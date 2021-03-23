Photo by Viacheslav Chernobrovin/iStock via Getty Images

My regular readers should now be aware of my thoughts about Canadian Pacific’s (CP) offer to buy Kansas City Southern (KSU). In case you’re not, though, I predict that if Canadian Pacific pays $25 billion for this company that earns ~$550 million, CP will eventually take a $10-$15 billion goodwill write-down. You read it here first. This prompts some questions about how a CP-KSU merger will impact the other Canadian Class 1 rail, though. Given that I’ve preferred Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) for its footprint, the prospect of a leviathan like CP-KSU suddenly emerging will likely affect Canadian National’s business. Beyond looking at the impact of the CP-KSU merger, I’ll try to determine whether it makes sense to purchase Canadian National at the moment. As usual, I’ll make that determination by looking at the company’s most recent financial results, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll also look at the past decade of PE data on this stock to demonstrate reasonably clearly the inverse relationship between price paid and returns earned. Before getting into all of that, though, I’ll briefly review trade between Mexico and the United States, because a merged CP-KSU will obviously be able to more easily shut CN out of that traffic.

Trade Between Canada and Mexico

In my view, the largest impact of a CP-KSU deal on CN would be the potential loss of freight trade between Canada and Mexico. This is not an insignificant amount, as Mexico is Canada’s fifth largest merchandise trading partner worldwide. To put this in context, in 2018, Mexico imported ~$1.1 Billion Canadian dollars in processed agri-food and beverage products, while Mexico exported ~$10 Billion Canadian dollars to the Great White North. The nature of much of this trade is that bulky, heavy, low per unit margin product that is ideally moved on rail.

If an exporter can run their product through a more seamless network, they are more likely to do so. My initial thesis is that if CP can provide such a network, CN is the obvious loser. This potential development obviously impacts that risk inherent in Canadian National Railway and in my view, investors would be wise to demand lower multiples to compensate for that risk.

Financial Snapshot

As you might expect, CN's financial performance in 2020 has not been spectacular. Specifically, revenue was down for the year about 7.4%, and net income was off by about 15.5%. EPS were down slightly less, by "only" about 14.25%, because of the ongoing stock buybacks. Please note, though, that the company spent 76% less on buybacks in 2020 relative to 2019. This may mean nothing, but it may mean that the company itself doesn't consider the shares a compelling value at the moment.

In fairness, management did what they could to reduce the impact of a slowdown in business. Specifically, labour, fuel, and purchased services were down 6.8%, 29.6%, and 5% respectively from the year ago period. These cost reductions were helpful, but profitability was simply swamped by the $1.1 billion reduction in revenue.

All that said, the future matters more to investors than the past, and I'd say the future here remains reasonably bright. Although the payout ratio has been creeping up over the years, the fact that it's now only about 46% suggests to me that it's well covered. Also, as I wrote in my earlier diatribe on this name, Canadian national is my favourite Class 1 rail because it is less impacted by the Chicago bottleneck, and because it touches all three coasts. These strengths aren't going away anytime soon, and for the above reasons I'd be happy to own these shares at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Impact of The Price Paid

My regular reader victims know that I write a great deal about the idea that the more an investor pays for a given company, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For those of you who might be skeptical of this perspective, I’ve compiled 10 years of CN Rail stock price history that demonstrates it fairly conclusively for your enjoyment and edification.

My Methodology

I approached this data (replicated at the bottom of this article) and said, “ok, data, what sort of returns would an investor earn if they bought at different price earnings multiples over the past decade?” After a long period of tedious financial calculator manipulation on my part, the data revealed that very generally speaking, the more you pay for CNI over the past decade, the lower would be your subsequent returns. For ease of review, I compiled each of these 18 sets of annual returns into six “buckets”, associated with PE multiples ranging from 10-12 to 20-22. I’ll include the table that I base the following analysis on at the end of this article, so you can slice this data even more finely if you so choose, dear readers.

I made the following observations.

There were an equal number of occasions when the shares traded at PE multiples ranging from 14-16, 16-18, 18-20, suggesting these are “typical” valuations over the past decade. The highest average returns were actually earned by investors who purchased in the PE 12-14 range, driven largely by the extraordinary CAGR of 17% for shares bought at the end of March, 2018. In spite of the presence of outliers (like March 2018, and September 2019) the investors who purchased at the lowest PE bucket have outperformed those who purchased at the highest bucket by ~320 basis points. This is very significant outperformance. I’d also note that the current PE is ~700 basis points higher than the highest of my “buckets.”

This doesn’t constitute “proof” of anything, but very little in finance or economics can be “proven” in a scientific sense. That said, I think a decade of history demonstrates that those people who waited for shares to sport a lower PE have generally done better. This is obviously no guarantee, but it adds to the margin of safety in my estimation.

The other side of this is obviously the idea that the higher the price paid, the thinner the margin of safety. An investor who bought at a high price relative to cash flows might console themselves with the idea that, as of today at least, they’re “still up, and have still made money.” In my view, this is a dangerously naïve perspective for two reasons. First, the fact that the market is now bidding these shares to multi year highs might suggest that the future may not resemble the past. What’s gone up can also come down, and I think it wise for investors to understand that change can happen quickly. Because you’re higher today is no guarantee that you’ll be higher tomorrow. Second, a 300 basis point underperformance may not sound like much, but over the longer term, it matters a great deal. For example, if investors A & B both invest $10,000 into CNI, and A earns a CAGR of 10%, and B earns a CAGR of 7%, after 10 years, the former will have just under $26,000 and the latter will have just over $19,500. This effect gets more pronounced over time. I hope it’s now reasonably clear that the more you pay for an investment, the lower will be your subsequent returns.

Source, author calculations

The Stock

With that out of the way, let’s review the current valuation. We hopefully now have some sense that the more you pay for an investment, the lower will be your subsequent returns. We’re also hopefully experienced enough to have a sense that because the market has offered ever higher returns to people who bought at elevated levels is no guarantee that such can continue inevitably. All of this leads me to want to buy stocks when they’re relatively cheap.

My regular reader-victims know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, as above, I look at the relationship between price paid and some economic benefit like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market, and to its own history. Shares of Canadian National Railway are trading at abnormally high valuations at this point, per the following.





Now, it’s possible to quibble a bit about whether the shares can continue to run higher. It's possible to suggest that the market can run even hotter as a result of some trick of macroeconomics. What can not be denied is the fact that the market is paying at least 50% more for $1 of future earnings at present than it has at any point over the past decade. In my view, that is a risky proposition, and investors would be wise to govern themselves accordingly. I can't recommend buying CN Rail at current prices, and would recommend investors avoid the name if they don't own it, trim some of their position if they own some, or at least consider writing covered calls against shares.

Conclusion

To summarize, the company's latest financial performance was relatively light. A significant competitor is on the brink of purchasing a railroad that will allow it to compete much more effectively for traffic between Canada and Mexico. In the face of all of this, the market is paying at least 50% more for $1 of future earnings than it has at any point over the past decade. Investors who bought this stock at lower valuations generally outperformed those who bought at higher valuations. Given the risks inherent in the change to the competitive landscape, and given the high valuations, I think buying shares in Canadian National Railway at the moment is, on balance, a bad idea.

Source, author calculations