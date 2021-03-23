As recovery plays go, I can't complain too much about the performance of nVent (NYSE:NVT) since my last update. I liked the company for its leverage to a short-cycle industrial recovery in 2021, and that thesis is still very much in play. On top of that, though nVent isn't the best way to play widespread electrification, it does still have leverage there and I see additional self-improvement potential.

These shares are up more than 40% since my last update, handily outperforming not only the S&P 500 and the broader industrial space, but other electrification names like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) as well, and almost performing industrial growth story Itron (ITRI) as well.

Although I do worry that nVent's less impressive growth and margin profile will factor more into future performance, I do still the shares as undervalued enough to be worth consideration.

Short-Cycle Today, Electrification Tomorrow

More than 40% of nVent's revenue comes from industrial end-markets, and most of those market are short-cycle in nature. That gives the company relatively good leverage to a broad swath of recovering markets in 2021. A key "but" here is the more muted near-term outlook for Thermal Management, which is likely to see a slower, more prolonged recovery cycle. All told, then, I don't expect the same short-cycle leverage here as I might from Eaton, but I do still see high single-digit revenue growth in 2021.

Beyond basic cyclical recovery, I do see longer-term leverage here to electrification. As I've discussed in many prior pieces, electrification is major emerging trend on the industrial side - factory and warehouse automation requires electrification, electric vehicles require new electrical infrastructure, more advanced building controls require upgraded electrical systems, and newer drivers like 5G base stations and data centers likewise require their own electrical infrastructure.

To be clear, nVent is not the best way to play those trends, or at least not in terms of high-value, high-margin components. Even so, all of the above-mentioned applications are going to require enclosures, grounding, connectors, fasteners, and protectors, and that's where nVent has its largest presences. While I do believe that electrification, on the whole, can drive a couple points of above-GDP growth over the next five to 10 years for the likes of ABB, Eaton, and Schneider, nVent's benefit is likely to be smaller (around 100bp to 150bp, I think), but still meaningful.

Steering Toward Growth Opportunities

Self-help is one area where I definitely think nVent can potentially exceed my expectations, and I believe management is taking some pretty sound steps in that regard.

On the growth side, management is definitely trying to maximize their opportunities in well-known electrification growth opportunities like data centers and grid upgrades. nVent doesn't really have exposure to the "sexier" areas of either addressable market (while ABB, Eaton, and Schneider do), but here again, data centers need enclosures, cable trays, and so on, while utilities need grounding, bonding, and so on.

Management has also made new product development and distribution relationships a bigger priority. I've criticized nVent in the past for underspending on R&D, but that is definitely improving; it will take some time for those investments to bear fruit, but I like the decision.

On the distributor side, management has tied itself more closely to Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY), and while I think this relationship can serve as a model for other distributor relationships that could help accelerate sales growth, I also believe the Rexel relationship could have more to give as Rexel improves its U.S. operations.

Last and not least is international growth. North America still accounts for about two-thirds of nVent's revenue, but management is actively pursuing deeper distributor relationships (as with Rexel) and leveraging the Eldon acquisition to build up this side of the business. Not only do markets outside the U.S. offer attractive base growth, but growing this business should also drive better operating scale.

The Outlook

My biggest concern with nVent at this point, other than a prolonged period of sub-optimal performance from the more energy-exposed Thermal business, is that the company's trailing organic growth and margin performance have both been pretty lackluster. But that's the issue with turnarounds, isn't it? By the time the trailing performance looks acceptable, it's no longer a turnaround story and you've missed out.

There's definitely room (and need) for the business to improve, but I think management has the right priorities in place today. Now the question is execution - the opportunity, spurred by significant investments in electrical infrastructure on many fronts, will be there.

I'm looking for high single-digit revenue growth in 2021 and above-trend growth for a couple years thereafter, with revenue growth slowing toward a long-term annualized rate of around 3%. I expect operating income margin around 14.5% this year, improving to around 15.75% in 2023, and I look for EBITDA margin to improve from around 19% in 2020 to 20% in 2023 and 20.5% in 2025.

With those margin improvements, I expect long-term FCF growth around 5%, with mid-teens FCF margins. I'd also note that my estimates would drive ROICs in the 7.5% to 8.5% range for '22 and '23.

The Bottom Line

Although nVent is not particularly cheap on margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA right now, I do still see some upside to the low $30's on cash flow, with a projected long-term annualized potential return still in the double-digits. There's above-average execution risk here (and I do use a higher discount rate), but I believe sentiment is still a little too negative here even after a good run of outperformance.