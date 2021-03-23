Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) CEO Kevin Helash on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 23, 2021 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Moore - General Counsel

Kevin Helash - Chief Executive Officer

Sue Cheung - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright

Nathan Weinstein - Aegis Capital

Steven Ralston - Zacks

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Marrone Bio Innovations Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Linda Moore, General Counsel.

Linda Moore

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Welcome to the 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call for Marrone Bio Innovations. On the call today are CEO, Kevin Helash; and CFO, Sue Cheung.

If you would please refer to slide two, I would like call forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's future expectations, plans, projections, forecasts, and prospects.

Certain material assumptions were applied in reaching these conclusions and making these statements. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause differences are contained in the reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading Risk Factors, MD&A, and elsewhere in the company's annual report, quarterly reports, and other filings.

The company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any guidance or other forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call. After our remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Kevin Helash. Kevin?

Kevin Helash

Thank you, Linda and thanks to everyone who is joining us on the call today. I'm pleased to be accompanied by our new CFO, Sue Cheung. While Sue has only been with us a few weeks, she has already begun to put her positive mark on the organization. We're all looking forward to working with Sue as we continue to expand MBI's position as a pure-play leader in the ag biologicals market.

For today's call, I'd like to speak to our full year highlights and outlook and have Sue provide you with a more detailed financial overview. 2020 was a remarkable year for MBI by any standard and I believe we are just starting to hit our stride. Within the agricultural sector, we're in the right place at the right time and are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the robust growth we see in 2021 and beyond.

Let me elaborate. If you would turn to slide three, we are now consistently delivering results that raise the bar on our leadership position in ag biologicals even. In the face of continuing constraints from the global pandemic, we demonstrated the value of our portfolio and the resiliency of our business model. We delivered our 10th consecutive quarter of increased revenues with year-over-year growth of increased 31% and a five-year revenue CAGR of 29%. We also delivered our ninth consecutive quarter of gross margins above 50% and a record for any quarter at 63.7%.

Gross margins for the full year were 59.6%, a 470 basis point improvement that was primarily a function of a favorable product mix, particularly in sales to the row crops market. We've also challenged ourselves to be a leader when it comes to running an effective and efficient organization. To that end, I am pleased to report that our operating expenses have been lower in each of the last 3 quarters. We ended 2020 with an operating expense ratio of 104%, a dramatic step improvement from 150% for fiscal year 2019. This change is particularly impressive in light of the fact that we held the line on costs even as we fully integrate Pro Farm.

From a commercial perspective, every piece of our business contributed to these results. Our full year treatments and specialty crops, the heart of MBI historically delivered more than 25% revenue growth year over year, which strengthened our market share again direct competitors in some of the key specialty crop markets such as almonds and wine grapes in California, and our BioUnite strategy continues to deliver strong results, and we have new partnerships and product offerings coming to the market that are poised to expand this part of our business.

We move 4 products for Crop Health & Crop Nutrition out of the pipeline and into the launch phase in 2020. They are now gaining traction with early market adoption and have the potential to deliver a meaningful contribution to our sales this year. We are also bringing a fifth product to the market in 2021 in the crop protection category that also has the potential to be a healthy contributor to our business in the years to come.

Of course the value of the Pro Farm acquisition can't be emphasized enough. Pro Farm has been a driving force behind the mix shift in the products we sell and the regions where we do business. As you can see, shown on Slide 4 our growing presence in the major row crops is one of the most significant changes we have made as an organization over the past year.

With the gains we made in 2020, we are well on track for this market to be more than half of our portfolio in 2023. We now offer more plant health solutions and more products that can be used as seed or solo pie treatments than ever before.

Turning to Slide 5. 20% of our sales last year were in the major row crop producing areas of Europe and Latin America, up from 6% in 2019. This is a step change towards our goal of having a relatively even split in sales between North America and the rest of the world in 2023 and toward capturing the growth opportunity that comes with that diversification. This combination of robust top line growth, continued strong margins and a flattening OpEx curve led to a 46% reduction in net loss for the year and a 31% improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Operating cash mirror these improvements and by year-end we had seen a 25% drop in the use of cash. We clearly had an inflection point as we move even closer to breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis. We have spent time this past year evaluating our position and our opportunities against others in the pure-play Ag biological sector as depicted here on Slide 6. This analysis is by no means all-inclusive, but it provides our best estimate of this revenues, given that many of these companies are private.

