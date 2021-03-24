Company profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is a vertically-integrated, global specialty chemicals player, whose expertise lies in the manufacture and supply of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products. The company's materials are fundamental cogs in the manufacture of products within three broad sectors - The Building and Lifestyle sector (in applications such as pipes, fittings, wallpaper and roofing applications, etc.), The Nutrition and Healthcare sector (in applications such as food packaging, medical devices, disinfectants, etc.), and The Consumer Lifestyle sector (in applications such as auto interiors, fashion, toys, furniture, electronics, etc.). All in all, it’s fair to say that there’s a degree of omnipresence about WLK’s products as the applications listed above are something that one encounters on a daily basis.

Principally, WLK’s products can be bucketed into two segments - 1) Olefins and 2) Vinyls. The company’s Olefin's product portfolio includes products such as ethylene, polyethylene, and styrene. In the Vinyl product segment, WLK focuses on products such as PVC, Chlorine, VCM, Caustic Soda, Building Products, and Chlorinated Derivative Products. I’ve laid out a table below for prospective investors who are looking to get a better sense of WLK’s product portfolio.

Source: Prepared by the author, based on material from the Annual Report

WLK has some interesting tailwinds that are currently propelling the stock. Let’s cover some of these.

Well-positioned in the promising LDPE space

Polyethylene is the world's most widely consumed polymer, used in areas such as films, coatings, and packaging. This polymer is classified into various sub-segments based on the level of density, such as LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene), and HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene). As you can see from the table above, LDPE is used in areas such as bread bags, food wraps, milk carton cartridges, food packaging, etc. LLDPE is used in areas such as heavy-duty films and bags and HDPE is used in trash bags, rigid plastic containers, etc.

Whilst WLK manufactures both LDPE and LLDPE, its manufacturing mix is oriented towards the former (58%-LDPE and 42% LLDPE, Source: WLK), and I’d like to think that this could prove to be a boon, even though the current industry demand is broadly weighted towards LLDPE and HDPE. (According to IHS Markit, 45% of the 2021 Total Global Polyethylene Industry Demand is towards HDPE, and 33% is towards LLDPE; the rest comes from LDPE). Also, other North American peers such as LyondellBasell, Exxon Mobil, Dow, and Chevron Phillips all have lower exposure to LDPE, ranging from 5-25%, per Westlake. So why then is WLK focusing on LDPE?

Source: WLK

Firstly, LDPE is more cost-efficient, and this is primarily due to the technology that WLK uses to manufacture LDPE (WLK uses autoclave technology over tubular technology). As you can see from the chart above, over the last 14 years, LDPE has proved to be more profitable than both HDPE and LLDPE. Then also note that LDPE tends to be used in applications that are less discretionary or economic sensitive, and are more stable such as food packaging. As most of the current demand comes from HDPE, production capacities the world over are currently oriented towards this PE grade. However, IHS Markit expects that over the next two years, the mix of polyethylene demand is expected to turn, and by 2024, LDPE is expected to become more prominent due to its cost-merits.

Source: WLK

The other factor to note is that the current global LDPE capacity largely runs on tubular technology which focuses on commodity grade products (unlike WLK that uses autoclave technology). Tubular technology lacks the capability to manufacture specialty products that can be used in a wide range of applications, and it is also less cost-efficient. Essentially, in the years ahead, there’s likely to be a pronounced supply/demand imbalance for autoclave technology which could work to WLK’s advantage.

Source: WLK

Pricing across WLK’s product range remains elevated due to a supply/demand imbalance that will take time to correct; long-term conditions for PVC look attractive

Since the end of Q2-20, demand for WLK's key products has remained quite resilient, notably its downstream building products, PVC, and polyethylene. Residential housing-related tailwinds have been very strong for much of 2020, and in addition to that, we’ve also seen steady demand conditions in industries such as auto, medical, food service, consumer, and appliance industries. In the recently concluded earnings call, the management stated that the strong demand conditions that were prevalent in H2-20 have continued into 2021; this looks set to be maintained in the months ahead.

The Monthly housing supply is still at incredibly low levels, and traditionally, H1 has been seasonally strong for the residential construction business. Repair and remodeling activities too continue to remain promising; this should keep demand for WLK's downstream building products and PVC elevated. The rebound in autos and steady conditions in industries such as health, consumer, etc. should continue to buttress packaging requirements and polyethylene demand.

Whilst the demand situation has been encouraging, what's really sent prices soaring is the situation on the supply side. In H2-20, production for WLK and other peers in the Lake Charles area was severely hampered by two major hurricanes. This affected the inventory levels significantly and just as production was getting back to normal, we had the Texas deep freeze impact.

Woods Mackenzie estimates that more than 80% of US olefin capacity was offline in February and currently only 60% of the capacity is functioning. Inventories will likely continue to be well below the norm as these companies attempt to first serve the backlog of pent-up demand. Boiler damages across the board means production recovery is likely to be slow and complex. Currently, it is estimated that polyethylene production in the US could be down by 12%.

The supply/demand imbalance is so acute that it could take until Q4 for supply to return to normal levels. Generally, what happens is that US customers first get preference, after which there will be a period of inventory build-up, and only once this is done, will the export market be considered, and that too for contracted export customers and not general exports.

