were up 19.1% in 2020. The category grew 9.7% and 9.6% in those geographies which means Utz more than doubled the category's growth.

Innovation is also important to growth as it is with all consumer packaged companies. The company highlighted its use of avocado oil and olive oil in its Boulder Canto and good health chips. I find its cheese ball packaging clever. Pourable packaging makes eating cheese balls much cleaner than grabbing them with your hands.

Cost Cuts Drive Margins & Help Fund Marketing Spend

Utz is trying to increase its margins and increase marketing spending. Obviously, that means it needs to cut costs somewhere. As you can see from the chart below, its 2020 EBITDA margin of 13.6% as of its June presentation was below the peer average of 19.5%. The firm ended up delivering 13.9% margins for the year, but that was helped by pantry stuffing. It will be a longer more arduous climb than that to get to peer average margins.

Source: Utz Analyst Day Presentation

The company plans to go from 1% annual productivity savings as a percent of cost of goods sold to 3-4% by 2023 (2% by 2021). To do this, it plans to optimize its supply chain; it already identified $50 million of potential annual savings over 3 years. It is improving product design, manufacturing scheduling, plant optimization, and distribution network optimization. It is also implementing its ERP software (final ERP modules went live in February). This is what analysts usually call 'blocking and tackling.' That's a football metaphor for small changes on a day to day basis that add up to big savings.

Besides productivity gains, optimization of sales and trade is expected to help margins by 25 basis points per year for 3 years. Improving mix by growing high margin power brands and de-emphasizing low margin private label/partner brands is expected to help margins by 30 basis points per year.

Acquisition Strategy: DSD & Brands

In 2020, $2.3 billion of salty snack sales were generated by 1,300 smaller brands, each with sales of less than $200 million. These brands could be either acquired or displaced. During the Analyst Day presentation in June 2020, the company discussed how it would grow through acquisitions. It didn't disappoint. It already has done 3 deals since then. In November 2020, it bought the butter filled pretzel brand H.K. Anderson from Conagra (CAG).

It bought Truco Enterprises/On The Border which sells tortilla, chips, salsa, and queso in December 2020. This deal wasn't about distribution. It was about getting a brand in a growing category. The Vitner's deal in February 2021 was about getting distribution, but it's just a Chicago play. Utz will try to expand the number of markets On The Border sells in; it will try to sell more of its products in Chicago through Vitner's distribution routes. Those are the 2 types of deals it likes. Of course, a deal can also do both.

DSD networks exist in metropolitan areas. Therefore, Utz will try to buy distribution in cities. It won't do so in many of the rural western states. DSD networks are strengthened when the company has a vast array of brands. Look for the company to fill its portfolio out in key growing categories. Product categories Utz might expand in are popcorn, meats, and nuts.

Despite make 3 deals in quick succession, the company only has a 3.7x pro forma net leverage ratio (goal is 3-4x). That's due to the help of its term loan refinancing related to its Truco acquisition. It helps that the company stays disciplined with its acquisitions. The goal is to make deals between 10 and 12-times adjusted EBITDA. It then gets the price down though synergies. As the table below shows, the average post-synergy adjusted EBITDA multiple is 7.4x.

Source: Utz Analyst Day Presentation

Family Owned

The family still owns more than 50% of the company. The former chairman's son-in-law is still the CEO. However, now with Collier Creek involved, the family doesn't have complete control.

On this front, the consumer-packaged goods ex-CFO who worked for Utz added some great color. He stated,

"I haven't seen evidence of a radical shift in strategy or the way that the company's run as an outsider, but I think it comes down to performance. If the company performs, I would guess that the family's influence, Dylan's ability to continue to chart the company's course, that probably continues. I think if the company runs into turbulence, then you've got some experienced board members that I think can start to influence things."

I'm not concerned with the family's power at all because you can see Collier Creek's imprint on the new plans presented in the past few quarters since the company went public. These are all time-tested plans the CCH team used with Pinnacle Foods.

Valuation Is Too High

Back in the June Analyst Day presentation, Utz was presented as cheap. Unfortunately, I wasn't following this reverse merger closely. I may have invested in Utz over Hershey had I done the research. Now the valuation looks scary. As you can see from the chart below, the forward P/E ratio is 37.81 which is above most of the competition I included. J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) was hurt by the pandemic unlike the others. That's partially why its multiple is so high. I think we need to see Utz fall to a 30 multiple before it gets interesting. It certainly has faster growth than its more developed competitors.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The biggest short-term risk Utz faces is tough comps in 2021. Unlike some of the consumer-packaged stocks that benefited from pantry stuffing, Utz stock hasn't looked back since its de-SPACing. I think the fact that it was a SPAC gives it extra momentum even though that doesn't have anything to do with the fundamentals. As you can see from the chart below, 61% of adults reported undesired weight gain due to the pandemic. They might stop buying salty snacks in 2021 once the country fully reopens.

Source: American Psychology Association

The other big risk is Utz's high valuation. If the SPAC bubble bursts, it could fall in sympathy with those names. Another risk is the company pays too much for an acquisition and fails to integrate it. Furthermore, salty snacks might see slower growth which causes Utz to make a risky acquisition. Finally, since the DSD network won't exist in rural areas out west, it takes away one of Utz's competitive advantages. We shall see how well its popular brands in the northeast do in the rest of the country. So far, so good.