With that being said, we believe it offers a relative snapshot of what the industry looks like today. Given these parameters, it is evident that MBI stands alone within this sector. As you can see, the market for biological products is highly fragmented. By our estimate, there are well over 120 stand-alone biological players with more than 90% of them having annual revenues of $10 million or less. Roughly 80% only-service one product category and only a handful of dedicated manufacturing capabilities, a large number of these companies are early growth stage businesses with limited commercial offerings and market access.

MBI is unique and that we have built a platform with unparalleled depth and breadth of product lines, manufacturing capacity and distribution networks. We can leverage our size and scale to collaborate with our industry peers and expand upon our existing leadership position.

While we continue to see robust growth in our current product portfolio and pipeline, we also believe ample opportunities exist for consolidation that would create significant additional shareholder value. However, we have set very clear guidelines for ourselves. Any partnerships, mergers or acquisitions must immediately broaden our portfolio and expand our distribution network. We must be able to capture material synergies and any acquisition must be accretive to earnings in the short-term.

On slide 7, I would note that we remain cautiously optimistic about the outlook for 2021. As you have likely seen reported, the ag industry is coping with some of the lingering effects of COVID-19, as well as tough winter weather conditions. Our team is doing an excellent job of managing through difficult challenges and the sales force is gearing up to return to more face-to-face interaction with our customers to support their sales efforts.

Looking forward, we anticipate full year revenues will grow in the mid-20% range, well above the norm in the broader ag industry and above our peers in the biological sector. We believe we can continue to deliver annual gross margins in the mid-50% range, and we expect to hold operating expenses in line with 2020 plus inflation. The combination of these three metrics will move us toward our near-term goal of reaching breakeven and turning profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

In terms of our revenue flow, the first quarter in agriculture is quite variable. This demand in the period is highly dependent upon activity in Q4, combined with spring weather. The growing season in California is starting off dry, and this may push the seasonality of our sales into the second quarter. However, we continue to expect a first quarter with revenue growth in line with last year's first quarter and a strong first half, in line with our annual growth target.

Our growth now and in the future is predicated on the demand for a more sustainable approach to agriculture. A commitment to protect the environment is critical to all of our key stakeholders, and we have embarked upon a full scale review of our ESG capabilities and metrics. We are in the midst of this work and expect to publish or report later this year that will highlight not only what we have achieved, but where we can prove.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of our mission and culture, our objective is to be the recognized leader within the ag biological sector, not only for growth, but for our commitment to the entire ESG culture throughout our organization.

I'd like to turn the call over I'd like to turn the call over to Sue now and welcome her officially to Marrone Bio. Sue?

Sue Cheung

Thank you, Kevin. It's been a busy few weeks as I've dived into the business, and working with the team to complete the year-end activities for this earnings announcement and the following of our 10-K. I'm looking forward to spending more time on our future opportunities on how we deliver on our strategic and financial commitments.

If you want to turn to Slide 8, the combination of revenue growth, margin expansion and operating expense discipline, as we reduced our net loss for both the fourth quarter and the full year by 58% and 46%, respectively. We increased the revenues by 16% in the fourth quarter and 31% for the full year. Gross profit growth was even stronger than revenue growth. The gross margins increased to 63.7% for the quarter and 59.6% for 2020.

As the new CFO, I'll be working with the team to continue to balance funding for growth and cost discipline. As we show on Slide 9, we are controlling R&D and SG&A expenses as we ramp up our revenues and expand our margins. Our operating expenses in 2020 included the one-time benefit of $1.4 million from the PPP loan. If you exclude this benefit, spending still declined 6% year-over-year. Going forward, we have committed to keep operating expenses flat at the 2020 levels price inflation, even as we scale up the top line.