This has consequently affected prices, with spot LLDPE and LDPE prices soaring; earlier this month LDPE prices had hit their highest level in twelve and a half years whilst LLDPE butene reached its highest price point in six and a half years!

Similarly, due to the lack of product availability for the export market, prices of PVC are currently at record highs.

Source: Bloomberg

WLK is very favorably positioned to benefit from this as it is the second-largest producer of PVC in the world (behind Shin-Etsu) and the largest-producer of specialty PVC. Besides over the last few years, except for WLK, there has been very little global capacity added in the PVC space; WLK has added about 800 million pounds of PVC capacity over the last two years, so they’re well-positioned to exploit conditions here.

Longer term as well, due to its cost-efficiency and versatility, PVC is fast emerging as an attractive alternative to traditional materials such as wood, glass, concrete, metals. This should translate to better demand conditions with the CAGR run rate over the next 5- years expected to come in at nearly 4%, vs. the historical CAGR of 2.7%.

Source: WLK

Cost disadvantage relative to naphtha-based ethylene producers is less of a concern

It’s important to note that ethylene can be produced from either petroleum liquid feedstocks, such as naphtha, condensates, and gas oils, or natural gas liquid feedstocks, such as ethane, propane, and butane. WLK belongs to the natural gas feedstock cohort and uses ethane as a primary feedstock. Last year, as oil prices collapsed, the natural gas-based ethylene producers were at a significant cost disadvantage to naphtha-based ethylene producers. Due to the reduced cost advantage, ethylene and polyethylene manufacturing US companies such as WLK found it difficult to remain competitive in the export market.

Now with crude having recovered significantly from the March-2020 lows, and hitting $70 a barrel earlier this month, the cost disadvantage of naphtha-based producers has dimmed. Besides, it also looks as though likely elevated natural gas production in the US could keep gas prices in check through the summer, and this bodes well for WLK’s feedstock costs; storage builds in the Southeast region and Texas are quite elevated and Henry Hub forward prices for the summer have declined from levels of $3.0/MMBtu in late Feb to $2.6/MMBtu.

Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics

Risks

Having covered the chief tailwinds, here are some of the risks that investors should be aware of.

Production disruption-related costs to impact H1-21 earnings

As mentioned previously, WLK’s production facilities had been hampered by hurricane-related incidents last year, and this had a sizeable impact on the FY20 bottom line, reducing it by approximately $220m (the Q4-20 impact alone was $120m). The recent Texas and Louisiana deep freeze impact will cause its own set of problems as it has caught the management off guard and impacted the instrumentation boilers. This equipment damage is likely to generate maintenance and repair costs to the tune of around $120m, with $100m of costs expected to come through in Q1-21 with the rest in Q2.

Caustic soda price weakness lingers, although a bottom could be in place

WLK essentially sells caustic soda to customers primarily involved in industries such as pulp and paper, organic and inorganic chemicals, etc., and the pricing dynamics here haven’t been too appealing over recent quarters. From the Q2-20 levels, the domestic caustic soda price has declined by ~7%; in the export market, this is even more pronounced with prices declining by ~31%.

However, the WLK management believes that caustic soda is more of a lagging indicator and prices should soon improve as global GDP picks up in 2021. Going by the most recent industry reports, it looks as though some price increase has come through in the caustic soda space in Q1-21 although there are doubts over whether these increases will be accepted in full.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from WLK

Risk of negative chart pattern

Source: Trading View

Those who are technically inclined will recognize a potential chart-pattern risk that awaits WLK. From its 2020 lows of sub $30, the stock has demonstrated remarkable fortitude to move up in a relentless one-way move (pausing only in Jan 2021). It has now come very close to hitting the psychologically crucial landmark of $100, which also coincides with the resistance zone last seen during September 2014, after which we witnessed a brutal sell-off. Essentially, the stock is currently demonstrating price imprints that are akin to the dreaded head-and-shoulders reversal chart pattern, where we’ve already seen the formation of the right shoulder (in 2014) and the head (in H1 2018).

Yes, I recognize that there's an element of pre-empting things here when the right shoulder is yet to be formed (and may never even come to pass). That said, considering the relentless one-way move for close to a year, one does wonder if the stock looks a bit overstretched and fatigued, and is due some sort of pause, more so, as it is close to a resistance point and a psychologically crucial landmark. Of course, it doesn't necessarily have to pan out this way; chart patterns can often be negated, but for me to turn bullish, I would be looking for a strong green monthly candle to break past the $100 levels, and I would prefer for this to happen only after a few months of consolidation below the $100 levels.

To sum up, I would be wary of a long entry at current levels as the risk-reward does not look too appealing.

Closing thoughts

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the past year, the WLK stock has enjoyed a terrific ride, delivering returns of ~171%, and comfortably outperforming the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), where specialty chemical stocks account for the largest share within the overall portfolio (29%). Despite the stupendous performance, forward P/E valuations are not yet prohibitive with the stock trading at 14.1x, a ~20% discount to its 5-year historical average, and a ~15% discount to the sector median.

I like the long-term prospects of the stock but the relentless one-way move and potential hazards on the charts make me less enthusiastic. Going forward, I would prefer to see some consolidation, or a pullback from current levels before an uptrend is resumed. For now, I am neutral on WLK.