On revenue growth, favorable margins and good cost management now through to the bottom line and to our cash position. Cash used in operations was higher in Q4 because of seasonal working capital needs related to the timing of the product shipments at the year-end.

For the full year, the use of operating cash was significantly reduced as a result of the improvement in our net loss and a more efficient use of working capital across all quarters. Working capital improvements are a key focus moving forward.

If you will refer to Slide 10, the need to upgrade our manufacturing plan is critical. Demand continues to grow, and we need the additional flexibility to support production peaks. We are investing more than $1 million to upgrade our Michigan plant with the projected two-year payback. We expect this investment to improve scale and the capacity utilization. And in turn, reduce cost of sales. That said, it will take the first year to implement the planned improvement with the full benefits to be realized in year two.

If you want to turn to Slide 11, the combination of operating cash and the cash from warrant exercises will be adequate to support ongoing operations in 2021 and the warrant overhang will be completely removed by year end.

To conclude, on Slide 12, we have a solid track record from which we can accelerate our path to breakeven and profitability. We have the platform in place to grow sales, particularly as we extend our geographic reach internationally.

We have proved that we can effectively manage costs, while still growing the business. And we have real opportunities to advance our R&D pipeline and pursue strategic opportunities that will enhance our leadership position in ag biologicals. It's my privilege to join the company at this important juncture, and I look forward to my future conversations with all of you.

At this point, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator to begin our Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We can now take our first question from Bobby Burleson, Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Bobby Burleson

…questions, and welcome onboard, too.

Sue Cheung

Thank you, Bobby. Nice to talk to you.

Bobby Burleson

So, yes, I guess, for the whole team, 2020 outlook, you guys are being appropriately cautious on the tough weather that you've seen at the start of the year. Curious, ex the unusual weather impact, what kind of growth rate do you think the normalized growth would have looked like in 2021 in the outlook?

Kevin Helash

Hey, Bobby, it's Kevin. We are -- we feel really good about 2021. There's lots of good things in the market. Grain prices are very strong. And, yes, we're dealing with the impacts of COVID on a number of fronts, including supply chain, logistics.

But the way we look at it right now, we're projecting revenue growth in the mid-20% range year-over-year. And continuing to drive mid-50% gross margins and holding our OpEx relatively flat year-over-year. So we're pretty optimistic about the year.

There are some challenges, of course, that we have all the time in agriculture, but it seems to be setting up quite nicely for us.

Bobby Burleson

Okay, great. And in terms of organic growth versus the industry, obviously, you had a pretty meaningful acquisition, but we're starting to kind of anniversary that stuff. If we look at organic growth for your business, as it is now, versus that mid-teens growth for the industry? Is it sustainable premium growth rate? You’re already bigger than most players, as you showed in that slide. At what point do you this kind of track with industry growth, do you think?

Kevin Helash

That's a good question, Bobby. So as you pointed out, the industry is growing roughly in the mid-teens, and we've been significantly outpacing that for some time. When we look into the opportunities to grow our existing platform around the world, different markets, different crops, combined with the growth rate of the industry, combined with our pipeline, we feel pretty comfortable we're going to continue at this rate and pace for some time.

Bobby Burleson

And is there a feeling that some of these companies are hitting that's just a structural ceiling, where we can expect this to be an ongoing dynamic where we've got a last mile players and a very few independent guides of scale?

Kevin Helash

That's a great question, Bobby. There are a tremendous amount of fantastic companies in our sector, which is great. I mean, I really support that. The more minds and resources that are focused on building out the sector too makes the pie bigger, and we all benefit from that.

I don't foresee a slowdown in the innovation in the sector at all. And that's coming from all parts of the business, whether you're talking about the multinational major players all the way down to the startups. What really excites me, though, is we have a platform that we've built over the last 15 years, which will allow us to capitalize on that technology and all that innovation out there and accelerate our growth. And we're going to be very cautious about how we think about that, but I just see opportunity out there moving forward in this sector and for Marrone.

Bobby Burleson

Okay. Thank, Kevin. Thanks, Sue.

Kevin Helash

Thanks, Bobby.

Sue Cheung

Thank you, Bobby.

Operator

And we can now take our next question from Laurence Alexander of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Laurence Alexander

Good afternoon. Could you give a little bit more detail on trends by region and by row crops versus non-row crops and types of product, just which ones are getting the most traction?

Kevin Helash

Yeah. So we see growth across all the sectors. For us, while we expect all of our platforms to grow, and all of our product categories to grow. We certainly see our seed and slow treatment portfolio growing the fastest. But what we're really excited about is our move into the row crops. We have been traditionally focused on high-end specialty crops, which has done a very well up to now, but our new portfolio that we've developed both within Marrone and the excellent addition from the Pro Farm line of products has really moved us into that broad acre row crop, corn soybean market. And that's opened up a tremendous market opportunity for us.

So yeah, I guess in terms of how are we going to grow on every front that we can, we're going to grow geographically. We're going to grow by crop, and we're going to grow by sector within the entire space, all together. But certainly, you opposed to pick one that we see growing fastest for us, it’s certainly the seed and soil treatment category.

Laurence Alexander

Okay. Thanks. And then in terms of – so the R&D pipeline is – are there any kind of significant studies or updates on particular products within that pipeline that we should be aware of?

Kevin Helash

Well, the one piece of good news I'd say coming out of that recently is we launched products ahead of schedule last year. We have at least one more product coming to the market this year. And looking out into our pipeline, we see, let's just say, two to three products per year being launched and then keep in mind that when we launch a product, we typically start with one country or a region, and then we continually expand from there.

So it's – there's a new product that comes to the market, but then you keep growing that footprint all around the world. But no, we said in Q3 that we expect roughly $50 million of incremental revenue to come from our pipeline by 2026, that still holds. And upwards of $100 million coming by 2030, and we still feel on track to deliver.

Laurence Alexander

Okay. Thank you.

Kevin Helash

Thank you.

Operator

And we can now take our next question from Sameer Joshi of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Sameer Joshi

Good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. Sue, welcome to the team. Looking forward to meet you some time soon.

Sue Cheung

Thank you. Looking forward too.

Sameer Joshi

My first question relates to the – again, just taking into the revenue projections for this year. You already grew around 31% last year. You introduced four products this year. And the projection is for around 25% growth. Are you expecting your tradition – or previous 11 products to have muted growth or like because these four products should start contributing to the top line as well this year. So can you explain us that?

Kevin Helash

Yes, Sameer nice to talk to you again. So if I heard your question right, I think you’re asking are we – are you expecting our base products to continue to grow at the same pace that they have? Is that correct?

Sameer Joshi

Yes. And is it expected to be slower than the new products that you are introducing, given that your year-over-year growth rate is only 25%?

Kevin Helash

Great. Well, I start by saying, I'm pretty happy with 25% year-over-year growth. Certainly, given the broader sector, but when we look at our portfolio that we have today and the opportunity to take that that into Europe, take it into South America, where we're just getting going. We see tremendous opportunity there. And we think that all of our product lines will continue to contribute and grow at at least the same pace as the industry overall, if not higher.

And then our product pipeline is really icing on the cake for us, in terms of continuing to add more products. And as they move from adoption to early adoption to – sorry, from early adoption to adoption, we see that ramp up pretty quick as we have previously when we've launched products. So, yes, going out, we certainly do not see any reason why our growth rate is going to slow. And certainly, as we continue to bring products through our pipeline, and we have some very, very interesting new products coming through that pipeline. I see us continuing on the same path that we've been on.

Sameer Joshi

Understood. On the gross margin front, the fourth quarter was very strong, and it was because of product mix. And I'm guessing it was the row products that from the bulk of this sales. So, going forward, if you're going to increase your row product mix, how does the gross margin move from here? For the year, you’re at 60% and you’re guiding for mid-50, so should we -- is that a conservative estimate for this year?

Kevin Helash

Yes. We continue to focus on gross margin. We had a very good year, this last year in 2020. It does move around somewhat depending on the seasonal demand and quarter-by-quarter demand, in terms of which products are moving when. We're very fortunate in the fourth quarter, we had really good sales of our seed treatment line and our Pro Farm full year line, which give us very healthy margins.

Going forward, we're going to continue to look to optimize our portfolio. And as Sue mentioned in her remarks, we believe that the investment in our Michigan manufacturing facility will also help to lower our COGS and thereby help to increase our margins going forward.

And then I’d say, overall, as where pipeline continues to refine and upgrade our existing products in terms of concentration and efficacy. We see -- we certainly see opportunity going forward to move from mid-50s consistently upwards in the coming years.

Sameer Joshi

Got it. Thanks for that. I will jump back in the queue. Thanks.

Kevin Helash

Thank you, Sameer.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Nathan Weinstein of Aegis Capital. Please go ahead.

Nathan Weinstein

Hi, Kevin and Sue. Thanks so much for taking my question and nice to see the continued progress in the business. So earlier, I think it was in your prepared remarks, you broke down kind of the number of small players in the biologics space that you see around the industry. It's hard for me not to think of that list of company sort of as an opportunity set from Marrone. And maybe you could just give a little color on future M&A and kind of what some of the criteria might be?

Kevin Helash

Yes. Nice speaking with you again. In terms of M&A, I'd go back to saying that our -- the focus of all of us here is to drive the results of the company that we have today. We have lots of opportunity to grow our product line. We've got an excellent portfolio. Lots of international expansion.

I'd say we're just hitting our stride, in terms of getting Pro Farm integrated with the MBI lines and all the permutation and combinations there to build new products, which is already in our pipeline. But we do see an opportunity to make some selective acquisitions. There are a number of players out there that we believe would be a fantastic combination with us. So just like everybody else in the industry, I'd say we're thinking about permutations and combinations there.

But to be clear, we've got some pretty strict criteria that we've set out for ourselves in terms of they have to add shareholder value in the near-term. They have to be accretive. They have to bring either new technology, new market access, access to new crops and provide us with meaningful synergies. So pretty tough, right, to bring something in and drive the results straight to the bottom line in a short period of time. But we're certainly paying attention to opportunities in that sector or in that area.

Nathan Weinstein

Thanks. Kevin, that's very helpful. And just one follow-up for me. On the ESG theme, it seems like it's always been part of the DNA of Marrone Bio, looking forward to seeing that report come out. But just maybe you could make a comment on the broader industry and if you see increasing awareness from some of the Moody’s in the space regarding ESG?

Kevin Helash

Yeah. Thank you. Well, certainly, you're right. I mean I go all the way back to Pam Marrone vision, right, of this company and why we're here in the first place. And certainly, it has a strong ESG backbone. From our standpoint, it is part of our DNA. It's part of our culture. And we're spending a significant amount of time making sure we are measuring ourselves properly. We're setting industry leading objectives for ourselves. We think we're doing, in fact, we know we're doing lots of great work in the ESG area. But we also know we've got room to improve. So I'm really looking forward to finishing up the work this summer and presenting the findings to all of you later on this year, but it’s an ongoing part of our culture and it will be an ongoing part of our business.

Nathan Weinstein

Thank you Kevin. And then I guess there was another part of that question, which was just, do you see other larger players starting to become more aware of the employees of ESG as well?

Kevin Helash

Yeah. Sorry, you asked that question. Yes, I do. Absolutely. I think it's absolutely table stakes today for any company and for any business, and I include our grower customers now. I mean, it is a business demanded by our customer’s at large, consumers, supply chain, everybody from throughout the entire industry worldwide. Yeah, for sure, it's top of mind, in my opinion, with everybody out there.

Nathan Weinstein

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Kevin Helash

You're welcome.

Operator

And we can now take our next question from Steven Ralston of Zacks. Please go ahead.

Steven Ralston

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my questions. I'd like to move back to a prior question, and that is to get a little more granular in your changes the business mix, dovetailing the change in the geographic mix versus your increased penetration into row crops.

In row crops, it seems self-evident with the Pro Farm acquisition and your agreement with Rizobacter and the new approvals like Pacesetter, but in the geographic, you're expecting the South America to rise from about 6% of your revenues to 20%. And given that your base of your business is growing in the 20% to 30% range and having that additional mix to it, that's at least a 300% increase if not more. Could you talk specifically of what that potential is you see in South America and the agreement with Rizobacter having the two components and one of them being selling your products? And also as a separate question, but in the same tone is what is going to be the driver in the Asia Pacific area is having that area increase from 14% to 23%?

Kevin Helash

Right. So I'll start with Latin America. And for us, the focus in that market is corn soybeans. And so we're building on our experience in Europe that Pro Farm has had to move into that market. Rizobacter is one of our major channel partners down there. But we're working with a number of others as well. And so we're starting in the South, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and then moving our way into Brazil.

And we expect – we were hoping to have a little more traction in Brazil this year, but they ran into some pretty tough COVID conditions that delayed us a bit. But the good news is the demand and the excitement and the enthusiasm in Brazil is certainly there and the results we've seen thus far with our products in corn soybean markets in Latin America has been phenomenal. So we're really looking forward to…

Steven Ralston

Did the drought affect that also?

Kevin Helash

Not as much drought as COVID really restricted the ability to get out and do the trials and the demos and the technology transfer with the growers and the distributors. So that would – I would say, it would have it would have been the biggest drag, I'd say, on our – moving faster in that market.

So it's unfortunate, but we've got great partners down there. As I said, eager to get going. And as soon as we can, do more face-to-face and more training and trialing, we see we're going to – we believe we're going to take off in that marketplace.

In Asia Pacific, I mean, we're talking about a small starting point, right, so that percentage is a bit higher. But I would think, if we're thinking about where we're going to grow, we're certainly going to continue to grow in the United States.

We’re moving into Canada. We're expanding in Mexico. We've got an excellent footprint in Europe already. That we continue to launch new Pro Farm products into, as well as introduce our legacy Marrone products. Latin America is an unbelievable opportunity for us, given the size of the market down there and how our products fit. So, yes, it's a lot of activity in a lot of big markets with a lot of opportunity for us.

Steven Ralston

That potential in Latin America, roughly, how much of the demand do you expect to be from that Southern Cone?

Kevin Helash

In terms of revenue?

Steven Ralston

Yes. I mean, are you expecting -- looking at the base business, just looking at Latin America, would you expect that to be at least 50% of your Latin American sales, or are you expecting even more from it?

Kevin Helash

Well, right now, we're expecting in 2020, 6% of our revenue came from Latin America. And we're, I'd say, in the -- we're getting well-established there. And by 2023, we're expecting 20% of our revenue to be come from Latin America. That number could easily be significantly larger depending on the rate of our adoption, but that's what we have pegged right now.

Steven Ralston

Actually, I was getting a little deeper than that. Looking at the Latin American business as a base, like that's 100% and looking at the mix within Latin America. And since you're having this concentration on row crops, well, the bread basket down there in the Southern Cone in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, in the southern part of Brazil, that would seem to be a major driver of the Latin American row crops.

Kevin Helash

Correct. That is correct. And then we also have products coming to also get on the wheat acres, which we see as an opportunity as well, specifically in Argentina. So -- but that is correct. You've hit the nail on the head there.

Steven Ralston

All right. Thank you for taking my question.

Kevin Helash

You’re welcome.

Operator

At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back to Mr. Kevin Helash for his closing remarks.

Kevin Helash

Yes. Thank you, operator, and thank you again for your time and attention today, everyone. Our 2020 results underscore the turning point we have reached in our evolution as a commercial provider of sustainable biological solutions.

With a target for revenue growth in the mid-20% range and an annual gross profit target in the mid to upper 50% range, we have established a commercial base from which the company can accelerate its velocity and cement its leadership position in the space. We intend to build on this platform in 2021, and look forward to sharing our progress with you in the future. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.